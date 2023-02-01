What to Wear at Halftime: Best of the New Rihanna Savage x Fenty Game Day Collection

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Rihanna is the highly anticipated halftime performer at NFL's upcoming Big Game, which airs on Fox and takes place on the second Sunday in February. Get prepared to watch the halftime show now in the perfect game day attire from her brand-new Savage x Fenty game day collection, available at Fanatics. There's also a football game happening sometime during the halftime performance, so maybe stay tuned for that too.

Savage x Fenty is Rihanna's lingerie brand, but there's so much more to it in her Game Day collection. It's a limited collection in honor of what's sure to be the Barbados-born singer's landmark performance at LVII's halftime show. So order your favorite styles now just in time for the ultimate football championship game. Once they're gone, they're gone forever.

Even if your team didn't make any of the playoffs, you can still wear these outfits, because the colors are neutral. This football apparel is good for diehard football fans, casual football fans, Rihanna fans, and people who just watch the game for the commercials. You can even wear these clothes for the Puppy Bowl.

PS: Don't forget to sign up for Sling TV's Orange and Blue plan to watch the game live on Fox on Feb. 12. Sling TV is offering $20 off your first month.

Best of the Savage x Fenty Game Day collection

These clothes are comfortable, attractive, casual, and available in a wide range of sizes with options for all genders. And by the way, if you check the discount coupon while you're adding the item to your cart, you'll get free shipping from Fanatics.

Savage x Fenty unisex fleece pullover hoodie

(Photo: Fanatics)

Rihanna put her signature on this stylish, oversized pullover black hoodie (with drawstrings!). It's a great choice for chilly February days. There's a center pocket to warm your hands up, too. And even with the embroidered logo patch, it's still machine-washable and comes in sizes XXS to 4XL.

Savage x Fenty unisex Game Day LVII fleece pullover hoodie, $113

There are several other attractive Savage x Fenty Game Day items that would pair well with this hoodie.

Savage x Fenty women's tube top

(Photo: Fanatics)

You'll look really stylish wearing this tube top with a pair of jogger pants, and you'll be comfortable to boot as you cheer on your favorite singer or your favorite team. Wear the $25 Savage x Fenty Game Day bandana with it for the ultimate bad girl look.

Savage x Fenty women's Game Day LVII tube top, sizes Plus S through Plus 3X $50

If tube tops aren't your thing, don't worry. Savage x Fenty also has football-designed oversized cropped mesh jerseys that look great on every body, available in standard sizes and plus sizes.

Savage x Fenty unisex cuffed knit hat

(Photo: Fanatics)

Everyone needs a good knit hat, and this one is unisex and one-size-fits-most. The embroidered fabric applique lets people know you support Rihanna's beloved Savage x Fenty brand, and this comfortable knit cap will warm your ears and head -- and look really good doing it.

Savage x Fenty unisex Game Day LVII cuffed knit hat in black, $33

If you're not a fan of the black hat, it's also available in pink.

Savage x Fenty unisex Game Day LVII cuffed knit hat in pink, $33



If you prefer a more traditional ball cap for your sports games, don't worry. Savage x Fenty has got you covered there too, with snapback adjustable hats available in white, blue, and black.

Even more from Fenty's Game Day collection

If you wear makeup, you'll be thrilled to learn that Rihanna is also releasing a Game Day collection with her cosmetics brand, Fenty Beauty. You'll go crazy for her adorable makeup sponge and her already-famous mini Gloss Bomb lip glosses.

Showstopp'r kit

(Photo: Fenty Beauty)

This kit comes with everything you need to get game day-ready: a Team Fenty makeup bag, a Gloss Bomb universal lip luminizer in the Fenty Glow shade, Invisimatte blotting powder, mini Hydra Vizor moisturizer with SPF 30, Butta Drop whipped oil body cream, a deluxe Fenty eau de parfum sample and a Showstopp'r football-shaped makeup sponge. Get it here.

Fenty Beauty Showstopp'r kit, $76

Snag even more of the cosmetics from the Fenty Beauty Game Day collection below and stay inspired through the end of the football season while looking good.

Watch the Rihanna halftime show on Sling TV

(Photo: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

You can watch all the Big Game as it's airing along with your other favorite entertainment programs on Sling TV. Currently, they're offering a deal to get $20 off your first month when you sign up for Sling Orange + Blue. Your first month will be $20 a month and then it's $55 a month after that, without the need for a cable subscription. There's no contract with Sling TV, and subscriptions include 50 hours of DVR storage.

Watch NFL games live on Sling TV, $20 for your first month

