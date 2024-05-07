Another big casting change is coming to Chicago Fire. Deadline reports that after 12 seasons, Eamonn Walker will no longer be a series regular on the long-running NBC drama. The good news is that the actor will continue to appear on the series as Deputy District Chief Wallace Boden in a recurring capacity. Since the most recent episode, Boden has been on a leave of absence for personal reasons, with Taylor Kinney's Kelly Severide taking charge. Boden will return to Firehouse 51 in the Season 12 finale on May 22, where fans will find out what he's been up to.

The reason for Walker stepping back is unknown, but Chicago Fire has been somewhat building toward something happening with Boden for several episodes now, especially with the Deputy Commissioner race. Even though the exit is not permanent, it will still be hard to get used to, considering Boden has been such a big part of 51 since the very first episode. After becoming Deputy District Chief, he was able to still work out of Firehouse 51, thanks to Kylie finding a loophole. If Boden gets promoted, it would make sense that he isn't seen as much but still works with 51 every once in a while.

Season 12 of Chicago Fire has permanently said goodbye to numerous cast members. Alberto Rosende was the first to leave in the premiere episode as Blake Gallo, moving away to be closer to the family he had been longing for since losing his parents and sister in a fire when he was little. Kara Killmer departed not long after as Sylvie Brett, marrying Jesse Spencer's Matt Casey and moving to Oregon with him. Short-lived cast member Rome Flynn also headed out after playing Derrick Gibson for only a handful of episodes. The series did welcome Michael Bradway and Jocelyn Hudon as recurring, with the possibility of getting up to series regular for next season.

It's going to be strange to not see Chief Boden at Firehouse 51 all the time, but hopefully whoever takes over for him, they won't be like some of the previous interim chiefs 51 has had. Maybe Severide will continue to serve in his place? It's hard to predict just how it will go, but at the very least, Eamonn Walker won't completely be saying goodbye to Chicago Fire, which is better than nothing. The Season 12 finale of Chicago Fire airs on Wednesday, May 22 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.