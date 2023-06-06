Amazon June 2023 Deals: Big Savings Ahead of Prime Day
Get great deals on Apple, Samsung, Crocs, Stanley tumblers and more ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2023.
Amazon Prime Day is still a few weeks away, but there are already early Prime Day deals to be had on the retailer's site. Shop Amazon now to save on top-rated tech, apparel, home essentials and more this week. Hurry -- these deals won't last long.
Our favorite Amazon early Prime Day deals:
- Bose TV speaker soundbar, $199 (down from $279
iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum, $179 (down from $275)
KitchenAid 2-count ribbed soft silicone oven mitt set, $18 (down from $35)
Whether you're looking to treat yourself to a TV under $250 or are simply shopping for bulk household essentials, these Amazon deals are not to be missed. Prices change rapidly on Amazon -- so get these early Prime Day deals while they're still available.
If you need new kitchen appliance, we found these items on Amazon, and they're all under $50. Or get a backyard refresh with these Amazon patio deals. Check out this bestselling, 4.4-star-rated mascara for only $5. And if you're looking for affordable new swimsuits for 2023, look no further.
iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum
The Roomba 694 is your new vacuum companion powered by IRobot OS. It learns your habits, offers personalized cleaning suggestions and tackles dirt with three-stage cleaning power. Simply command it through the app or voice assistant, and let it navigate your home with advanced sensors. From carpets to hardwood, this adaptable robot vaccuum automatically adjusts for the best clean.
iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum, $179 (down from $275)
Hum by Colgate smart electric toothbrush kit
Hum by Colgate connects to an app via Bluetooth to track your dental care. The handle is unique (and designed by experts) while the toothbrush itself offers two powerful modes, and it's all battery-powered to boot. This kit includes an electric adult toothbrush, a charger, a carrying case and a refill brush head. Right now, it's all on sale.
Hum by Colgate smart electric toothbrush kit, $35 (down from $80)
Bose TV speaker soundbar
Elevate your TV sound with the Bose TV speaker soundbar. This compact soundbar enhances speech clarity and delivers wide, natural sound. Stream wirelessly via Bluetooth and easily set it up in minutes. With its sleek design, it fits perfectly in front of your TV or on the wall. There's a remote control for added convenience -- plus, you can consider expanding your sound even further with the Bose bass module.
Bose TV speaker soundbar, $199 (down from $279)
Boss Bass Module 500, $449 (down from $499)
KitchenAid 2-count ribbed soft silicone oven mitt set
These cute and durable mitts protect your hands from heat up to 500-degrees Fahrenheit, and they're way cooler than typical cloth oven mitts. They're waterproof, slip-resistant and come in a set of two. The 100% cotton cuff and polyester lining inside the silicone mitts provide extra comfort and protection.
KitchenAid 2-count ribbed soft silicone oven mitt set, $18 (down from $35)
Apple Watch Series 8
The Apple Watch Series 8 with a 41mm screen is more than just a watch -- it's your ultimate health and fitness partner, and can even help keep you save in emergency situations. This model has GPS + cellular service, but that does require a wireless plan -- and you will have to pay an additional monthly fee to add it to your plan. Contact your wireless service provider for more details.
You can add on the new, upgraded, super-strong Milanese loop Apple Watch band for only $99. It comes in graphite, gold and silver.
Apple Watch Series 8, $329 (down from $399)
Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState stainless steel vacuum-insulated tumbler
Stay hydrated all day long, no matter where you go. This 40-ounce travel tumbler from Stanley is BPA-free and dishwasher friendly. It's available in 17 colors, including recent releases, such as rose gold quartz and black glow.
Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState 40-ounce tumbler, $45 (down from $80)$45 at Amazon
Or get the 30-ounce version for $35.
Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState 30-ounce tumbler, $35 (down from $65)$35 at Amazon prevnext
Apple AirTag 4-pack
It's a great time to buy Apple AirTags. Four-packs of the tracking device are on sale now! Some people put AirTags in their cars, on their bikes or even on their pets, just in case. With the use of Bluetooth technology, you can use Apple's Precision Finding with Ultra Wideband technology to locate exactly where your missing item is, whether it's your keys, your wallet, luggage, purse or backpack. A one-tap setup will instantly connect the Apple AirTag with your iPhone or iPad.
AirTags are equipped with a replaceable lithium battery that can last up to a year, and they are splash-resistant, dust-resistant and water-resistant. Additionally, each AirTag features a built-in speaker that can play a sound to help locate the lost item. If you don't hear your Apple AirTag, you can put it into Lost Mode, too.
Apple AirTag 4-pack, $90 (reduced from $99)$90 at Amazon
Plus, keep your AirTags safe (and affix them to your pet, keys, luggage and more) with a keychain case, also for sale on Amazon at a low price.
These colorful AirTags are waterproof and scratchproof. Their durability makes them a great pairing for your new Apple AirTags and ensures extra safety.
DDJ waterproof 4-count AirTag holder, $10 (down from $11)
Coleman Skydome camping tent
Camping season is upon us! You know that Coleman is one of the top camping brands, but you may not know that its Skydome camping tent is now on sale at Amazon for less than $100 -- the same price as a two-person tent. This four-person tent made with mesh has a wider door with superior weather protection formulated to keep rain and water out while offering protections from winds up to 35 mph. The tent is roomy, being eight by seven feet in size with a 4 foot 8 inch center height, so it's easier to move things around. You can fit a queen-sized bed in one tent, plus gear! Plus, it's super easy to pitch this tent -- the pre-attached poles mean you can have it set up in less than five minutes.
Coleman Skydome 7' x 5' four-person camping tent, $80 (down from $115)
Apple AirPods Pro 2 wireless earbuds
You can get the best price of the year on second-generation Apple AirPods Pro at Amazon now. The next-level audio experience has active noise cancellation, customizable fit silicone tips in four sizes and spatial audio that can detect how you move in order to provide customized sound experience. This second generation model stays charged for 33% longer than the first generation Apple AirPods Pro.
Apple AirPods Pro 2 wireless earbuds, $200 (down from $250)
Crocs unisex adult classic clogs
This particular pair of shoes is currently available for $28, but the prices vary based on color and size. The majority of shoes at on-sale, discounted prices range from $28 to $35, however, which is still well below the normal Crocs price of $50. And hey, reviewers love them too. Over 400,000 five-star reviews can't be all wrong, can they?
Each of these shoes is available in a wide variety of colors and sizes, with 31 colors available and size options ranging from size 2 men's/size 4 women's to size 17 men's/size 19 women's. The huge range of shoe sizes make this footwear perfect for everybody, so get them while they're on sale now.
Crocs unisex adult classic clogs, $28 (down from $50)
Bronax unisex cloud slippers
These shoes are going crazy viral for a reason: they're the cloud slippers you'll want to wear around the house, on the beach, at the park and practically everywhere. The 1.7-inch thick sole will provide ultimate comfort and support for your feet, and you'll feel like you're literally walking on a cloud while wearing them. They have excellent stability and shock absorption, too. See what all the fuss is about. And if you don't like the colors, don't worry -- there are 17 possible colors, available from a women's size 4/men's size 3 to a women's size 16/men's size 14.
Bronax unisex cloud slippers, $24 (down from $36)
Under Armour men's tech graphic shorts
The Under Armour brand is beloved for a reason -- the tech fabric is quick-drying, ultra-soft and feels natural. If you need shorts that wick away moisture during exercise, there's no better brand than Under Armour -- especially when these shorts are over 50% off, with an encased elastic waistband and an internal drawcord.
There's a great range of size options, too, from XS to 5XL, which includes separate tall sizes.
Under Armour men's tech graphic shorts, $14 (down from $30)
EXQ Home silky satin pillowcases
Get a pair of two silky satin pillowcases for only $8. Satin can make a big difference when it comes to taming frizzy hair and avoiding pillow lines -- plus, they feel smooth and cool. These pillowcases have an envelope enclosure and will feel incredible when you lay down on them. At a price like this, you can afford to try them out. The pillowcases are available in 31 color options and in standard, queen, king and body pillow sizes.
EXQ Home silky satin pillowcases, set of 2, $8 (down from $10)
Rena Chris rose quartz gua sha facial tool
Gua sha is an ancient practice from China, in which one takes a tool to scrape the skin in order to bring blood and vitality to the skin. People who use gua sha tools claim that it helps reduce inflammation, puffiness and even sinus pressure -- and that it could help fight off wrinkles and sagging skin. Either way, gua sha is becoming increasingly popular -- for a reason.
Rena Chris rose quartz gua sha facial tool, $7 (down from $19)
Rockland Journey 4-piece luggage set
Picture it: the warm sun on your skin, a cool drink in your hand, the wind in your hair -- and best of all, you're nowhere close to home. While we can't buy you an airplane ticket to some beach destination or book you an oceanside condo, we can help you take the first step of your vacation by telling you about this incredible Amazon deal on a four-piece luggage set.
Rockland Journey 4-piece expandable softside upright luggage set, $108 (down from $219)
Carote 10-piece nonstick granite pots and pans kitchen cookware set
If you need (or want) an attractive cookware set, Carote has you covered. The eco-friendly nonstick granite coating looks similar to the pricier Caraway kitchenware collection at a fraction of the cost. Right now they're on sale for less than $100. The 10-piece cookware collection comes with an 11-inch frying pan, a 9.5-inch frying pan, a 2.4-quart saucepan with a lid and steamer, a 4.3-quart casserole pot with lid and a 4.5-quart sauté pan with lid.
Carote 10-piece nonstick granite pots and pans kitchen cookware set, $90 (originally $150)
CGK Unlimited 4-piece king-size sheet set
This set includes a flat sheet, fitted sheet and two pillowcases, all made of the highest quality double-brushed microfiber yarns. The sheets are incredibly soft, cool and breathable, making them perfect for any room in your home. The sheets have deep pockets and fit mattresses up to 16-inches tall. Get the quality of expensive sheets at a budget-friendly price.
CGK Unlimited 4-piece king-size sheet set, $33 after coupon (down from $50)
Amazon Fire TVs
This 43-inch TV is 35% off right now at Amazon. You'll get a brilliant 4K ultra high-definition display, a Fire TV that's connected to WiFi, an Alexa remote and smart home capability. You can even stream select live events without cable. This great deal might not last, so hurry.
43" Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV, $260 (down from $370)$260 at Amazon
Other Amazon Fire TV options:
- 32" Amazon Fire TV 2-Series 720p HD smart TV, $170 (down from $200)
- 40" Amazon Fire TV 2-Series 1080p HD smart TV, $230 (down from $250)
MHCC 5-speed electric hand mixer with whisk, dough hooks and beaters
You get beaters, a whisk attachment and two dough hook attachments -- which isn't common in most hand mixer sets. This is 67% off right now, so don't delay. Get an affordable electric hand mixer from Amazon and start baking and cooking up something delicious.
MHCC 5-speed electric hand mixer, $22 (down from $60)
Beats Studio3 Wireless over-ear headphones
If you've been holding out on buying a pair of high-performance, name-brand noise-canceling headphones, your patience has been rewarded with these headphones from Beats by Dr. Dre. They're compatible with Android and iOS, have naturally adaptive noise canceling features, have up to 22 hours of battery life and a ten-minute charge with their Fast Fuel charging system can give you three full hours of listening time. Get a premium audio experience with these high-quality over-ear headphones -- on sale now.
Beats Studio3 Wireless over-ear headphones, $272 (reduced from $350)
Opard motivational water bottle with time markers
Do you struggle to keep up with your water intake? This sleek, motivational water bottle from Opard boasts time markers that help you drink water every hour at 64 ounces a day total if you follow the directions. The "Fill Me Up" side starts at 8 a.m. and goes until noon. Then it reminds you to refill the water bottle and keep drinking all the way until 6 p.m. The plastic water bottles are made of Tritan, renewable and durable plastic that is non-toxic and eco-friendly. Each bottle is 32 ounces.
Opard 32-ounce motivational water bottle with time markers, $11 after coupon (lowered from $19)
Mophie universal wireless charge pad
If you've been jonesing for a wireless charger but don't want to spend a fortune, do we have a sale for you. This universal wireless charge pad from Mophie can charge Samsung, Apple, Google Pixel and other Qi compatible mobile devices with ease. The pad is nonslip for optimal wireless charging, and with 15 watts of power, it charges faster than many other kinds of chargers. Get this stylish universal wireless charger today.
Mophie universal wireless charge pad, $30 (down from $50)
Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch Original 36-count pimple patches
If you're having a pimple emergency, these zit patches can absorb pimple gunk in six to eight hours. They're made from medical-grade hydrocolloid, a gummy-like gel which helps heal wounds, absorbs pimple gunk and draws out pus from your pimple. Put a patch on top of your blemish or zit before going to sleep and wake up with clearer-looking skin. It will reduce or eliminate the pimples on your face overnight.
You get 36 of them in each pack, ready to extract pus, help unclog pores and give you clearer skin. If you like to pick your skin (*guilty*) when you get blemishes, stop. Buy these instead. I bought some myself, skeptical, and it absolutely worked on one of the deep, painful zits I get on my chin right before my period.
Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch Original 36-count pimple patches, $12 (down from $13)
Loyker ear wax otoscope removal tool with camera
Some of you might find this kind of gross. That's okay. It's not for you. Others of you will be delighted that such a product exists: an otoscope that comes with a camera that you can see on your phone, with tools to help remove ear wax. It's easy to use and satisfying to watch. I have one of these, and I use it all the time. This Wi-Fi-powered ear pick comes with a 1080p camera, a type C charging cable, six ear pick accessories and an easy-use manual.
Loyker ear wax otoscope removal tool with camera, $28 after coupon (down from $37)
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 8.7" Wi-Fi 32GB Android tablet
Take your entertainment anywhere with the Tab A7 Lite. It's a compact and portable tablet that features an 8.7-inch screen, durable metal frame and faster performance. With expandable storage and a long-lasting battery at a fraction of the cost of the non-Lite models, it's perfect for entertainment on the go. Plus, you can enjoy seamless connectivity across your Samsung Galaxy devices.
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 8.7" Wi-Fi 32GB Android tablet, $141 (down from $160)
Bigasuo HD Bluetooth 1080p mini projector
This 2-in-1 projector also comes with a built-in DVD player. It comes with a high-definition display as well as speakers to offer the best in both audio and picture quality. The projector can connect to most devices like laptops, USB flash drives and gaming consoles. It also comes with a free carry bag and tripod for storage and easy transportation, and the manufacturer offers a 30-day refund or replacement and three years of technical support.
Bigasuo HD Bluetooth 1080p mini projector, $95 (down from $250)
Grace & Stella 4-pack foot peel masks
With hardened, rough callouses or dry and flaky skin, it can be hard to get beach-ready feet. What if I told you there's a product that will give your feet a super-soft feeling -- without having to go get a pricy pedicure? Well, all you need is a Grace & Stella foot peel mask. And right now, you can get four of them on sale.
Not only do the Grace & Stella foot masks contain the special blend of acids, but it's also vegan and free of parabens and sulfates. There are 17 natural fruit and vegetable extracts that help exfoliate the rough callouses and tough skin on your feet. If you don't love the product, you can return it within 30 days for a full refund. But with a deal like this, what do you have to lose?
Grace & Stella 4-pack foot peel masks, $10 after coupon (down from $30)
55" Samsung Neo QLED 4K smart TV
A brand new smart TV can make a big difference when you're watching the latest hit shows, your favorite sports or new movie releases on Amazon Prime Video. The Samsung Neo offers quality sound from Dolby Atmos and exquisite color and contrast with its mini LED high-definition resolution settings. It's a great price right now.
55" Samsung Neo QLED 4K smart TV, $1,698 (down from $2,598)
Ninja Foodi NeverStick PossiblePot
This is it: the kitchen tool you've been waiting for. No matter how small your space may be, you'll have room for this 12-in-1 Ninja Foodi NeverStick PossiblePot. It's a seven-quart pot that comes with an integrated stainless steel roasting rack, a 10.25-inch glass lid and an integrated detachable spoon. Plus, it comes with recipes and user guides.
This one pot can replace a stock pot, Dutch oven, saucepot, roasting pan, baking dish, strainer, braising pan, deep fryer, spoon-ladle, serving dish, steamer and lid. The pot can go from any stovetop to any oven up to 500 degrees, and the NeverStick technology (which won't chip, flake or stick) is backed by a 10-year warranty when used as directed. It's free of cadmium and lead.
Ninja Foodi NeverStick PossiblePot, 7-quart pot, $99 (down from $130)
Celor golden under eye patches
If you're looking for an eye mask treatment, consider these colloidal gold under eye patches that promise to smooth puffy eyes, dark circles and even wrinkles. The thin skin under your eyes deserves nourishment and rejuvenation, and these hydrogel patches can help. Ingredients include mica gold, collagen and centella asiatica.
Celor 20-pair golden under eye patches, $14 (down from $20)
Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud pillow
Tempur-Pedic beds can be pricey, but these on-sale pillows from Amazon offer the same incredible support. Relieve pressure in your neck and shoulders, whether you're a side sleeper, stomach sleeper or back sleeper. This soft pillow is also super-durable and will last for years to come with its premium memory-foam design.
The pillows are standard- or queen-sized.
Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud pillow, $65 (down from $89)
Samsonite lumbar support pillow
Unlike other back support pillows, this mesh one from Samsonite promises to never flatten, providing you with the kind of lumbar comfort you may need. Neither too firm nor too soft, the lumbar support pillow can improve sitting posture. Plus, it's a cinch to clean, and you can transport it with you to the office, your car or your home with ease.
Samsonite lumbar support pillow, $20 (down from $30)
PG stainless steel stem 18.5-ounce wine glasses
The wine glasses on Love is Blind are adorable, but you can get some of your own. These shatterproof wine glasses are made from stainless steel, which keeps drinks cooler longer than glass does. You can bring them to the beach or other places where glassware is normally prohibited. You can get them in dark silver, mirror-finished, brush-finished or copper colors instead of gold if you want. They're BPA-free and generously sized to hold 18.5 ounces of fluid. If you're worried about the quality of your wine in these glasses, don't be; the larger size helps increase the surface area of the wine, bringing more oxygen to it and improving the smell and flavor.
PG stainless steel stem 18.5-ounce wine glasses (set of 4), $38 after coupon (down from $50)
Crocs men's Yukon Vista Ii Literide clogs
Did you know Crocs could look this good? You do now. Designed as part of Literide collection, these Crocs are half clog and half loafer. Made with rugged vegan leather, these masculine shoes are great for lounging around the house or for sitting around a campfire laughing with friends and family.
Crocs men's Yukon Vista Ii Literide clogs, $30 (down from $50)