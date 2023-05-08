I Got the New $34 Dreamlux HR Leggings from Colorfulkoala, and I'm Never Taking Them Off

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Colorfulkoala let me try its new Dreamlux HR leggings and shorts, and they're a dream(lux) come true. Get a discount with our POP10 coupon code.

(Photo: Colorfulkoala)

The first time I featured Colorfulkoala's famous $23 leggings from Amazon in an article, I bought a pair myself. I spent my own money, and it wasn't part of a promotion. I've worked from home as a writer since 2015, and I wanted to see if Colorfulkoala leggings lived up to the hype. I own a lot of leggings the way a lot of businesspeople may own suits, and I practice yoga. Put simply, I loved them. They were as comfortable as what I imagine the Lululemon leggings I can't afford are. So, when Colorfulkoala offered to send me a pair of Dreamlux HR leggings, shorts and a modal crop, I jumped at the opportunity.

And wow, did I love the new Dreamlux material. You can love it, too, by ordering directly from the Colorfulkoala website. Use the code POP10 for 10% off your order.

Try out Dreamlux HR athleisure clothing from Colorfulkoala:

I'm wearing the Dreamlux HR leggings as I type this, and I'm not lying. I woke up this morning, did yoga without my pants falling or slouching thanks to a high-rise seamless waistband, ran to the grocery store for a quick errand and spent the day working on the couch. I don't want to take them off. They're even softer than the other leggings from Colorfulkoala, and there's no visibility when you bend over because you keep dropping your wireless mouse on the floor. I'm also wearing the modal crop, and it's an outfit I'd be proud to lounge in all summer long. Consider this my new work (from home) outfit.

Something else to note is that I'm a curvier person with bigger thighs. I wore my shorts and leggings in size XL, and they helped shape and contour my lower half. It was like wearing shapewear -- if shapewear were actually comfortable. The Dreamlux HR shorts are no different than the leggings. I wore those on a hot day at the farmer's market on Saturday (I live in the South, and the temperatures are already reaching the 80s), and they didn't ride up my legs, thus preventing leg chafe. If I sweated in these after walking around for a few hours, I didn't notice -- the material wicks away sweat and moisture.

How to get the new Dreamlux HR styles from Colorfulkoala

Ready to dive into the world of Colorfulkoala leggings and try out the brand's new Dreamlux fabric? Trust me, you definitely want to. The POP10 coupon is good for your whole order, so buy the leggings, shorts and crop... and more, if you want.

Dreamlux HR leggings

(Photo: Colorfulkoala)

Get ready to feel buttery soft all over as you're supported with Dreamlux HR leggings! With a perfect blend of nylon and Lycra Black technology, these body-hugging leggings keep you comfy and confident. The high-rise waistband, V-contour on the back and triangle crotch gusset ensure a flattering fit, while the brushed, sweat-wicking fabric keeps you cool and dry during light workouts or lounging sessions. So, why settle for anything less than dreamy -- or spend more than you need to on yoga pants and leggings?

Depending on your sizing needs, the leggings come with a 25-inch inseam or a 28-inch inseam from sizes XXS to XXL. Available colors are Black, Nirvana, Dark Carbon, Olive and Major Brown. Don't forget the POP10 coupon code for 10% off at the Colorfulkoala website.

Colorfulkoala Dreamlux HR leggings, $31 with POP10 coupon code (down from $34)

Dreamlux HR shorts

(Photo: Colorfulkoala)

Okay, bad news: the shorts aren't in stock yet. The good news, however, is that you can preorder them, and if you are up for a hot summer and want to keep working out, running, walking, jogging, cycling or more, you'll definitely want to. The shorts have a six-inch inseam, and will be available in Black and Cocoa colors from sizes XXS to XXL.

Colorfulkoala Dreamlux HR shorts, $25 with POP10 coupon code (down from $28)

Modal crop T-shirt

(Photo: Colorfulkoala)

It's not the Dreamlux materal, but this crop top is made with a luxurious blend of polyester, modal and spandex, making it incredibly soft and stretchy. Plus, it's perfect for lounging or light workouts. The oversized fit and crop length add a trendy touch to your everyday look, while the quick-drying and silky soft fabric inside will keep you comfortable all day long. So, go ahead and show off that midriff in the athleisure style you're sure to love.

The modal crop t-shirt from Colorfulkoala comes in sizes XS to XXL, and it's available in Black, Pink Suede, Wine Red, Niagara Blue and Olive Green.

Colorfulkoala modal crop t-shirt, $23 with POP10 coupon code (down from $25)

Colorfulkoala styles from Amazon

(Photo: Amazon)

Try out these Colorfulkoala picks from Amazon, too, if you want to experience the original leggings for only $23. These full-length, high-waisted yoga pants are 80% nylon and 20% spandex. Colorfulkoala leggings come with four-way stretch in an opaque fabric that wicks moisture away. They are luxuriously comfortable and feel buttery soft to the touch, and there's a seamless waistband (with a hidden waistband pocket) for extra support. Colorfulkoala yoga pants come in 21 different colors and are available in sizes XS to XL, or in plus sizes from 2XL to 4XL.

Colorfulkoala women's buttery soft high-waisted full-length leggings, $23

Colorfulkoala women's plus-size buttery soft high-waisted full-length leggings, $23

There are also leggings options, if you don't want full-length yoga pants. Here are the other Colorfulkoala leggings from Amazon -- and they're all just as affordable.

(Photo: Amazon)

If you're not much of a leggings person, that's okay. Colorfulkoala also makes these comfortable, high-waisted, full-length joggers. These are perfect as runners or just as sweatpants to wear while lounging around the house. The super-soft fabric is made from the same material as the leggings, with a pull-on closure and patch pockets to store your phone, keys and more while you're on the go. The lounge pants are also fitted around the waist and ankles for a flattering look. These are available in sizes XS to M and in three colors.

Colorfulkoala women's high-waisted full-length joggers with pockets, $29

Colorful koala also sells other kinds of pants, shorts, shirts and even sweaters. Here are some of our favorites, and they're all $25 or less.

(Photo: Amazon)

If you're more of a workout dress person, no problem: Colorfulkoala just dropped its brand new workout dress with a built-in romper. You can expect the same softness as the brand's other clothing items, but the dress (made with Lycra Sport fiber) has four-way stretch and wicks away moisture so you can hit the courts in style. The inner shorts have pockets, the dress is figure-flattering and it's available in seven different colors, too. Available in sizes XS to XL.

Colorfulkoala women's cloud soft athletic workout tennis dress with built-in romper, $36

Other brand new apparel items from Colorfulkoala are also available on Amazon. With high-quality material, they're still more affordable than most top brands. Try these new joggers today.

