Samsung TVs Are Their Lowest Prices Ever on Amazon Ahead of the Big Game

We'll get straight to the point: Samsung TVs are hundreds or even thousands of dollars off on Amazon right now, and you can save up to $3,500 on the new Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV currently. We don't know how long that price will last, so it's better to order sooner than later. If you're gearing up for the Big Game on Sunday, you can order a brand-new TV and have it at your house in time if you're an Amazon Prime customer. You can even add on professional mounting services if you don't want to deal with the hassle of setting up your new smart TV yourself.

Top products in this article:



Samsung has so many televisions available on Amazon. No matter which model or size you pick, you can be sure to get a clear picture and a well-made product. In addition to the new Neo QLED 8K TVs, Samsung also currently has sales on its artwork-inspired smart TV entitled The Frame, as well as its ultra high definition Crystal 4K TV.

The Samsung TVs on Amazon not only deliver big savings, but they also give the best quality picture for live sports. With the lowest prices ever on Samsung smart TVs, you can watch the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the latest model. And no matter which team takes home the Lombardi trophy, you'll be a winner with how much you'll save at the Amazon Samsung TV sale.

The best Amazon deals on Samsung TVs right now

Looking for a new Samsung TV so you can watch NFL's most famous game on Sunday? Even if you're just watching for the Rihanna halftime performance or the commercials, these Amazon deals make buying a new TV worth it.

Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV

How often does a TV offer you $3,500 off its listing price? Not very often. Samsung's latest TV model, the Neo QLED 8K, has nearly edge-to-edge screening in high-definition resolution. The picture has billions of colors in ultra-fine precision and a 8K processor that adjusts automatically to play your favorite content at its full potential. The smart TV also offers support for multiple voice assistants, so choose your favorite.

85" Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV, $4,998 (down from $8,498)

Even more savings for QLED and OLED Samsung TVs:

Samsung The Frame smart TV

This TV can be a work of art, literally. With its customizable picture frame exterior, you can display elegant works of art in high definition when the television isn't in use -- it has a motion sensor to detect when you are or aren't in the room. When you are watching a show (or football), you can see 100% color volume via quantum dot technology, with HDR that delivers optimal contrast and vividness. Its anti-reflection matte display ensures more screen visibility. The smart TV Is powered by Tizen, so you can download all your favorite streaming apps and more.

75" Samsung The Frame smart TV, $1,998 (down from $2,998)

Other lifestyle TVs from Samsung:

Samsung Crystal UHD 4K TV

Less expensive than "The Frame" is Samsung's Class Crystal smart TV. The smart TV is powered by Tizen with Alexa and Bixby built right in. It supports your favorite apps, like Amazon Prime, Hulu, and Netflix. The HDR display is even better than HDTV, and a 65-inch model is currently under $700 on Amazon.

65" Samsung Crystal UHD 4K TV, $650 (down from $800)

Other HD smart TV and TV projector options:

When is the Big Game LVII in 2023?

The championship game will be played on Sunday, Feb. 12, with the kickoff at 4:30 p.m. ET. The game is taking place at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

Who's performing the halftime show?

The halftime performer will be pop singer Rihanna. She has remained tight-lipped about what her performance will entail. Apple Music is hosting the event.

How to watch LVII

The game will be airing on Fox, but if you don't have cable, there are still three ways for you to watch live. Once you've got your Samsung TV, you'll want to make sure you're able to actually watch the game on the most important Sunday in football.

Hulu

You have to have the Hulu + Live TV bundle in order to access the game as it plays live. Plans start at $70 a month for the live TV plan, but you get access to ESPN, Disney+ and Hulu content, as well over a hundred live and local channels that you would normally find on cable.

Watch NFL games on Hulu, starting at $70 a month

Sling TV

You can watch all TV, including the big game, as it's airing, along with your other favorite entertainment programs. Currently, Sling TV is offering a deal to get $20 off your first month when you sign up for Sling Blue. Your first month will be $20 a month and then $40 a month after that, without the need for a cable subscription. There's no contract with Sling TV, and subscriptions include 50 hours of DVR storage.

Watch NFL games live on Sling TV, $20 for your first month

FuboTV

FuboTV is a more sports-centric streaming services that has live TV events for almost every sport imaginable, including international ones, and over 100 other channels. Of course the NFL and its championship finale game are part of FuboTV's many offerings as well. Did we mention that it gives you 1,000 hours of DVR space as well? Get a free seven-day trial by signing up here.

Watch sports live at FuboTV with a seven-day free trial, then starting at $75 a month

