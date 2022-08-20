'Ally McBeal' Sequel Planned With New Lead Star, Calista Flockhart Return

The Fox 90s legal dramedy Ally McBeal is poised for a comeback with an ABC sequel, which is currently in early development, Deadline reported. The new show, written and produced by Karin Gist, will reportedly follow a young Black woman who joins the original series' law firm fresh out of law school. The fledgling attorney may be the child of Ally McBeal's (Calista Flockhart) D.A roommate Renée Raddick, portrayed by Lisa Nicole Carson in the original series.

According to Deadline, Flockhart was contacted about reprising her title role from the original and executive producing the sequel. A decision on her involvement will likely happen once a script is written.

As reported by the outlet, 20th TV executives have been working for years to resurrect Ally McBeal in some capacity, intensifying their efforts after Disney acquired Fox assets, including 20th TV, due to the show's compatibility with ABC's lighthearted female character dramas. After Gist's proposal received a positive response, the pitch was sold to ABC for development.

Creator and executive producer David E. Kelley was apparently informed of the revival and has given his approval. Kelley allegedly felt he was not needed on the show, which would focus on a new Black female character, and respectfully took a back seat so Gist could tell her story. As of now, Kelley will have no involvement in the sequel, and Gist will serve as showrunner and executive producer.

A prominent creator/showrunner on 20th TV's roster, Gist is currently executive producer and showrunner on the new Mike Tyson limited series Mike for Hulu. She served as executive producer and showrunner on the ABC comedy mixed-ish and co-creator and executive producer on Fox's Our Kind of People. Gist was previously a co-executive producer on Grey's Anatomy from 2015-17, with additional writing and producing credits on WB/CW's One Tree Hill, UPN/CW's Girlfriends, and ABC's Revenge.

From 1997 to 2002, Ally McBeal starred Flockhart as Ally, a lawyer working at Boston's Cage and Fish law firm with her ex-lover and his wife, and followed Ally's struggles and triumphs throughout life. It largely revolved around the romantic and personal lives of the main characters, often utilizing legal proceedings as plot devices. During its run, the series won seven Emmys, including the award for Outstanding Comedy Series in 1999.

Ally McBeal featured an ensemble of well-known actors, including Flockhart, Courtney Thorne-Smith, Greg Germann, Jane Krakowski, Gil Bellows, Lucy Liu, Portia de Rossi, and musician Vonda Shepard, who achieved fame as a result of the show. The series also gave Robert Downey Jr. one of his first prominent roles after his 1990s legal troubles leading to his career resurgence in Iron Man.

The series became a pop culture phenomenon known for one of the first viral memes in its infamous dancing baby scene. It remains a landmark series in TV history, with She-Hulk's creative team recently citing it as an inspiration.