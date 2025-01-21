‘The Rookie’ Creator Alexi Hawley Shares Update on Potential Spinoff (Exclusive)

After it was reported that ABC is eyeing an expansion of The Rookie universe once again, creator Alexi Hawley spoke to PopCulture.com about the potential new spinoff. The Rookie has already tried a spinoff, the Niecy Nash-led The Rookie: Feds, which ran only for one season before its cancellation in 2023. Now a new show might be coming, set in Washington State and following “a male cop who is stepping into a new phase of life in his second act.”

The series is still in early development at ABC, and Hawley, who will executive produce the spinoff, shared that he is “writing a script for ABC.” He continued, “I would probably shoot a pilot, and then we’ll see. It’s ultimately been very rewarding how much ABC really does with me on the show. They seem to really love us. We do well for them. But, you know, you still gotta earn it. I’m gonna write a great script, and then we’ll see what happens. But it’s exciting because I really do love this universe and these characters and the sort of tone of how we tell story. And so to do more of that would be great.”

(Disney/Mike Taing) ERIC WINTER, MELISSA O’NEIL

Since the show is only in development and has not been ordered to series, it’s possible it may not even happen. However, ABC certainly seems to love The Rookie, as do many fans, so it would be surprising if it doesn’t happen. It might still be a while until new information surrounding the spinoff is announced, but at the very least, Hawley seems confident on its future.

As for crossovers with the spinoff, if it is set in Washington State, it might be hard to do crossovers with the L.A.-set mothership series — but it wouldn’t entirely be out of the question. Whatever the case may be, it’s still exciting knowing that another Rookie spinoff could be coming soon. Fans will just have to wait and see what happens and hope that a new series in the expanding franchise premieres in the near future.

In the meantime, Season 7 of the original series is currently airing on ABC on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET, and streaming the next day on Hulu. The Rookie: Feds is also streaming on Hulu.