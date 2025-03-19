NBC Makes Big Schedule Change, Show Moving From Sunday to Friday Nights

NBC is making some major changes to its schedule, with freshman drama Grosse Pointe Garden Society on the move.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, after just six episodes, the series will be moving from Sunday nights following Suits LA to kicking off Friday nights beginning Apr. 4.

While Friday nights usually meant a death sentencing for shows, the network is reportedly hoping to get more viewers to tune in to Grosse Pointe. The series, which stars Melissa Fumero, Aja Naomi King, Ben Rappaport, and AnnaSophia Robb, will be taking over for Reba McEntire’s Happy’s Place, which will end its first season on Mar. 21.

Pictured: (l-r) Melissa Fumero as Birdie, Aja Naomi King as Catherine, AnnaSophia Robb as Alice — (Photo by: Daniel Delgado/NBC)

Per NBC, Grosse Pointe Garden Society “follows four members of a suburban garden club who find their lives intertwined by scandal, mischief and a shared secret – a murder no one wants to talk about. As dark truths begin to rot their lives under the surface, they struggle to remain as perfect as the flowers blooming in their garden above.” The series is written and created by Jenna Bans and Bill Krebs, who serve as so-showrunners and executive producers with Casey Kyber.

Meanwhile, viewership for Grosse Pointe hasn’t been the greatest. The first three episodes averaged 1.29 million same-day viewers, which was NBC’s lowest on-air performance for the season. However, the Feb. 23 series premiere has since grown to 6.6 million viewers over the last four weeks thanks to streaming and other delayed viewing. While it might be too early to determine if it’s worthy of another season, it’s possible that numbers on Peacock could be a good thing.

Pictured: (l-r) Ben Rappaport as Brett, Aja Naomi King as Catherine, Melissa Fumero as Birdie, AnnaSophia Robb as Alice — (Photo by: Tina Rowden/NBC)

Grosse Point Garden Society was not the only new scripted series to air for midseason on NBC. As previously mentioned, the series currently airs on Sunday nights following Suits spinoff Suits LA. The series follows Stephen Amell’s Ted Black at an entertainment law firm in Los Angeles. Already, there have been a few cameos from Victoria Justice, Brian Baumgartner, and Patton Oswalt, among others, as well as the return of Gabriel Macht’s Harvey Specter. Rick Hoffman is also set to return as Louis Litt for a future episode.

Since Grosse Pointe won’t be moving to Fridays until Apr. 4, it will be a while until it’s determined whether it was a good idea or a bad idea. At the very least, NBC seems hopeful in getting the show more viewers so it’s possible this will work in its favor. Grosse Pointe Garden Society currently airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET, but when it moves to Fridays, it will air at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.