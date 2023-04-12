Crocs are Amazon's Bestselling Shoe -- And They're On Sale Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Crocs were mocked when they first came out, but the famous footwear company has certainly had the last laugh: It now makes the bestselling shoe on Amazon. With hundreds of millions of Crocs sold, it's time for us to just admit to ourselves that these easy-to-wear, slip-on, slip-resistant, comfortable shoes are an important fashion product and we should all have a pair in our closets. With discounted prices right now, Amazon is making it easy to do just that.

Get a pair of unisex Crocs right now:

Crocs unisex adult classic clogs, $28 (down from $50)

Once you get a pair of Crocs shoes, you're hooked for life. The shoes -- famously so lightweight and buoyant that they can float -- are perfect for mowing the lawn, gardening, running errands or heading to the beach, lake or river. You don't have to worry if Crocs get dirty (unlike your favorite pair of Toms), and they're so easy to wear with their grippy bottoms.

Each of these shoes is available in a wide variety of colors and sizes, with 31 colors available and size options ranging from size 2 men's/size 4 women's to size 17 men's/size 19 women's. The huge range of shoe sizes make this footwear perfect for everybody, so get them while they're on sale now.

Crocs unisex adult classic clogs

This particular pair of shoes is currently available for $28, but the prices vary based on color and size. The majority of shoes at on-sale, discounted prices range from $28 to $35, however, which is still well below the normal Crocs price of $50. And hey, reviewers love them too. Over 400,000 five-star reviews can't be all wrong, can they?

One reviewer wrote, "Here's the deal... Crocs are like the girl you may have never asked to the prom -- but then you got to know her and you realize you have more in common than you would have ever thought. She too likes the comforting sounds of Styx and Ambrosia. She likes the cheesy '80s movies and doesn't care what color M&M she eats... Next thing ya know, you're pinning a corsage on her arm and you march through the doors of the prom with a grin as wide as a croc. Why you ask? Because COMFORT. Looks aren't everything. Personality goes a long way. Do Crocs/can Crocs have personality? I would argue yes, because [of] the way they make your feet feel. Less pained, less strained and they give you a bounce to your step which makes walking on hard floors painless. So Crocs -- will you go to prom with me?"

We love that review, and we also love Crocs.

Other Crocs on sale at Amazon

Are you still as hungry as a crocodile? Well, chow down, because we've got way more comfy footwear options from Crocs on Amazon.

Crocs men's Yukon Vista Ii Literide clogs

Did you know Crocs could look this good? You do now. Designed as part of Literide collection, these Crocs are half clog and half loafer. Made with rugged vegan leather, these masculine shoes are great for lounging around the house or for sitting around a campfire laughing with friends and family.

Crocs men's Yukon Vista Ii Literide clogs, $30 (down from $50)

Crocs women's Literide 360 sandals

If you haven't tried out the Crocs Literide sandals yet, you're in for a treat. The sandals offer lightweight resiliency, a thermoplastic rubber sole with a heel measuring about 1.33 inches, excellent arch support and incredibly comfortable foam insoles. They're just the thing to wear on a busy spring day.

Crocs Women's Literide 360 sandals, starting at $27

