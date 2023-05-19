The Best Summer Sunscreens on Amazon (And They're All Under $25)

(Photo: Amazon) We're supposed to be wearing sunscreen every single day as part of a good skincare routine. If you're outside in the sun and sweating a lot, dermatologists recommend that you reapply sunblock every two hours -- but that can really add up. Luckily we've found sunscreens at Amazon that will save your skin and your budget. Every sunscreen in this article is under $25, and most of them cost less than $15. Protect your skin from harmful UV rays and stock up on SPF and other skincare products from Amazon now. Top Amazon deals on sunscreen: Aveeno Protect + Hydrate moisturizing body sunscreen lotion, $22 (lowered from $27)

Neutrogena Clear Face SPF 50 liquid lotion sunscreen, $11 (originally $12)

Solimo Sport 50 SPF sunscreen lotion, $6 The affordable cost of these sunscreens doesn't mean you're sacrificing on quality. Many of the brands we found offer sun protection with reef-friendly or mineral-based ingredients. If you have sensitive or oily skin, we've got something for that too. We found sunscreen sticks, sunscreen sprays and broad-spectrum SPF sunscreen lotions. So there's really no excuse to not wear sunscreen, especially at prices like these. If you still have sunscreen from last year, check the expiration date. You might need to throw it out. I buy new sunscreen every year as soon as the weather gets warmer, because I once used expired sunscreen lotion at the beach and ended up sunburned. Don't be like me. Replenish your sunscreen supplies now, all for less than $25.

Cetaphil Sheer Mineral SPF 50 sunscreen stick (Photo: Amazon) Do you prefer the convenience and ease of a sunscreen stick? Cetaphil's Sheer Mineral sunscreen is one of your best options, and here's why: Cetaphil's sunscreen stick is mineral-based, which means it uses physical blockers, such as zinc oxide and titanium dioxide, to protect your skin. It's unscented and formulated for sensitive skin. And it's totally mess-free to apply, meaning you won't be getting lotion or spray everywhere when you use it. Plus, it won't leave a white cast. Cetaphil Sheer Mineral SPF 50 sunscreen stick, $7 (reduced from $8) $7 at Amazon prevnext

Solimo Sport 50 SPF sunscreen lotion (Photo: Amazon) Get excited for the prices on Amazon's very own home goods brand, Solimo. The SPF from Solimo is up to snuff too, with broad-spectrum UVA/UVB protection from the sun and a water-resistant, reef-friendly formula. Amazon is so confident in its product that it has a satisfaction guarantee: if you're not satisfied, you can get a full refund within a year of purchase. Each bottle contains a generous eight fluid ounces. Solimo Sport 50 SPF sunscreen lotion, $6 $6 at Amazon prevnext

Coppertone Sport 100 SPF sunscreen (Photo: Amazon) Coppertone is one of the most trusted sunscreen brands for a reason. Its sport sunscreen boasts four-in-one performance usage, meaning that it resists sweat, heat and water and stops up to 99% of UV rays. With a powerful 100 SPF, you can enjoy the beach or pool without worrying that you're going to get a sunburn. Coppertone Sport 100 SPF sunscreen, $9 (down from $10) $9 at Amazon prevnext

Sun Bum Original SPF 50 sunscreen lotion (Photo: Amazon) Sun Bum has started to develop a bit of a cult following, with over 22,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. (Reviewers can't get enough of the smell.) The vegan, cruelty-free formula is free from oxybenzone, octinoxate, gluten, oil and parabens. It's also hypoallergenic and non-comedogenic and gives protection from both UVA and UVB rays. The sunscreen contains vitamin E, which can neutralize free radicals and help prevent premature aging. This is the 50 SPF version, but there are also 15, 30 and 70 SPF versions available. If you buy two, you'll save 40% on one. Sun Bum Original SPF 50 sunscreen lotion, $18 $18 at Amazon prevnext

Banana Boat Sport Ultra twin-pack SPF 50 sunscreen spray (Photo: Amazon) This is the sunscreen spray I use on my kids, who struggle to stand still while waiting anxiously to get to the beach or pool. It's one of sunscreen brands most resistant to sweat and water, and it doesn't run in your eyes, unlike a lot of sunscreen lotions. The spray is invisible on the skin and it's so easy to use. Each can has six ounces of spray each. Just remember to spray each area exposed to the sun for at least 10 seconds to ensure proper coverage. Right now you can save 50% on one pack of these if if you buy two of them. Banana Boat Sport Ultra twin-pack SPF 50 sunscreen spray, $14 (down from $19) $14 at Amazon prevnext

Thinkbaby SPF 50+ baby sunscreen (Photo: Amazon) Babies have the most sensitive, delicate skin. It's important to use a strong sunblock made with nontoxic ingredients to protect them from sunburn. And this vegan mineral sunscreen is free from PABA, parabens, phthalates, BPA, oxybenzone, avobenzone, petroleum, gluten, dairy and toxic chemicals. It has high water resistance (up to 80 minutes in the water) and is biodegradable and safe to coral reefs. With 50+ SPF, it's a great choice for your little ones. Thinkbaby SPF 50+ baby sunscreen, $13 (lowered from $14) $13 at Amazon prevnext