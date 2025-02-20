Reba McEntire just got some pretty good career news. Deadline reports that her NBC sitcom Happy’s Place has been renewed for a second season. The multi-camera comedy, created by Julie Abbott and Kevin Abbott, premiered in October and has improved the Friday 8 p.m. ET slot by 54% in total viewers. The news isn’t so surprising, as NBC previously gave Happy’s Place a full-season order of 18 episodes.

Additionally, the premiere episode is up to 17.6 million viewers across all platforms, up 338% from its initial airing. It’s also the No. 2 NBC comedy launch on Peacock, behind fellow freshman comedy St. Denis Medical, which was recently also given a Season 2 renewal. Season 1 is currently 14 episodes in, with Episode 15, “Sisters Ink,” premiering tomorrow, Feb. 21, at 8 p.m. ET.

Videos by PopCulture.com

HAPPY’S PLACE — Episode: Pilot — Pictured: (l-r) Melissa Peterman as Gabby,, Reba McEntire as Bobbie — (Photo by: Casey Durkin/NBC)

Also starring Belissa Escobedo, Melissa Peterman, Rex Linn, Pablo Castelbalnco, and Tokala Black Elk, Happy’s Place follows Bobbie (McEntire), who “inherits her father’s tavern (Happy’s Place) and is surprised to discover that she has a new business partner, Isabella (Belissa Escobedo), a twentysomething half-sister that she never knew she had.”

Happy’s Place reunites the producing team from Reba, including Kevin Abbott, Mindy Schultheis, and Michael Hanel, as well as stars McEntire and Peterman. The series has already brought in one on-screen Reba reunion, with Steve Howey, who played Van Montgomery, appearing in the Christmas episode. Tomorrow’s episode will also see Brock Hart actor Christopher Rich guest starring.

HAPPY’S PLACE — “Pilot” — Pictured: (l-r) Reba McEntire as Bobbie, Belissa Escobedo as Isabella — (Photo by: Casey Durkin/NBC)

It can be expected that Happy’s Place Season 2 will be premiering this fall on NBC, but a premiere date and episode order has not been revealed. There are still a few episodes left of Season 1 that fans can look forward to, and there is no telling what will happen in these remaining episodes. But knowing that there will be a lot more to look forward to will be just enough to get people excited. It’s also very possible that more Reba reunions will happen later down the line, it’s just a matter of who else and when.

In the meantime, new episodes of Happy’s Place air on Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, streaming the next day on Peacock. All episodes are currently available on the NBCUniversal streamer, and if fans want to head down Nostalgia Lane, all six seasons of Reba are streaming on Netflix.