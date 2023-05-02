Top-Rated Beauty Products Under $40 That Reviewers Can't Live Without

Dior Addict lip glow oil: 4.7-star rating (Photo: Ulta) Get ready to pucker up with Dior Addict lip glow oil. It's like a nourishing spa treatment for your lips, leaving them soft, smooth and full of natural color. Infused with cherry oil, this lip oil creates a protective barrier against stress factors and dryness, keeping your pout looking and feeling healthy. Plus, Dior's Color Reviver technology reacts to the moisture level in your lips, giving you a custom color that's uniquely yours. "I absolutely love this lip oil. It looks like a beautiful clear gloss while providing a natural looking tint. At the same time, it nourishes your lips and keeps them plump. I especially love wearing this during cold, brittle winter days," wrote a reviewer. Dior Addict lip glow oil, $40 $40 at Ulta prevnext

NYX Professional Makeup micro brow pencil: 4.6-star rating (Photo: Amazon) The ultra-skinny tip on the NYX micro brow pencil allows you to create natural-looking hair strokes that coat even the finest hairs with color. This retractable eyebrow pencil is available in a range of shades to match any hair color. NYX is a cruelty-free brand certified by PETA, so you can feel good about using its makeup products. For people who need a gray brow pencil, reviewers say this is the best one you can get. "I used to only use the Dior brow styler pencil, but since switching to the NYX brow pencil I'm way happier with it. It goes on easier than the Dior, and I'm finding that it now takes me half the time to do my brows since I don't have to press as hard with the pencil. It looks natural and lasts all day. I wish I would have tried this a lot sooner!" wrote a reviewer. NYX Professional Makeup micro brow pencil, $9 (down from $11) $9 at Amazon prevnext

e.l.f. Power Grip primer: 4.6-star rating (Photo: Amazon) e.l.f. Power Grip is a gel-based face primer that preps and smooths your skin for a flawless makeup application that lasts all day. It goes on clear and has a translucent finish that works well with all skin types and tones. This primer also contains hyaluronic acid to help retain moisture and plump the skin, making it ideal for those who need a little extra hydration. One reviewer said, "I bought this after seeing a lady on TikTok talk about it, and I have to say I am impressed. It goes on pretty easy and does help the skin feel moist and plump under make up. Arrived on time and was undamaged which is a huge plus for me. Would highly recommend." e.l.f. Power Grip primer, $10

$10 at Amazon prevnext

Urban Decay 24/7 Moondust eyeshadow: 4.7-star rating (Photo: Ulta) Unleash your inner glitter goddess (is that a thing?) with Urban Decay 24/7 Moondust eyeshadow. With maximum sparkle and a long-lasting shimmery finish, you'll get a supercharged color that lasts up to 16 hours. Our velvety formula contains caffeine for an uplifting boost, and the highly pigmented formula can be easily built up with a finger or blended with a brush for a diffused glow. Plus, Urban Decay eyeshadows are paraben-free, gluten-free, vegan and cruelty-free, so you can feel good about using them. The colors are available in Cosmic (seen here), Glitter Rock, Lithium, Solstice and and Space Cowboy. A reviewer wrote, "I get the hype with this stuff now! I seen so many TikToks where people rave about this and I'm like… I need to try it for myself. I got it in the Space Cowboy shade and I like to use it as a topper over my eyeshadow for a nice little sparkle effect. It's gorgeous!" Urban Decay 24/7 Moondust eyeshadow, $24 $24 at Ulta prevnext

L'Oreal Paris True Match Lumi Glotion: 4.5-star rating (Photo: Amazon) Get a luminous, hydrating glow with L'Oréal's Lumi Glotion! This liquid highlighter is perfect for enhancing your natural radiance. Infused with glycerin and shea butter, Lumi Glotion keeps your skin hydrated all day. Wear it alone, under foundation, or on targeted areas for a stunning effect. Choose fair, light, medium or deep shades. "I've ordered 8 bottles of this amazing product, yet I'm still on my first. If that doesn't tell you I'm afraid of it selling out and not being able to get my hands on it again I don't know what will. I've completely stopped using foundation on a daily basis, a little concealer and a couple dabs of this then I'm suddenly glowing. I'm over 40 and have age spots, yet this product give me a smooth look and blends so nicely," wrote one reviewer. L'Oreal Paris True Match Lumi Glotion natural glow enhancer lotion, $11 after coupon (down from $16) $11 at Amazon prevnext

Eakey five-piece makeup sponge set: 4.6-star rating (Photo: Amazon) Made from non-latex material, these makeup sponges have exceptional elasticity and quickly regain their shape. With uniform tiny pores, these sponges provide a perfect makeup application without wasting your concealer, foundation, BB cream or powder. They can be used wet or dry and are reusable and durable. "I use these to blend my concealer and apply my foundation, and I really like them. They're a great value, and they've got a pretty high quality, especially given their low price. They're just as good as any expensive beauty blender you can buy. You can't beat this deal!" wrote a reviewer. Eakey five-piece makeup sponge set, $6 after coupon (down from $13) $6 at Amazon prevnext

Revlon Colorstay eyeliner pencil: 4.5-star rating (Photo: Amazon) Looking for a long-lasting and waterproof eyeliner that will stay put all day? Look no further than Revlon's cult-classic pencil eyeliner. This ophthalmologist-tested eyeliner pencil has a formula that lasts for up to 24 hours while providing a smooth, creamy glide. The built-in sharpener allows for sharp, precise lines, while the smudger can be used to blend and soften the color for a smoldering, smoky eye look. "I've been through a lot of different eyeliner brands, but my favorite for a long time was the Lancôme Lé Stylo. Inevitably, I ended up looking for a more cost-effective brand and came upon an article about Joanna Gaines and her tried and true favorite eyeliner…Revlon Colorstay… so of course I had to try it. I've been using it now for about six months and LOVE it!" wrote one reviewer. Revlon Colorstay eyeliner pencil, $7 (down from $10) $7 at Amazon prevnext

Cosrx snail mucin power repairing essence: 4.6-star rating (Photo: Amazon) Yes, this essence is made with snail mucin. That might sound gross, but the popular K-beauty ingredient improves skin vitality, reduces dullness and soothes dehydrated skin. This product is 100% natural, hypoallergenic and dermatologist-tested, with no harm to snails. It's formulated with skin-friendly ingredients and is paraben, sulfate, and phthalate-free. One reviewer wrote, "I'm really not a review giver, and I'm certainly not sponsored by any means, but BUY THIS! It seriously made my cheeks SO soft. I don't have any kind if elaborate skincare routine -- I wash my face, put this stuff on, then put on a moisturizer. I started using this less than a week ago and I notice a difference for sure. It barely has a scent, and I'd describe the scent as a clean smell. Just buy it!" Cosrx snail mucin power repairing essence, $21 (down from $25) $21 at Amazon prevnext

OPI nail lacquer: 4.7-star rating (Photo: Amazon) This nail polish (seen here in Strawberry Margarita color) has a crème base that's quick to dry, chip-resistant and long-lasting -- OPI says that their nail lacquer will last up to seven days. With a heavily pigmented color like this, you'll be ready for warmer weather and brighter shades. A reviewer wrote, "I was skeptical about purchasing a nail color online, but I love it. I have been using OPI nail products for about 10 months and highly recommend them. They go on smooth and the colors are great. I recommend using the base and top coats. This definitely makes them last longer." OPI 0.5-ounce nail lacquer, $11

$11 at Amazon prevnext