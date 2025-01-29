‘One Chicago’ Bosses Preview ‘Emotional Roller-Coaster’ Crossover Event

After five years, the One Chicago franchise finally has another three-part crossover event airing tonight, and the bosses previewed what’s in store. Beginning with Chicago Fire at 8 p.m. ET, the event’s official logline reads, “When a gas explosion rocks a high-rise, Chicago’s first responders come out in force to rescue hundreds of civilians. The calamity beneath the surface, however, sends our heroes on a race to save 40 people trapped deep underground, including two of their own.”

Fire showrunner Andrea Newman told TV Insider, “All of our team is put in danger during the event, but several main characters are especially affected. There are firefighters trapped, other first responders injured, and the couples are really put through hell.” From the looks of the promo, some of those people involved will be Stella, Ruzek, and Trudy, and it’s going to be as nerve-wracking as ever.

The second hour of the crossover will belong to Med, and the staff at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center “will be on the front lines with Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. to help manage this disaster,” showrunner Allen MacDonald said. “Everyone has to lean on – and trust – each other to minimize the loss of lives. Some characters will be reunited across shows, and some new friendships will be formed. It’s going to be an emotional roller-coaster ride.”

Meanwhile, Chicago P.D. showrunner Gwen Sigan promised “some really fun character pairings between all three shows that are unexpected. All three shows were able to accomplish some pretty great feats in tight timelines – it shows just how talented our crews are that we were able to pull it off.” As per usual, P.D. will be rounding out the night, but the cops are still as important as ever. “It becomes clear in the first hour that foul play was involved in the incident, and P.D. is called in to investigate,” Sigan shared. “P.D. is working under a ticking clock.”

It sounds like the franchise is going above and beyond for this crossover, and there will be a lot to look forward to and a lot that will be keeping fans on the edge of their seats. It’s hard to tell how exactly it will all go down, but luckily, people won’t have to wait very long. The One Chicago crossover event, “In the Trenches,” premieres tonight at 8 p.m. ET only on NBC.