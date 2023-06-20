These Cloud Slides Are the Shoes of the Summer and They're Only $20

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

These are cloud slides, or cloud slippers -- so-called because when you're wearing them, it feels like you're walking on a cloud. You'll definitely want to wear these lightweight shoes all summer long. They're perfect for the beach, the pool, a backyard barbecue or a just for wearing around the house. They come in a bunch of colors and they're 50% off at Amazon now, ahead of Prime Day 2023.

Get these shoes now:

These shoes have got the non-slip features of Crocs with a more traditional sandal look. Made from a comfortable plastic, these Rosyclo slippers are waterproof, quick-drying and even odor-resistant. Cloud slides are formulated with anti-skid designs all over the shoe for increased safety, especially on wet floors. If they get dirty, you can even throw them in the washing machine.

I bought these shoes myself (and no, I was not compensated for them) and I've stopped wearing my Toms and Crocs. I am a firm believer in cloud slides now. It just goes to prove that Amazon's everyday fashion is affordable and just what you need for this summer. We think these shoes would pair perfectly with some pool floats for less than $25 and brand-new swimwear under $50.

Rosyclo unisex cloud slippers

Cloud slides are popular for a reason. The 1.6-inch thick sole will provide ultimate comfort and support for your feet, and you'll feel like you're literally walking on a cloud while wearing them. They have excellent stability and shock absorption, too. See what all the fuss is about by clicking the link below.

And if you don't like the colors, don't worry -- there are 19 possible colors, available from a women's size 5.5/men's size 5 to a women's size 14.5/men's size 13.5.

Rosyclo unisex cloud slippers, $20 (down from $40)



