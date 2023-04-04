Why Men Everywhere Are Buying This $15 T-shirt

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Are you looking for a no-nonsense t-shirt that can withstand wear and tear, no matter what kind of hard labor you put it through? This heavyweight t-shirt isn't the typical one you find in plastic packs for $5 at retail stores -- this is a heavy-duty shirt from the one and only Carhartt brand. With a longer-than-average shirt, plus additional tall sizes, it promises to flatter bigger bodies, too. (And hey, it can be worn by any gender -- not just men.)

It's one of Amazon's bestselling items for a reason.

If you want a heavyweight t-shirt that gives you room to move, is made of 100% cotton and looks flattering on all bodies, the Carhartt loose-fit rib-knit crewneck is the best option. It can minimize the appearance of a belly, has a left-chest pocket with a a sewn-on Carhart label and has a tagless neck label. With over 100,000 reviews, this shirt has a 4.6-star rating on Amazon.

Plus, it's available from sizes XS to 5XL -- including many options for tall sizes.

One reviewer said, "Carhartt t-shirts are a great buy. They last forever. The color remains good for years of washing, and they fit me perfectly. They're heavy enough to feel good wearing out (not flimsy like an undershirt), have the pocket I have become [used] to, and are just a great purchase. There is nothing that I don't like about these shirts."

Carhartt men's loose fit heavyweight short-sleeve t-shirt, $15 (down from $20)

Want even more from Carhartt? Check out the other Carhartt deals on Amazon so you can get great on-sale apparel today from this hardy brand.

