‘Scrubs’ Boss Reveals When Writers Room Starts Up for ABC Reboot

Scrubs is making a comeback and creator Bill Lawrence is revealing when the writers room will be opening up. It was recently announced that a reboot of the medical sitcom was in early development at ABC. Lawrence previously shared that he loves “stories where the students become the teachers, and that would be what has to happen in this type of world.” There still isn’t too much known about the reboot, he told Los Angeles Times when things will finally kick off for the writers room.

“In the new year,” Lawrence admitted. “I can’t say who they are because the showrunner deal is being made as we speak, but as soon as that’s done, we’ll start. We’ve already been shooting the s— because we’re old friends, but we’ll start coming up with the idea of where the world starts and who’s doing what. They’ve said it’s been so weird going back and watching every episode. My ultimate goal on the whole thing is just to get the music restored to the old episodes.”

(Photo by Danny Feld/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

Once things get up and running with the writers room, it’s likely more information about the reboot will be revealed. Since it is in very early development, it might still be a while, but it’s never too early to come up with theories. Since most of the cast seems on board, it will be exciting to see just who returns and how and what all has changed since Scrubs ended in 2010.

Considering a Scrubs reboot has long been in discussion, there’s a reason that it’s happening now, and with Lawrence on board and obviously taking great care in it, the wait will be worth it. Assuming it gets picked up by ABC, which was the original series’ home for the final two seasons, there are a lot of ways that the show could go.

It will still be a while until more concrete information on the Scrubs reboot is released, but in the meantime, all nine seasons of the original show are streaming on Hulu. Whether or not Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke, Neil Flynn, Ken Jenkins, or John C. McGinley return, or anyone else from the cast, it will still be a fun show to watch and definitely much-needed in today’s world.