'Law & Order: Organized Crime' Officially Renewed for Season 5 at Peacock

laLaw & Order: Organized Crime is officially on the move. After it was reported that the Christopher Meloni-led Law & Order spinoff was likely switching to Peacock from NBC for Season 5, the streamer has confirmed the news. The fifth season is expected to have just 10 episodes. Meanwhile, John Shiban, who joined the series ahead of Season 4 as the new showrunner, will return to helm Organized Crime for Season 5.

News of the renewal and move to Peacock comes just a week before the Season 4 finale, which will be the final episode on NBC. What this means for future crossovers is unknown, especially since the series has been doing occasional crossovers with Law & Order: SVU, which is returning to NBC for Season 26. Not to mention the fact that Meloni's Elliot Stabler and Mariska Hargitay's Olivia Benson have been in a will they/won't they relationship for years, so hopefully, that will continue to develop, even if it's just off-screen or occasional mentions.

As of now, it's unknown if Organized Crime will premiere its fifth season this year on Peacock, as sometime streaming shows can take a little bit more time. The good news is that with the show pivoting to streaming, this will make the episodes longer, giving it an advantage to further storylines without a time limit. Perhaps it could also give Peacock the idea to make more Law & Order shows that don't necessarily have to be on NBC. At the very least, while this move may not be good for those who don't have Peacock, the show is still coming back, which is better than nothing.

Law & Order: Organized Crime is not the first show to move from network TV to streaming, but it should be interesting to see how it does and what changes. Hopefully, this will mark a new chapter for Organized Crime and cement it as a Peacock Original for years to come. The move shows that NBCUniversal isn't ready to see the show end, so you never know what could happen. More information on the upcoming season should be revealed in the coming months, but for now, fans can watch the final episodes of Organized Crime on Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC. The Season 4 finale will air next Thursday, May 16. All four seasons are streaming on Peacock.