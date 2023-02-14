This is the Makeup that Rihanna Wore to the Halftime Show (and Where You Can Get Some)

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Rihanna performed at the halftime show at the NFL championship game in her all-red outfit accented by a surprise baby bump.

She debuted a brand-new lip product onstage, and used her matte powder while performing too. It's from her own Fenty brand, of course.

Rihanna has been on a touring break for the past several years, focusing instead on her Fenty makeup brand or her Savage x Fenty apparel. She gave birth to her first child with partner ASAP Rocky in May 2022.

During the highly anticipated halftime performance, Rihanna took a momentary break from singing and dancing to apply some of her Invismatte setting and blotting powder. If you want to know how you can look as fierce as Rihanna at the LVII halftime show, keep reading.

Where to get Rihanna's Fenty makeup from the halftime show

From the fierce red lip color to her matte setting powder to her much-hyped foundation, check out offerings from Rihanna's makeup line below.

Fenty Icon Velvet liquid lipstick

(Photo: Fenty Beauty)

This velvety lipstick is matte without being drying. Lightweight and long-lasting, the hues are strongly pigmented and come in a variety of colors that look great on every skin tone. Which color did Rihanna wear? The MVP, a color dropped specifically for her halftime appearance at the Big Game.

Fenty Icon Velvet liquid lipstick, $29

Similar products from Fenty:

Fenty Invisimatte instant setting and blotting powder

(Photo: Fenty Beauty)

While she was onstage, Rihanna took a moment to grab a small compact makeup from one of her backup dancers and apply some powder to her forehead. It was this Invismatte instant setting and blotting powder, and it demonstrated that even during a big halftime performance, her makeup stayed put. What better advertisement could there be?

Fenty Invisimatte instant setting and blotting powder, $34

Fenty Pro Filt'r soft matte longwear foundation

(Photo: Fenty Beauty)

The Pro Filt'r foundation has won beauty awards for its climate-adaptive, long-wearing formula, not to mention the fact that it has over 50 shades available. Rihanna wears shade 310, but the brand almost certainly has a shade for your skin, too.

Fenty Pro Filt'r soft matte longwear foundation, $39

