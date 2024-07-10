NBC Confirms 'Law & Order: Organized Crime' Replacement in Fall Schedule

NBC has confirmed its replacement for Law & Order: Organized Crime. After it was announced that the Law & Order spinoff was moving to Peacock for Season 5, the network was quick to find a different series fitting to close out Law & Order Thursdays. NBC's 2024 fall premiere dates revealed that sophomore drama Found will be taking over the 10 p.m. ET slot that night beginning on Oct. 3. Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU will continue to kick off the night.

Found is switching from its Tuesday slot that will now be held by The Irrational. Since Found is somewhat on the same wavelength as the Law & Orders genre-wise, the move makes sense. Of course, nothing will be able to replace Organized Crime, and it will be strange to not have it follow SVU, but it should be interesting to see how Found does in the timeslot.

(Photo: Steve Swisher/NBC)

Premiering in October 2023, Found stars Shanola Hampton, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Kelli Williams, Arlen Escarpeta, Brett Dalton, Gabrielle Walsh, and Karan Oberoi, and is created by Nkechi Okoro Carroll. It centers on a recovery specialist, Gabi Mosely, who was a kidnapping victim when she was a teenager. As an adult, she has him trapped in her basement as she and her crisis management team working to find missing people who they believe are overlooked by the system. Gabi uses her kidnapper's knowledge to help her solve cases.

Found was an instant success when it premiered, with 10.5 million viewers across all platforms. It was NBC's most success series to launch on Peacock in less than a week of its premiere. NBC gave it an early renewal a month later along with The Irrational. While the move to Thursdays will be a little hard to get used to, the fact that it's happening early on in the series is a good thing. Plus, having it follow Law & Order and SVU could very greatly help improve the ratings even more, so it should definitely be interesting to see how it does.

Meanwhile, something that will really be hard to get used to is having Law & Order: Organized Crime on Peacock. It was a surprise when it was revealed that the series was officially moving to the streamer, but earlier reports revealed that it was the likely move. The show does seem suited for streaming, and with the ability to have longer episodes, that will help with storytelling. Things are going to look different come fall on NBC, but it will be something to look out for. Found Season 2 premieres on Thursday, Oct. 3 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.