‘Manifest’ Star Melissa Roxburgh’s New TV Show Premiering Earlier Than Expected

Melissa Roxburgh’s return to NBC is going to be sooner than expected. The premiere for the Manifest star’s newest series, The Hunting Party, has been moved up, according to TVLine. The crime drama was initially set to premiere on Monday, Feb. 3, but NBC has now decided the show will debut on Sunday, Jan. 19, at 7 p.m. ET, immediately following the NFL divisional playoff game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Rams.

An encore episode will then air on Feb. 3 at 10 p.m. ET before The Hunting Party officially settles into its new slot the following Monday. Roxburgh plays Rebecca “Bex” Henderson, an ex-FBI agent who searches for inmates who escaped from a top-secret prison after an explosion. Per the official logline, “A high-concept crime procedural about a small team of investigators who are assembled to track down and capture the most dangerous killers our country has ever seen, all of whom have just escaped from a top-secret prison that’s not supposed to exist.”

The Hunting Party marks Melissa Roxburgh’s return to NBC. She starred on Manifest, which aired for three seasons on the network before NBC canceled it. Netflix then picked up for a fourth and final season, officially ending in 2023. She also appeared on an episode of the Quantum Leap reboot in 2023. Roxburgh previously guest starred on an episode of Tracker last year and is expected to return to the CBS drama at some point during the current second season.

Also starring in the series include Josh Mackenzie, Sara Garcia, Patrick Sabongui, and Nick Wechsler. The Hunting Party comes from series creator JJ Bailey, who wrote the pilot episode and will also serve as co-showrunner with Jake Coburn. Make sure to tune in to the series premiere of The Hunting Party premiering on Sunday, Jan. 19 at 7 p.m. ET following the NFL divisional playoff game. The show will have its time slot premiere on Monday, Feb. 10 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.