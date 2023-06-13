TikTok Is Obsessed with this Hands-Free Portable Neck Fan, and It's 40% Off Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Sometimes, a certain product becomes famous on TikTok for inexplicable reasons. But as the summer temps rise, it's easy to see why people are going crazy for this portable, hands-free fan. You can wear it around your neck and keep yourself cool no matter how hot it is outside. Best of all, it's currently at a 40% discount on Amazon.

Get the deal:

There are so many places where you can wear this portable neck fan. Amusement parks, the beach, sporting events, music festivals, long summer walks, the office, the garden and even the gym. Plus, it's bladeless, so you don't have to worry about your hair getting tangled in it. It comes with three speeds, and its large-capacity 4000 mAh batteries are rechargeable via a USB cord, too.

The fan's power can last anywhere from four to 16 hours depending on your speed selection. The motor is exceptionally quiet and the fan is made of silicone and recycled plastic, meaning that it's comfortable to wear and eco-friendly to boot. The batteries and the USB charger are both included, so you won't have to buy anything extra.

Jisulife wearable personal fan

(Photo: Amazon)

The fan provides 360-degrees of cool air around your head and neck. It's lightweight and reduces the chance of you straining your neck. There are 78 air outlets around the entirety of the device and it can cool you down with just the touch of a button. But don't just take our word for it:

"I've used this daily for two weeks," wrote one reviewer. "As one that runs hot, both because of some medications and also naturally, I always wanted the air conditioning much cooler than anyone else in the house did... This neck fan solves that issue, and leaves everyone in the house happy! It has three modes/levels. Keeping it on the first mode is enough to significantly cool my body. I'll use the second level if I'm running hotter than usual. I've never had to use the third. The battery life is great and charges with a USB-C."

Jisulife wearable personal fan, $24 (down from $40)

Related content: