Everyone is Going to Be Wearing This Swimsuit This Summer (And It's Only $29)

It's the bestselling piece of swimwear on Amazon, and it's flattering on every body.

Oh, it's so close: swimsuit season.

If your bathing suit collection is sparse or outdated, then it's time to get a new one so that you'll look fantastic at the pool, beach or wherever you choose to go. This Instagram-worthy cutout monokini is Amazon's No. 1 bestseller, and it's only $29. It's available in most sizes, including plus sizes. Not into pink? That's fine! Amazon is offering the suit in a wide variety of patterns and colors. Keep reading to find out why people can't stop buying this ultra-affordable bathing suit.

Get the look:

This swimsuit isn't just a classic piece, it's a statement piece. With its flirtatious cutout design on the front and back, you'll look totally trendy. The adjustable shoulder straps, ruched design of the waist and back tie knot are meant to hug your curves, creating the ultimate flattering fit. It features slimming tummy control panels to help you feel more confident in your skin.

The sweetheart neckline has a slight pushup bra feature that can be accentuated or downplayed depending on how you adjustable the spaghetti straps. Plus, with the material being a combination of nylon and spandex, the elastic, high-quality material will hold up well to repeated washings in the laundry. We think it's definitely worth that $29 and then some.

Eomenie women's cutout high-waisted bathing suit

(Photo: Amazon)

Many reviewers stated that this high-waisted swimsuit made them feel comfortable in their body, even if they hated buying and wearing swimwear normally. Here's one such review:



"Ladies, this suit is the most flattering swimsuit I have ever owned! It is a perfect one-piece to give you coverage you want while also having some exposed skin to make you feel sexy. If you are looking for a suit to transition from wearing a bikini to one-piece, but don't want the boring 'mom suit' that most one-piece suits offer, this is the swimsuit for you! I bought the black and hot pink, and love how the pink pops! True-to-size fit and good rear coverage. I will absolutely buy more of this swimsuit in other colors! Seriously do not hesitate -- add to your cart now and buy," wrote O2girl in March 2023.

There are 30 color options available. The swimsuit comes in sizes XS to XL and 18-plus to 22-plus sizes.

Eomenie women's cutout high-waisted bathing suit, $29 and up

