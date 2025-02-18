Marsha Warfield Opens up About Roz’s Hilarious ‘Night Court’ Return (Exclusive)

Marsha Warfield is back in uniform on this week’s Night Court! The actress and comedian, 70, returns to the courtroom as Roz on the Tuesday, Feb. 18 episode of the NBC sitcom, opening up to PopCulture.com ahead of the episode about revisiting her iconic bailiff character and reuniting with the Night Court family on set once again.

“I’m always excited to go back to Night Court. It’s one of the fun sets,” said Warfield, who played Roz on the original series from Seasons 4 to 9. “Each TV show has its own company, its own production, so sometimes they’re different. But Night Court has always been a kind of family.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Lacretta as Gurgs, Marsha Warfield as Roz (Photo by: Nicole Weingart/NBC)

The Night Court reboot has “a lot” of people working on it who were involved with the original sitcom, and Warfield shared that “those people, I saw their kids being born. I saw them grow up. They used to come on the set all the time.” She added, “So it’s a kind of family that it’s always nice to visit.”

In Warfield’s return on the Feb. 18 Night Court episode, titled “Pension Tension,” Roz temporarily returns to her job as bailiff, according to NBC, but Abby (Melissa Rauch) must make things right when she starts ruffling everyone’s feathers.

Working alongside Lacretta, who plays bailiff Donna “Gurgs” Gurganous on the reboot, Warfield said she gets “such a kick” out of watching her successor “take the role and turn it into something that’s all her.” She added, “I’m just the auntie basically who comes to help out.”

Witnessing a whole new generation fall in love with Night Court, Warfield praised the series’ “heart,” which has carried it through the decades. “Night Court always had a heart, you know?” she told PopCulture. “These people were really nice people and they cared about each other. They cared about the audience. I think people can sense that.”

John Larroquette as Dan Fielding, Marsha Warfield as Roz, Melissa Rauch as Abby Stone (Photo by: Nicole Weingart/NBC)

Warfield praised co-star John Larroquette (Dan Fielding) as a “big cuddly bear” and called Rauch the “heart of the show,” as she carries with her the spirit of the original sitcom. “She really embodies who Harry Stone was and who Harry Anderson was,” the actress shared. “I can believe that [Abby] was [Stone’s] kid because she has some of the same kind of empathy and affection and caring, really caring about people in this sea of madness. So I think that carries through it, and if there’s any through line, I think it’s that kind of heart.”

As for whether fans will see Roz on Night Court again in the future, Warfield noted, “I’m available for Night Court anytime they ask me.” She explained, “You know, I appreciate that they did. When [the reboot] first got picked up, I was fine with wishing them well from the sidelines and cheering them on because I understand it’s a new time, it’s a new day, they’re going in a new direction — I wish you the best. So when they called me, I was flattered and I’m always flattered when they call. So I always will show up.”

Night Court airs Tuesdays at 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC.