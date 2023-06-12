Victoria's Secret Just Launched a Store on Amazon: Our Favorite Finds

Victoria's Secret satin and lace slip (Photo: Amazon) This satin and lace slip features an alluring lace-trimmed slit, adjustable straps for a perfect fit and a comfortable unlined and wireless design. Its elaborate lace top adds a touch of sophistication. Available from sizes S to XL. Victoria's Secret satin and lace slip, $70 $70 at Amazon prevnext

Victoria's Secret Bombshell push-up bra (Photo: Amazon) Experience the ultimate lift with Victoria's Secret Bombshell push-up bra. Designed to enhance your cleavage and add two cup sizes, you'll get a comfortable fit and a sexy look at the same time. The plush padding and underwire cups provide optimal support, while the plunge neckline ensures invisibility under low-cut tops and dresses. Adjustable straps allow for a perfect fit and the bra can be worn in a cross-back style for seamless wear with sleeveless tops. Available in five colors from 32A to 38D. Victoria's Secret Bombshell push-up bra, $70

Victoria's Secret Lace boyshort panty (Photo: Amazon) A pair of lace underwear can make a huge difference in how sexy you feel. Try the Victoria's Secret lace boyshort panty that combines comfort and sustainability. The floral lace design and cheeky fit offer a flirty silhouette with moderate back coverage. With at least 50% recycled yarns in the lace, it's a stylish and eco-friendly choice. This low-rise panty features a ribbon and logo charm in the front. Available in four colors from sizes XS to XXL.

Victoria's Secret Lace boyshort panty, $16

$16 at Amazon prevnext

Victoria's Secret pleated babydoll slip and thong set (Photo: Amazon) Embrace the power of this captivating pleated babydoll slip and thong set and ignite your inner temptress. Featuring crystal-studded lace cups and a pleated-chiffon bodice, this set exudes seductive charm. With an empire waist and velvet bow, it enhances your curves, while the matching thong panty adds to its allure. Adjustable straps and an unlined, wireless design ensure a comfortable fit. Available from sizes XS to XXL in two colors. Victoria's Secret pleated babydoll slip and thong set, $70

Victoria's Secret 5-pack smooth stretch cotton bikini underwear (Photo: Amazon) This five-pack set features bikini-style underwear that offers a flirty peek of cheek. Made with cool and comfortable cotton, these panties are perfect for everyday wear. The low-rise design sits below the hip, making them a great match for low-rise pants. Crafted with a stretch cotton fabric, these panties are designed for all-day comfort and versatility, with a range of fun prints to choose from. Available from XL to XXL. Victoria's Secret 5-pack smooth stretch cotton bikini underwear, $30

Victoria's Secret modal two-piece pajama short set (Photo: Amazon) How adorable is this modal pajama set? It includes a short-sleeve, button-front top that hits at the hips, offering a stylish and relaxed fit. The accompanying shorts feature an elastic drawstring waist that's customizable and comfortable with a three-inch inseam for a playful length. The set is beautifully accented with decorative piping to boot. Available in two color options from XS to XXL. Victoria's Secret modal two-piece pajama short set, $65

Victoria's Secret 5-pack Pink cotton thongs (Photo: Amazon) Victoria's Secret Pink is known for cute and comfy lingerie and underwear options. The thong style, seen here, provides minimal coverage, while the V-cut front adds a touch of allure. With their low-rise design, these thongs can be worn under anything. Available from S to XXL. Victoria's Secret 5-pack Pink cotton thongs, $30

$30 at Amazon prevnext