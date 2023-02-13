Rihanna Hinted at Her Second Pregnancy Before the Super Bowl

Rihanna is currently expecting her second child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, but before the "Diamonds" singer confirmed her pregnancy just moments after taking the stage at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, the singer teased her second pregnancy. In an interview with CBS Sports just a day before her Super Bowl LVII halftime show performance, Rihanna teased that somebody else could be joining her on the stage.

Speaking with CBS Sports' Nate Burleson about her performance during the big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, the singer said she was "thinking about bringing someone" out during her halftime performance. Rihanna, however, did not say who that special someone could be, and many seemed to believe that she was referring to another musical artist who could possibly make a guest appearance, with any speculation about a pregnancy being pretty mum. She added, "I'm not sure. We'll see," before joking that "it wouldn't be a surprise" if she confirmed the special guest's identity.

Fast forward one day, and Rihanna confirmed that she and her boyfriend are about to be parents of two! The "We Found Love" singer's representative confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter Sunday night that Rihanna is pregnant with her second child. Rihanna hasn't publicly commented on the exciting news, and no further information about the little one on the way, including Rihanna's due date, was revealed. According to a source who attended the singer's press conference on Friday, per PEOPLE, "nobody knew" that Rihanna was pregnant before she took the stage in a red jumpsuit, which was layered over a close-fitting bodysuit, that was left unzipped just enough to reveal her growing baby bump. The source added, "she totally hid it."

It seems that the CBS Sports interview may not have been the first time Rihanna hinted at her pregnancy before Sunday's reveal. During an interview with Apple Music, the 34-year-old credited motherhood with empowering her to perform at the Super Bowl, sharing, "when you become a mom there's something that just happens where you feel like you could take on the world. You can do anything." She added that "the Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world, so as scary as [it is] because I haven't been on stage in seven years, there's something exhilarating about the challenge of it all. And it's important for me to do this year. It's important for representation. It's important for my son to see that." Although most believed Rihanna was only referring to her son with A$AP Rocky, it seems that the remarks have taken on new meaning amid news of her second pregnancy, with Rihanna's halftime show performance making her the first singer to perform a halftime show while pregnant.