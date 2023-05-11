The Best Swimwear for Summer -- And It's All Under $50

Cupshe women's high-waisted two-piece bikini (Photo: Amazon) This smocked and ruffled bikini top with adjustable straps and a high-waisted bikini bottom is the ultimate must-have for your summer wardrobe. Made of 80% chinlon and 20% spandex, this swimsuit is comfortable and stretchy, providing a perfect fit for all body types. The removable padded cups offer additional support and shaping, while the unique leaf print adds a touch of nature to your beach look. Plus, the smocking and ruffle details on the bikini top are both feminine and trendy. Hate the leaf pattern? There are many other floral options, intricate patterns and animal print options. It comes in sizes XS to XL. Cupshe women's high-waisted two-piece bikini, $34 $34 at Amazon prevnext

Eomenie women's cutout high-waisted bathing suit (Photo: Amazon) This swimsuit isn't just a classic piece, it's a statement piece. With its flirtatious cutout design on the front and back, you'll look totally trendy. The adjustable shoulder straps, ruched design of the waist and back tie knot are meant to hug your curves, creating the ultimate flattering fit. It features slimming tummy control panels to help you feel more confident in your skin. There are 30 color options available, and the swimsuit comes in sizes XS to XL and 18-plus to 22-plus sizes. Eomenie women's cutout high-waisted bathing suit, $36

Tipsy Elves swim trunks for men (Photo: Amazon) The hipster in your life will love these fun swim trunks from Tipsy Elves. They're comfortable and stretchy, allowing you to move freely while you play. The drawstring closure and above-knee fit provide a comfortable and stylish look, while the one-of-a-kind designs are sure to turn heads. With an ultra-comfortable soft mesh lining and convenient deep pockets, these trunks are both functional and stylish. Plus, the mesh lining provides extra support and protects against chafing, ensuring you can spend all day in the sun without any discomfort. The swim trunks are available in standard or stretch fits from sizes S to 4XL. And if you don't like this particular delightful print, there are 39 others from which to choose. Tipsy Elves swim trunks for men, starting at $30

Speedo relaunch flyback one-piece swimsuit (Photo: Walmart) Maybe you're not interested in fun in the sun. Maybe you're a serious swimmer who needs a serious athletic swimsuit. Speedo is a top swimsuit brand, and it can be pricey. But not at Walmart! Speedo is on sale at Walmart now. Made with innovative prolt fabric, this swimsuit stretches, recovers and repeats with ease. The flyback design provides the ultimate freedom of movement, while the supportive construction ensures you'll feel comfortable throughout your entire swim sesh. Speedo relaunch flyback one-piece swimsuit, $34 (down from $49)

Blooming Jelly women's ruffle V-neck swimsuit (Photo: Amazon) Get ready to turn heads with this stunning black swimsuit! Designed with a V-neck, deep V-back and ruffles, this piece of swimwear is the epitome of sexy glamour. The ruched details of this one-piece bathing suit for women flatters the figure, covering everything you want to cover for a slimming effect. It comes with removable padded bra inserts that provide extra support and shape for different cup sizes. It offers moderate bottom coverage and is fully lined for all-day comfortable wear. It comes in 20 color options from sizes M to 3XL. Blooming Jelly women's ruffle V-neck swimsuit, starting at $27

Kanu Surf men's flex swim trunks (Photo: Amazon) Listen, my husband owns this pair of swim trunks because I bought them for him. He likes them just fine and they've lasted through two summers so far. If your partner isn't going to buy his own swim trunks, go ahead and buy him a pair of these. Why not? They're made of quick-dry microfiber, are highly rated on Amazon, have an elastic waist and drawstring closure. They also come with pockets. Shop an impressive 45 color and pattern options. Available in sizes S to 5XL. Kanu Surf men's flex swim trunks, $20

Zaful women's high-cut thong bikini (Photo: Amazon) Get colorful in a bikini. This textured tie string bikini adds a touch of fun to your beach day look. Made with a super soft and quick-drying stretch fabric, this bikini feels silky against your skin and provides all-day comfort. It includes removable padding so you can customize your level of support. Its cheeky Brazilian thong bikini is a must-have for poolside Instagram shoots. This comes in 24 colors and patterns in sizes S to XL. Zaful women's high-cut thong bikini, $31

Blooming Jelly women's one-shoulder mesh monokini (Photo: Amazon) This one-piece swimsuit is versatile and chic, offering multiple combinations as a shoulder strap or one-shoulder style. The see-through hollow out design adds a sexy touch to the classic slimming silhouette, making it perfect for the beach or even paired with pants as a top. It's flattering, sexy and elegant all at once. You can get this monokini in 21 color or pattern options. Sizes run from XS to 3XL. Blooming Jelly women's one-shoulder mesh monokini, $37