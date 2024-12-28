‘Scrubs’ Creator Details Plan for Upcoming Reboot

After much discussion, a Scrubs reboot is coming to ABC, and creator Bill Lawrence is revealing more details about it. The original series ran for seven seasons on NBC from 2001 to 2008 and an additional two on ABC from 2009 to 2010. In recent years, there have been more and more talks about a possible reboot of the medical sitcom, with much of the cast seemingly on board, if done right, that is.

While not much has been revealed about the show, which is officially in early development at the alphabet network, there is already a plan in motion. Lawrence told Collider where he plans to pick up the series and just how much the medical world has changed in the last 14 years, and it’s certainly crazy to think about just how much time has passed since 2010.

“With the creative side, the show’s not going to pick up a day later,” Lawrence said. “I can’t. I’m interested in where these characters are that many years later. I always remember the finale of Scrubs, in Season 8, with J.D. saying he has a dream of how things would go and, ‘Tell me my fantasies won’t come true, just this once.’ I never said that’s what happened. I’m interested, not only creatively, in where they’d be now and who they are but also under the umbrella of what’s happened to the medical world and how that looks now. And one step past that, I love stories where the students become the teachers, and that would be what has to happen in this type of world.”

Starring an ensemble cast led by Zach Braff, Sarah Chalke, and Donald Faison, the original Scrubs centered on the lives of employees at the fictional Sacred Heart Hospital, a teaching hospital, with most of the main characters being medical interns. Seeing them all as teachers, attendings, leading their own crop of medical students would be a full-circle moment. Season 9 was like that, but perhaps that was too soon do it that way. With at least 14 years having passed since the finale, it could be pretty different.

Neil Flynn, Ken Jenkins, John C. McGinley, Judy Reyes, Eliza Coupe, Kerry Bishé, Michael Mosley, and Dave Franco also starred throughout the show’s run. As of now, there aren’t any details about who will or won’t be scrubbing in, but as the show gets off the ground, it shouldn’t be much longer until more information is released.