‘It’s Bittersweet’: Major Prime Video Show Wraps Filming After 5 Seasons

A major Prime Video show has officially wrapped filming after five seasons.

The Boys creator Eric Kripke took to Instagram earlier this week to share a photo of himself on set for the last time, revealing it will be “torn down soon” now that filming has completed.

“It’s bittersweet, but my primary feeling is gratitude,” Kripke wrote. “We have the best cast, the best crew, the most fun story to write, and something that is impossible to predict: the right timing. You wait your whole career to have maybe two of those things, if you’re lucky. We got all of them. To #TheBoys family: thank you, I love you all. To the fans: thanks for watching, can’t wait for you to see the grand finale. That’s a wrap.”

It was announced in June 2024 that The Boys would be ending after its upcoming fifth season. Not much is known about the final episodes, but it will premiere in 2026. Much of the cast took to the comments of Kripke’s post to praise him and the show, as well as say goodbye, including Hughie Campbell actor Jack Quaid, who wrote, “Love you dude. Thank you for literally everything.” Meanwhile, Laz Alonso, who plays Marvin T. “Mother’s Milk”/MM, said, “Couldn’t have been on this journey with anyone else. What a ride Krip! I can finally say I experienced lightning in a bottle!”

Some of the cast also shared their own posts to commemorate the end of filming. Erin Moriarty, who plays Annie January/Starlight, shared an appropriate picture of her crying while wearing a The Boys crew shirt along with several BTS photos. “honestly, f— ‘don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened,’” she wrote. “the tears have begun. the posts are incoming. I said goodbye to most of my work family today and I’ll be ready to smile about it when I’m ready to smile about it. to my Boys fam: love you, c*nts. forever.”

The emotional posts will continue once The Boys Season 5 premieres, but as of now, a premiere date has yet to be released. It should give fans, the cast, and crew a little bit more time to prepare themselves for the end, because now that filming has ended, it’s only just a matter of time before Season 5 is here. In the meantime, the first four seasons of The Boys are streaming now on Prime Video.