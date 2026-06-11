Beloved NBA Announcer Fired After 22 Years as Team Looks Towards 2027 Season

The Denver Nuggets are making a change after the 2025-26 NBA season. The team is parting ways with longtime broadcaster Chris Marlowe.

The play-by-play man announced the news on Wednesday with a statement to his supporters.

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“Hey Nuggets Nation! All good things must come to an end,” Marlowe posted on X. “I wanted to let you know personally that I will not be returning as the play-by-play announcer for the Denver Nuggets next season.

“Altitude Sports is moving in a different direction and decided not to renew my contract. It has been a wonderful 22 year run, and I want to thank everyone who was there along the way, especially the fans. I’m not retiring and this is not goodbye – it’s just so long for now.”

Altitude Sports also posted a long statement on X confirming Marlowe’s departure from the role of play-by-play. The company also announced that Scott Hastings and Chris Dempsey will not return to their respective roles. Hastings, in particular, will actually transition into an exclusive radio role.

Photo credit: Getty Images

“These changes give us an opportunity to take a fresh look at our broadcast and reimagine it for the future,” Altitude Sports said in part.

“We want to sincerely thank Chris, Scott, and Chris for their contributions. Each has played a meaningful role in the success of our broadcasts and in strengthening the connection between Nuggets basketball and our fans.”

This change to the broadcast lineup follows a relatively successful season for the Colorado-based franchise. The Nuggets went 54-28 and reached the Western Conference playoffs. However, the team exited after a first round loss to the Timberwolves.

Now, the Nuggets look forward to the 2027 season. The team has hopes of reaching the NBA Finals and representing the Western Conference, but Polymarket traders do not see this happening.

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According to traders, the Nuggets have a 6% chance of winning the NBA Finals. This puts the team behind the Thunder (27%), who reached the Western Conference Finals.

The Spurs, the team currently battling the Knicks in the NBA Finals, has a 22% chance to win the title next season. The Knicks are at 9% as of June 11 while the Celtics are at 8%.

The Timberwolves, the team that defeated the Nuggets in the first round of the playoffs, actually have a much lower chance to win the NBA Finals. Polymarket traders put the Timberwolves at a mere 2%.

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