‘Doctor Odyssey’ Cancellation Looking More Likely After Latest ABC Renewals

The future appears increasingly uncertain for freshman medical drama Doctor Odyssey as ABC announces multiple series renewals while conspicuously omitting the luxury cruise ship-set program from its lineup confirmations. According to Variety, the network has greenlit new seasons for 9-1-1, Grey’s Anatomy, The Rookie, Will Trent, and the Tim Allen comedy Shifting Gears leaving Doctor Odyssey as the sole current ABC production still awaiting a decision.

Industry insiders suggest to the outlet two primary factors working against the Joshua Jackson-led series: disappointing viewership metrics and elevated production expenses. Deadline reports that among ABC’s scripted offerings, Doctor Odyssey currently ranks lowest in live audience numbers, placing it squarely “on the bubble” for continuation. The show’s lavish cruise ship setting and high-profile cast—including Don Johnson, Phillipa Soo, and guest stars like Shania Twain and Reese Witherspoon—contribute to its substantial budget, potentially making it difficult to justify renewal despite its creative premise.

While the series launched impressively, with its trailer accumulating nearly 78 million views in just 48 hours and its premiere episode attracting 16.5 million cross-platform viewers after 35 days, according to Variety, subsequent audience engagement has significantly decreased. Live viewership has reportedly declined to approximately 3 million, with a modest increase to 3.5 million during a recent crossover featuring Angela Bassett’s character from 9-1-1. By comparison, 9-1-1 consistently draws around 6 million viewers in the coveted 18-49 demographic.

Sources familiar with production plans told Deadline that the upcoming season finale “could serve as a series finale” if ABC opts against renewal, suggesting storylines may be designed to provide closure. This would leave several plot developments unresolved, including two pregnancy storylines involving the main characters—Captain Robert (Johnson) recently learned of an unexpected pregnancy from Shania Twain’s character, while Avery (Soo) is expecting after a complicated romantic entanglement with Dr. Max (Jackson) and Tristan (Teale).

Despite these concerning indicators, cancellation isn’t necessarily inevitable. ABC’s longstanding relationship with 20th Century Fox (which produces the series), combined with the network’s relatively limited scripted content compared to competitors, could influence decision-makers to grant the show another voyage.

The network had previously announced renewals for freshman procedural High Potential and the critically acclaimed comedy Abbott Elementary. ABC has also ordered the spinoff 9-1-1: Nashville straight-to-series, with former NCIS: Los Angeles star Chris O’Donnell set for a leading role, according to Variety.

For now, fans of Doctor Odyssey can catch new episodes Thursdays at 9 p.m. on ABC, with episodes available for streaming the following day on Hulu, as uncertainty about its future remains.