13 NBC Shows Still in Danger of Cancellation for 2025-2026 Season

As networks continue to make decisions about the 2025-26 season, NBC has a lot of shows still awaiting their fates.

The network previously renewed freshman shows Happy’s Place and St. Denis Medical. But as seasons start to come to a close and a good portion of shows still not knowing if they’re coming back, a lot of them are still in danger of cancellation no matter how popular.

Of course, not every show on the list is in immediate danger of cancellation. However, as long as they remain untouched, no show is safe. All three One Chicago shows have yet to be renewed, as well as both Law & Order shows, among other veteran series. Newbies Suits LA and Grosse Pointe Garden Society are also still waiting, and it really could go in any direction. Take a look at the 13 shows still in danger of cancellation on NBC.

Brilliant Minds

Pictured: Zachary Quinto as Dr. Oliver Wolf — (Photo by: Rafy/NBC)

The freshman medical drama starring Zachary Quinto wrapped up its first season in January, and while there still hasn’t been any indication of a renewal, it’s not something to get too worried about. Per TVSeriesFinale, Season 1 averaged 2.967 million total viewers with a 0.23 rating for the 18-49 demographic. Even though it doesn’t seem like it’s doing that well, it still is far from the bottom of the totem pole on NBC, which could help.

However, TVLine reports that Brilliant Minds could go in either direction when it comes to a renewal or cancellation. And as of now, it’s really anyone’s guess. The fact that NBC hasn’t renewed too many shows could play in its favor, but it’s hard to tell when the network will continue to announce decisions. The first season of Brilliant Minds is streaming on Peacock.

Chicago Fire

Pictured: (l-r) Jake Lockett as Sam Carver, Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd — (Photo by: Peter Gordon/NBC)

The firefighter drama is in the midst of its 13th season, and while Chicago Fire has not been renewed, it’s likely just a matter of time. Despite losing numerous series regulars during Season 12, including OG Eamonn Walker, the series is still dominating. It comes in just behind Chicago Med for both viewership and ratings, with 5.749 million viewers and 0.399 demo.

Since a renewal is a sure thing, it’s likely just a matter of time. Plus, with NBC doing a One Chicago crossover event for the first time in five years, the network knows that all three shows are staples. It’s hard to imagine an end any time soon, but again, nothing is certain until it’s confirmed. New episodes air on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Chicago Med

Pictured: (l-r) Oliver Platt as Dr. Daniel Charles, S. Epatha Merkerson as Sharon Goodwin — (Photo by: George Burns Jr/NBC)

Just like with Fire, Chicago Med’s renewal is likely to happen, it’s just a matter of when. The show currently stands as NBC’s top rated scripted show in ratings with a 0.407 demo and with 5.913 million total viewers. The medical drama currently kicks off One Chicago Wednesdays, and it seems to be doing a pretty good job.

Now in its 10th season, Med continues to keep fans on the edge of their seats with the drama and intense medical cases. Not to mention that Gaffney is always at the center of everything. It’s unknown when NBC could finally announce Season 11, assuming it does, but fans will have to wait a little bit longer. For now, new episodes air on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

Chicago P.D.

Pictured: (l-r) LaRoyce Hawkins as Officer Kevin Atwater, Marina Squerciati as Officer Kim Burgess — (Photo by: Elizabeth Sisson/NBC)

Not to sound like a broken record, but Chicago P.D. is likely on the same wavelength as Fire and Med. All three shows dominate Wednesday nights, and with P.D. closing out the night, it’s been doing pretty well. It comes in at fourth with a 0.357 demo rating, just below Law & Order: SVU, while it directly follows Med and Fire with 4.683 million total viewers.

It’s unknown what is taking so long for the renewals since Chicago P.D. is also a sure thing, but maybe there are just some logistics still in play. Dick Wolf proves to be a major staple on NBC with the One Chicago and Law & Order franchises, so it would be highly surprising if any of them got the boot. New episodes air on Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET.

Found

Pictured: (l-r) Shanola Hampton as Gabi Mosely, — (Photo by: Matt Miller/NBC)

The sophomore drama might have gotten an early renewal during Season 1, but it still hasn’t matched the same luck for Season 2. Found sits at 0.221 in the demo rating, just behind Brilliant Minds, and is just below St. Denis Medical with 2.261 million total viewers.

As of now, it could go in either way, and it’s hard to predict what will happen. There is certainly still a lot of story to be told, and with only a handful of episodes left, it’s hard to imagine everything being wrapped up by the end of Season 2. Even though the series follows the Law & Order shows on Thursday, it doesn’t seem to be doing too well, but at this point, it’s really anyone’s guess. New episodes air on Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET.

Grosse Pointe Garden Society

Pictured: (l-r) Ben Rappaport as Brett, Aja Naomi King as Catherine, Melissa Fumero as Birdie, AnnaSophia Robb as Alice — (Photo by: Tina Rowden/NBC)

Despite the show giving off major How to Get Away With Murder vibes, the series isn’t doing nearly as well as the ABC drama. It currently ranks last for demo with a 0.128 rating and in viewership with just 1.224 million total viewers. Unfortunately, a renewal seems like a long shot, but NBC isn’t willing to give up just yet.

It was previously reported that the series would be moving from Sundays to Fridays beginning Apr. 4, taking over Happy’s Place 8 p.m. slot. While Fridays are usually considered to be a death sentence, NBC is hoping to get more eyes on the freshman drama as it’s been doing well on Peacock. It’s too early to tell if it will work, but it might not all be bad news. For now, new episodes air on Sundays at 10 p.m. ET and will be moving to Fridays at 8 p.m. ET beginning Apr. 4.

The Hunting Party

Pictured: Melissa Roxburgh as Rebecca ‘Bex’ Henderson — (Photo by: David Astorga/NBC)

The Melissa Roxburgh-led procedural may not be doing the best on NBC, but it’s also not doing the worst. It’s basically sitting in the middle on both fronts, with a 0.243 demo rating and 2.929 million total viewers. It comes out just ahead of St. Denis Medical for viewers and just behind the medical sitcom for ratings.

As of now, it seems like the renewal is a sure thing, but it’s possible NBC may be wanting to wait a little bit longer for more episodes to air until they come to a decision. The Hunting Party certainly keeps fans on the edge of their seats, and there are many more criminals still to be caught, so it’s always possible more will be on the way. New episodes air on Mondays at 10 p.m. ET.

The Irrational

Pictured: (l-r) Jesse L. Martin as Alec Mercer, Maahra Hill as Marisa — (Photo by: James Dittiger/NBC)

The Jesse L. Martin-led drama received an early renewal for Season 2 back in 2023 along with Found, and it also has yet to be renewed for Season 3. The show is just ahead of Grosse Pointe for demo with a 0.170 rating but is just behind Found with 2.081 million total viewers.

With the Season 2 finale airing next week, it’s possible that NBC will make an announcement soon. It’s hard to predict how the season will end, but it’s possible that a cliffhanger will be in store, and if there is one, there better be some resolution. New episodes air on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET.

Law & Order

Pictured: (l-r) Mehcad Brooks as Detective Jalen Shaw, Reid Scott as Detective Vincent Riley, Maura Tierney as Lieutenant Jessica Brady — (Photo by: Will Hart/NBC)

There’s a reason Law & Order came back after 10 years and is still going strong. The series remains a staple on NBC, and the ratings prove that fans are still tuning in. In terms of demo, the series sits between St. Denis Medical and Happy’s Place with a 0.305 rating. It comes in behind Law & Order: SVU with 3.744 million total viewers, and the two are just behind the Chicago trio.

While there might be some worry after Law & Order: Organized Crime moved to Peacock, it’s likely NBC will give the Mothership another season, but it still could go either way. At the very least, if it does wind up getting canceled, there’s a good chance NBC would give it one last season to close it out. It’s the least they could do after over 20 seasons. New episodes air on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Pictured: Mariska Hargitay as Capt. Olivia Benson — (Photo by: Peter Kramer/NBC)

Talk about consistency. SVU has also been a staple on NBC since 1999 and no matter how long it’s been, it seems like Olivia Benson just can’t stop solving cases. Despite the show being in its 26th season, it’s still doing wonders. It’s ranked third for a demo, just behind Chicago Med and Chicago Fire with a 0.359 rating, and is just behind all three Chicago shows with 3.786 million total viewers.

SVU’s renewal is a sure thing, and there’s nothing indicating that the network plans to end the show any time soon. Of course, the show will have to come to an end at some point, but it very likely that it won’t be any time soon. Whenever the time does come, though, there will probably be a final season, so there’s some closure. New episodes air on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Lopez vs Lopez

Pictured: (l-r) Mayan Lopez as Mayan, George Lopez as George — (Photo by: Nicole Weingart/NBC)

The George Lopez-led sitcom seems to always be on the bubble, but it always moves forward. Lopez vs Lopez’s ratings could be better, as it only has a 0.204 demo rating and 1.981 million total viewers. As of now, the renewal seems to be a safe bet, but fans should still be concerned until it’s confirmed.

Since Lopez is a comedy icon, it’s not surprising that Lopez vs Lopez keeps getting renewed. Whether that will keep up for another season is unknown, but since the show has a good chance of coming back is good news. Of course, nothing is certain until it’s confirmed. The series did wrap up its third season last month, so it’s just a matter of waiting now. All episodes are streaming on Peacock.

Night Court

Pictured: (l-r) John Larroquette as Dan Fielding, Marsha Warfield as Roz, Melissa Rauch as Abby Stone — (Photo by: Nicole Weingart/NBC)

The Night Court reboot has proven to be a hit on NBC, but it’s possible the magic might be running out. The sitcom currently stands at a 0.237 demo rating and 2.027 million total viewers. As of now, it could go in either direction, and there’s no telling which way NBC is leaning.

While reboots and revivals can be either a hit or a miss, it seemed like the network had a hit on their hands with Night Court. A reboot of the ‘80s and ‘90s sitcom of the same name, the show featured a mostly new cast led by Melissa Rauch, with John Larroquette also reprising his role as Dan Fielding. The series has seen a few other Night Court OGs turn up, but will it be enough? New episodes air on Tuesdays at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Suits LA

Pictured: Stephen Amell as Ted Black — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

The long-awaited Suits spinoff only premiered last month, but the wait was worth it. Unfortunately, not everyone felt the same way, as the show only has a 0.190 demo rating and is nearly dead last in viewership with 1.802 million total viewers. However, according to The Hollywood Reporter, the 2.61 million same-day viewers for the premiere rose to 4.7 million viewers on Peacock and other delayed viewing.

The good news is that the renewal is a safe bet, and it might help that the show has been bringing on some Suits OGs, such as Gabriel Macht, Rick Hoffman, and David Costabile. It might still be too early to tell whether a second season will happen, but the hope is still alive. New episodes air on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.