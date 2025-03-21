‘Suits LA’ Lands Another ‘Suits’ Alum

On the heels of Gabriel Macht’s appearance on Suits LA, the Suits spinoff is bringing on yet another OG.

Variety reports that David Costabile will reprise his role as Daniel Hardman in an upcoming episode of the NBC drama. It was also recently reported that Rick Hoffman will be reprising his role as Louis Litt.

Costabile recurred throughout Suits as a former Pearson Hardman partner. He was forced out of the firm due to money issues but still tried to worm his way back in over the course of the series. Details surrounding his upcoming guest appearance are unknown. But it will be exciting to see him back again, even if he wasn’t exactly a favorite on Suits. Since Macht’s current multi-episode appearance is taking place in the past, it’s quite possible the same will be happening for Costabile, but fans will just have to wait and see.

Pictured: David Costabile as Daniel Hardman — (Photo by: Shane Mahood/USA Network)

In February, creator Aaron Korsh weighed in on having more original Suits stars returning, telling The Hollywood Reporter, “I would love to have them all on, [but] I don’t want to have them all on one after the other because I think it harms the original and the new show to do that. So we’re just going to see how it goes.”

David Costabile can most recently be seen in Interview with the Vampire, Snack Shack, and Obliterated. Some of his best-known credits include Billions, The Wire, and Breaking Bad, with other credits being Waco: The Aftermath, Little Birds, Better Call Saul, The Post, The Blacklist, The Cleveland Show, Elementary, The Good Wife, and House, among others.

Aside from Suits alumni, Suits LA has seen some fun guest stars already. Victoria Justice, Brian Baumgartner, Patton Oswalt, and Enrico Colatoni. There are likely many more on the way, and there is no telling who will show up and why. There is much to look forward to on Suits LA’s freshman season, and not just with the guest stars. Meanwhile, the show has not yet been renewed for a second season, and it might be a little too early to make a decision on it. At least there are a lot more episodes still to air of Suits LA, and Suits is streaming in full on Peacock and Netflix. New episodes of Suits LA air on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC. Costabile will be returning as Daniel Hardman in the near future.