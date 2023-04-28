Amazon's Luxury Gifts Under $250 That Help You Indulge For a Bit Less

Oscar de la Renta Volupté Tendre eau de toilette (Photo: Amazon) If you're looking for a perfume with a delicate, soft floral scent, the Volupté Tendre fragrance from Oscar de la Renta might be your new go-to. With notes of green mandarin, iced rose, magnolia, mineral woods and oakmoss, it's sweet but subtle. If you want a scent that is feminine, sophisticated, and perfect for any occasion, purchase this perfume today. Oscar de la Renta Volupté Tendre eau de toilette, $102 $102 at Amazon prevnext

Wires glasses in Honey (Photo: Amazon) Wires' sunglasses feature stainless-steel frames, screwless invisible hinges and bio-plastic 3D-printed rims and lenses. The glasses are scratch-resistant and provide 100% UV protection. Handmade in Italy, these are the luxury sunglasses on the verge of high-fashion fame. Wires glasses in Honey, $240 $240 at Amazon

Edward Bess Threads Of Silk powder (Photo: Amazon) This is a skin powder infused with real silk, which sounds incredible. It's also made with light-reflecting ingredients that help to blur imperfections and give the skin a smooth, radiant glow. Use the loose powder as a highlighter or as a finishing powder. It's a a high-end beauty product that offers a luxurious and luminous finish to your face. Get it in either the Amalfi color, seen here, or the Ciao color. Edward Bess Threads Of Silk powder, $58 $58 at Amazon

Pietro Simone Skincare Essential Act 7: renewing peel (Photo: Amazon) This luxurious peel is designed to exfoliate and renew the skin. The skincare product is formulated with a combination of lactic and mandelic acids as well as enzymes and antioxidants to gently remove dead skin cells and reveal brighter, smoother and more youthful-looking skin. The peel is also infused with aromatic rose hip seed oil to nourish and hydrate the skin and the brand's Italian Bella Complex, which is exclusive to the Pietro Simone Skincare brand. Pietro Simone Skincare Essential Act 7: renewing peel, $100 $100 at Amazon

L/Uniform leather purse (Photo: Amazon) If you love a good fake designer bag like I do, you can upgrade to the real thing now. The L/Uniform Purse is a versatile accessory that can be dressed up or down, making it a great option for both everyday use and special occasions. The front of the purse features a customizable woven canvas front with supple calf's leather in the back. Its a compact accessory perfect for carrying your essentials, like your phone, cash, cards or keys. The colors available are natural/Bordeaux, natural/orange, khaki/black and natural/navy. Excitingly, each purse comes with a complimentary symbol customization upon ordering. L/Uniform leather purse, $230 $230 at Amazon

Edward Bess Wish Granted in a Bottle mascara (Photo: Amazon) This mascara is your wish granted from Edward Bess. Get long, voluminous lashes with just one swipe. The formula is designed to be clump-free and smudge-proof, ensuring that your lashes look flawless all day long. The mascara wand is made with flexible bristles that evenly coat each lash from root to tip, providing maximum volume and length without any clumping or flaking. Each tube is infused with nourishing ingredients, such as panthenol and vitamin E to help condition and strengthen lashes over time. Edward Bess Wish Granted in a Bottle mascara, $43 $43 at Amazon

Mateo New York 6mm pearl studs (Photo: Amazon) Everyone needs a versatile, elegant pair of handcrafted pearl studs to complete their outfit, and these feature high-quality freshwater pearls set in 14k gold. Designer Matthew Harris of Mateo New York is known for his minimalist-yet-modern approach to jewelry design, and these earrings are a great example of that. Mateo New York 6mm pearl studs, $250 $250 at Amazon

Vvardis enamel caressing wood toothbrush (Photo: Amazon) A luxury toothbrush? Believe it. Made with sustainably sourced Swiss alpine beechwood, each toothbrush comes with a unique number that traces it to a single tree. The soft, tapered bristles are designed to gently clean teeth and massage gums without causing any damage to tooth enamel. The sleek, minimalist design is ergonomic, functional and aesthetically pleasing. Choose between the soft set or the whitening set. Vvardis enamel caressing wood toothbrush, $19 $19 at Amazon