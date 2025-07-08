’16 and Pregnant’ Star Arrested for Involuntary Manslaughter

Weeks after the death of her 16-year-old son, 16 & Pregnant alum Whitney Purvis has been arrested. The MTV alum has been charged with involuntary manslaughter.

She was booked by sheriff’s deputies in Floyd County, GA, per TMZ. The involuntary manslaughter charge is for intentionally distributing a drug called Tranq, which is a lethal combo of Fentanyl and Xylazine.

The victim in the case is John Mark Harris. Purvis’ arrest comes just a little over a month after her teenage son, Weston Jr., died of natural causes related to several lifelong illnesses.

The outlet posted her mugshot. She was also arrested on two other charges involving controlled substances, including possession with intent to distribute.

“John Mark never met a stranger and had a way of caring for those who crossed his path,” his obituary read, PEOPLE reports. “Whether it was bandaging a wound, trips to the airport, or a place to lay their heads for a time, he was willing to lend a hand. He loved fiercely and would do anything he could for one of his friends. John Mark gave the best hugs and had the most infectious smile most had ever seen. He loved entertaining and the goal of his gatherings was to spend quality time and strengthening the relationships with his friends.”

This isn’t Purvis’ first arrest. She was also picked up for shoplifting a pregnancy test, smashing up some electronics, and failing to pay child support.

In the aftermath of her son’s death, she spoke with PEOPLE about her struggle to grapple with the loss. “I can’t distract myself,” she shared at the time. “It’s going through my mind constantly. I hate to even pick up my phone.”

“When I’m not crying, I’m just staring at the ceiling,” she added through tears. “I never wanted to go through something like this. I mean, I know no one does, but you never think it’ll happen to you, and I just can’t even imagine a future now. I can’t imagine going on after this.” She and her ex, Weston’s father, argued at the funeral service after she was allegedly not let in for being late, which she says he informed her of the wrong time, which Weston Sr. denies.

As for what her late son dealt with, she says his health complications were a burden. “He had a lot of medical problems, more than what a kid should go through,” she said. “He was born with Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency when he was a baby, but then when he got older, he was diagnosed with Addison’s disease, and then that’s what brought out the diabetes.”