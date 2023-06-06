Amazon June 2023 Deals: Big Savings Ahead of Prime Day

iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum (Photo: Amazon) The Roomba 694 is your new vacuum companion powered by IRobot OS. It learns your habits, offers personalized cleaning suggestions and tackles dirt with three-stage cleaning power. Simply command it through the app or voice assistant, and let it navigate your home with advanced sensors. From carpets to hardwood, this adaptable robot vaccuum automatically adjusts for the best clean. iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum, $179 (down from $275) $179 at Amazon prevnext

Apple Watch Series 8 (Photo: Amazon) The Apple Watch Series 8 with a 41mm screen is more than just a watch -- it's your ultimate health and fitness partner, and can even help keep you save in emergency situations. This model has GPS + cellular service, but that does require a wireless plan -- and you will have to pay an additional monthly fee to add it to your plan. Contact your wireless service provider for more details. You can add on the new, upgraded, super-strong Milanese loop Apple Watch band for only $99. It comes in graphite, gold and silver. Apple Watch Series 8, $329 (down from $399) $329 at Amazon

Apple AirTag 4-pack (Photo: Amazon) It's a great time to buy Apple AirTags. Four-packs of the tracking device are on sale now! Some people put AirTags in their cars, on their bikes or even on their pets, just in case. With the use of Bluetooth technology, you can use Apple's Precision Finding with Ultra Wideband technology to locate exactly where your missing item is, whether it's your keys, your wallet, luggage, purse or backpack. A one-tap setup will instantly connect the Apple AirTag with your iPhone or iPad. AirTags are equipped with a replaceable lithium battery that can last up to a year, and they are splash-resistant, dust-resistant and water-resistant. Additionally, each AirTag features a built-in speaker that can play a sound to help locate the lost item. If you don't hear your Apple AirTag, you can put it into Lost Mode, too. Apple AirTag 4-pack, $90 (reduced from $99) $90 at Amazon Plus, keep your AirTags safe (and affix them to your pet, keys, luggage and more) with a keychain case, also for sale on Amazon at a low price. (Photo: Amazon) These colorful AirTags are waterproof and scratchproof. Their durability makes them a great pairing for your new Apple AirTags and ensures extra safety. DDJ waterproof 4-count AirTag holder, $10 (down from $11) $10 at Amazon

Coleman Skydome camping tent (Photo: Amazon) Camping season is upon us! You know that Coleman is one of the top camping brands, but you may not know that its Skydome camping tent is now on sale at Amazon for less than $100 -- the same price as a two-person tent. This four-person tent made with mesh has a wider door with superior weather protection formulated to keep rain and water out while offering protections from winds up to 35 mph. The tent is roomy, being eight by seven feet in size with a 4 foot 8 inch center height, so it's easier to move things around. You can fit a queen-sized bed in one tent, plus gear! Plus, it's super easy to pitch this tent -- the pre-attached poles mean you can have it set up in less than five minutes. Coleman Skydome 7' x 5' four-person camping tent, $80 (down from $115) $80 at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro 2 wireless earbuds (Photo: Amazon) You can get the best price of the year on second-generation Apple AirPods Pro at Amazon now. The next-level audio experience has active noise cancellation, customizable fit silicone tips in four sizes and spatial audio that can detect how you move in order to provide customized sound experience. This second generation model stays charged for 33% longer than the first generation Apple AirPods Pro. Apple AirPods Pro 2 wireless earbuds, $200 (down from $250) $200 at Amazon

Bronax unisex cloud slippers (Photo: Amazon) These shoes are going crazy viral for a reason: they're the cloud slippers you'll want to wear around the house, on the beach, at the park and practically everywhere. The 1.7-inch thick sole will provide ultimate comfort and support for your feet, and you'll feel like you're literally walking on a cloud while wearing them. They have excellent stability and shock absorption, too. See what all the fuss is about. And if you don't like the colors, don't worry -- there are 17 possible colors, available from a women's size 4/men's size 3 to a women's size 16/men's size 14. Bronax unisex cloud slippers, $24 (down from $36) $24 at Amazon

Under Armour men's tech graphic shorts (Photo: Amazon) The Under Armour brand is beloved for a reason -- the tech fabric is quick-drying, ultra-soft and feels natural. If you need shorts that wick away moisture during exercise, there's no better brand than Under Armour -- especially when these shorts are over 50% off, with an encased elastic waistband and an internal drawcord. There's a great range of size options, too, from XS to 5XL, which includes separate tall sizes. Under Armour men's tech graphic shorts, $14 (down from $30) $19 at Amazon

EXQ Home silky satin pillowcases (Photo: Amazon) Get a pair of two silky satin pillowcases for only $8. Satin can make a big difference when it comes to taming frizzy hair and avoiding pillow lines -- plus, they feel smooth and cool. These pillowcases have an envelope enclosure and will feel incredible when you lay down on them. At a price like this, you can afford to try them out. The pillowcases are available in 31 color options and in standard, queen, king and body pillow sizes. EXQ Home silky satin pillowcases, set of 2, $8 (down from $10)
$8 at Amazon

Rena Chris rose quartz gua sha facial tool (Photo: Amazon) Gua sha is an ancient practice from China, in which one takes a tool to scrape the skin in order to bring blood and vitality to the skin. People who use gua sha tools claim that it helps reduce inflammation, puffiness and even sinus pressure -- and that it could help fight off wrinkles and sagging skin. Either way, gua sha is becoming increasingly popular -- for a reason. Rena Chris rose quartz gua sha facial tool, $7 (down from $19) $7 at Amazon

Rockland Journey 4-piece luggage set (Photo: Amazon) Picture it: the warm sun on your skin, a cool drink in your hand, the wind in your hair -- and best of all, you're nowhere close to home. While we can't buy you an airplane ticket to some beach destination or book you an oceanside condo, we can help you take the first step of your vacation by telling you about this incredible Amazon deal on a four-piece luggage set. Rockland Journey 4-piece expandable softside upright luggage set, $108 (down from $219) $108 at Amazon

Carote 10-piece nonstick granite pots and pans kitchen cookware set (Photo: Amazon) If you need (or want) an attractive cookware set, Carote has you covered. The eco-friendly nonstick granite coating looks similar to the pricier Caraway kitchenware collection at a fraction of the cost. Right now they're on sale for less than $100. The 10-piece cookware collection comes with an 11-inch frying pan, a 9.5-inch frying pan, a 2.4-quart saucepan with a lid and steamer, a 4.3-quart casserole pot with lid and a 4.5-quart sauté pan with lid. Carote 10-piece nonstick granite pots and pans kitchen cookware set, $90 (originally $150) $90 at Amazon

Beats Studio3 Wireless over-ear headphones (Photo: Amazon) If you've been holding out on buying a pair of high-performance, name-brand noise-canceling headphones, your patience has been rewarded with these headphones from Beats by Dr. Dre. They're compatible with Android and iOS, have naturally adaptive noise canceling features, have up to 22 hours of battery life and a ten-minute charge with their Fast Fuel charging system can give you three full hours of listening time. Get a premium audio experience with these high-quality over-ear headphones -- on sale now. Beats Studio3 Wireless over-ear headphones, $272 (reduced from $350) $272 at Amazon

Opard motivational water bottle with time markers (Photo: Amazon) Do you struggle to keep up with your water intake? This sleek, motivational water bottle from Opard boasts time markers that help you drink water every hour at 64 ounces a day total if you follow the directions. The "Fill Me Up" side starts at 8 a.m. and goes until noon. Then it reminds you to refill the water bottle and keep drinking all the way until 6 p.m. The plastic water bottles are made of Tritan, renewable and durable plastic that is non-toxic and eco-friendly. Each bottle is 32 ounces. Opard 32-ounce motivational water bottle with time markers, $11 after coupon (lowered from $19) $11 at Amazon

Mophie universal wireless charge pad (Photo: Amazon) If you've been jonesing for a wireless charger but don't want to spend a fortune, do we have a sale for you. This universal wireless charge pad from Mophie can charge Samsung, Apple, Google Pixel and other Qi compatible mobile devices with ease. The pad is nonslip for optimal wireless charging, and with 15 watts of power, it charges faster than many other kinds of chargers. Get this stylish universal wireless charger today. Mophie universal wireless charge pad, $30 (down from $50) $30 at Amazon

Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch Original 36-count pimple patches (Photo: Amazon) If you're having a pimple emergency, these zit patches can absorb pimple gunk in six to eight hours. They're made from medical-grade hydrocolloid, a gummy-like gel which helps heal wounds, absorbs pimple gunk and draws out pus from your pimple. Put a patch on top of your blemish or zit before going to sleep and wake up with clearer-looking skin. It will reduce or eliminate the pimples on your face overnight. You get 36 of them in each pack, ready to extract pus, help unclog pores and give you clearer skin. If you like to pick your skin (*guilty*) when you get blemishes, stop. Buy these instead. I bought some myself, skeptical, and it absolutely worked on one of the deep, painful zits I get on my chin right before my period. Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch Original 36-count pimple patches, $12 (down from $13) $12 at Amazon

Loyker ear wax otoscope removal tool with camera (Photo: Amazon) Some of you might find this kind of gross. That's okay. It's not for you. Others of you will be delighted that such a product exists: an otoscope that comes with a camera that you can see on your phone, with tools to help remove ear wax. It's easy to use and satisfying to watch. I have one of these, and I use it all the time. This Wi-Fi-powered ear pick comes with a 1080p camera, a type C charging cable, six ear pick accessories and an easy-use manual. Loyker ear wax otoscope removal tool with camera, $28 after coupon (down from $37) $28 at Amazon

Bigasuo HD Bluetooth 1080p mini projector (Photo: Amazon) This 2-in-1 projector also comes with a built-in DVD player. It comes with a high-definition display as well as speakers to offer the best in both audio and picture quality. The projector can connect to most devices like laptops, USB flash drives and gaming consoles. It also comes with a free carry bag and tripod for storage and easy transportation, and the manufacturer offers a 30-day refund or replacement and three years of technical support. Bigasuo HD Bluetooth 1080p mini projector, $95 (down from $250)
$95 at Amazon

Grace & Stella 4-pack foot peel masks (Photo: Amazon) With hardened, rough callouses or dry and flaky skin, it can be hard to get beach-ready feet. What if I told you there's a product that will give your feet a super-soft feeling -- without having to go get a pricy pedicure? Well, all you need is a Grace & Stella foot peel mask. And right now, you can get four of them on sale. Not only do the Grace & Stella foot masks contain the special blend of acids, but it's also vegan and free of parabens and sulfates. There are 17 natural fruit and vegetable extracts that help exfoliate the rough callouses and tough skin on your feet. If you don't love the product, you can return it within 30 days for a full refund. But with a deal like this, what do you have to lose? Grace & Stella 4-pack foot peel masks, $10 after coupon (down from $30) $10 at Amazon

Ninja Foodi NeverStick PossiblePot (Photo: Amazon) This is it: the kitchen tool you've been waiting for. No matter how small your space may be, you'll have room for this 12-in-1 Ninja Foodi NeverStick PossiblePot. It's a seven-quart pot that comes with an integrated stainless steel roasting rack, a 10.25-inch glass lid and an integrated detachable spoon. Plus, it comes with recipes and user guides. This one pot can replace a stock pot, Dutch oven, saucepot, roasting pan, baking dish, strainer, braising pan, deep fryer, spoon-ladle, serving dish, steamer and lid. The pot can go from any stovetop to any oven up to 500 degrees, and the NeverStick technology (which won't chip, flake or stick) is backed by a 10-year warranty when used as directed. It's free of cadmium and lead. Ninja Foodi NeverStick PossiblePot, 7-quart pot, $99 (down from $130) $99 at Amazon

Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud pillow (Photo: Amazon) Tempur-Pedic beds can be pricey, but these on-sale pillows from Amazon offer the same incredible support. Relieve pressure in your neck and shoulders, whether you're a side sleeper, stomach sleeper or back sleeper. This soft pillow is also super-durable and will last for years to come with its premium memory-foam design. The pillows are standard- or queen-sized. Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud pillow, $65 (down from $89) $65 at Amazon

Samsonite lumbar support pillow (Photo: Amazon) Unlike other back support pillows, this mesh one from Samsonite promises to never flatten, providing you with the kind of lumbar comfort you may need. Neither too firm nor too soft, the lumbar support pillow can improve sitting posture. Plus, it's a cinch to

PG stainless steel stem 18.5-ounce wine glasses (Photo: Amazon) The wine glasses on Love is Blind are adorable, but you can get some of your own. These shatterproof wine glasses are made from stainless steel, which keeps drinks cooler longer than glass does. You can bring them to the beach or other places where glassware is normally prohibited. You can get them in dark silver, mirror-finished, brush-finished or copper colors instead of gold if you want. They're BPA-free and generously sized to hold 18.5 ounces of fluid. If you're worried about the quality of your wine in these glasses, don't be; the larger size helps increase the surface area of the wine, bringing more oxygen to it and improving the smell and flavor. PG stainless steel stem 18.5-ounce wine glasses (set of 4), $38 after coupon (down from $50) $38 at Amazon prevnext