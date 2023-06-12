Colorful, Fun and Inexpensive: Our Favorite Pool Floats Under $25
You'll be the center of attention at any pool or beach party with these cool pool floats.
The sun's out. The weather's getting hot. In the words of Nicki Minaj, "Let's go to the beach-each, let's go get a wave." There's a pool waiting out there for you right now. Whether it's a friend's pool, your own, a public pool or just a hotel pool while you're on vacation -- as things heat up, the desire to jump into the water and just relax gets stronger. And we know just what you need -- incredible, colorful, fun pool floats at a price you can afford.
Top picks of pool inflatables:
We've rounded up our favorite inflatable pool floats from Amazon and Walmart so that you have something colorful to lounge around on as you kick back in the water. Whether you're going for a lake day or just spending hours at the pool, there's no reason to not bring one of these unique (and sometimes funny) pool floats while you're enjoying a day of fun in the sun.
Need some new swimwear under $50? We've got you covered -- and make sure you don't forget your sunscreen either!
Nerf Super Soaker Stormforce ride-on racer
"They" say that this is for kids. I say that I'm going to buy multiples of these and battle it out with my own children. This is something your inner child could have only dreamed up -- a pool inflatable with pool-fed mega water blaster.
This is the Stormforce version, but there's a Mega Tank version for $35 and a Hydro Battle version for only $10.
Nerf Super Soaker Stormforce ride-on racer, $25
Yomym large unicorn inflatable pool
Yes, it's a rainbow unicorn pool float. Do it for the 'gram. You know you want to. It can hold up to 441 pounds too, so throw a couple of adults or a bunch of kids on it if you want.
Yomym large unicorn inflatable pool, $24
Aqua Original 4-in-1 Monterey hammock pool float
This isn't a typical pool float. This is a water hammock, and you can use it in four different ways as seen above. This is the ultimate multi-purpose leisure tool.
Aqua Original 4-in-1 Monterey hammock pool float, $11 (down from $13)
Joyin inflatable flamingo tube pool float
Sometimes you just want a classic. And what's more classic than a bright pink flamingo tube float? This one has two cupholders and a pillow tail for extra comfort.
Joyin inflatable flamingo tube pool float, $20
Intex popsicle inflatable pool float
This realistic print of a pink popsicle with sprinkles looks incredibly fun. Currently, it's over half off.
Intex popsicle inflatable pool float, $7 (down from $16)
QEG Automation inflatable avocado pool float with water ball
This food-inspired pool inflatable has a secret -- the avocado pit is a removable a beach ball! Once the pit is out, you can sit right in the center of the pool float and drift in the water for hours.
QEG Automation inflatable avocado pool float with water ball, $20
Skbanru 2-pack shark pool floats
Wanna get pool floats for you AND your buddy? Then jump right into the shark's mouth with these pool float loungers. Each one has a cupholder too, so you can imagine yourself enjoying a nice cocktail with your boo or a cold one with the boys.
Skbanru 2-pack shark pool floats, $22 (down from $40)
iFanze rainbow pool float chair
It's Pride Month! Celebrate this June, and all summer long, with a rainbow pool float chair. It comes with two cupholders. It's super discounted today.
iFanze rainbow pool float chair, $14 (lowered from $40)
90shine 5-piece fruit pool floats
If you're looking for a package deal on pool floats for the whole family that's still affordable, check out these fruit pool rings. You get a lime, an orange, a kiwi and a watermelon -- as well as a multi-color beach ball to keep the fun going. They have donut tube rings available too for $24.
90shine 5-piece fruit pool floats, $19 (reduced from $27)
Intex Double Quick III S hand air pump
Now this may not seem as exciting as a pool float that looks like a lime slice, but you'll be glad you bought a hand air pump so that you don't have to waste time blowing up all these fun inflatables with your mouth. This model is a hand pump and it can also inflate rafts and air beds.
Intex Double Quick III S hand air pump, $12