Amazon's Luxury Gifts Under $250 That Help You Indulge For a Bit Less
You can get designer labels on Amazon for a lot less. Check out these top beauty and fashion items from luxury brands -- the best part is they're all less than $250.
Many of us dream of having quality luxury items from designer labels and high-end brands. But from fashion to beauty, it seems like these products are only available to those with money. However, Amazon has a secret luxury store on its website with an extensive section of designer finds under $250. If you want brand-name purses, jewelry, skincare, makeup, clothes and more, look no further than Amazon's luxury products under $250.
Top picks from Amazon's luxury store:
- L/Uniform leather purse, $230
- Oscar de la Renta Volupté Tendre eau de toilette, $102
Edward Bess Wish Granted in a Bottle mascara, $43
What kind of luxury brands are available on Amazon with top products going for $250 or less? You can get items from Oscar de la Renta, La Perla, L'Uniform, Vvardis, Mateo New York, Edward Bess, Pietro Simone Skincare and Wires. With a wide selection of luxury retail at affordable prices, Amazon is a great place to find high-end products without breaking the bank.
If you're looking for even more affordable options, however, we've got you covered. Amazon's top-selling mascara is only $5, they have fashion picks starting at $10, on-sale reusable water bottles and a special deal on Amazon Echo Buds right now. Amazon is even giving away free money if you buy $60 worth of P&G products. But if you still want top deals on surprisingly budget-friendly luxury products, keep reading.
Oscar de la Renta Volupté Tendre eau de toilette
If you're looking for a perfume with a delicate, soft floral scent, the Volupté Tendre fragrance from Oscar de la Renta might be your new go-to. With notes of green mandarin, iced rose, magnolia, mineral woods and oakmoss, it's sweet but subtle. If you want a scent that is feminine, sophisticated, and perfect for any occasion, purchase this perfume today.
Oscar de la Renta Volupté Tendre eau de toilette, $102
Wires glasses in Honey
Wires' sunglasses feature stainless-steel frames, screwless invisible hinges and bio-plastic 3D-printed rims and lenses. The glasses are scratch-resistant and provide 100% UV protection. Handmade in Italy, these are the luxury sunglasses on the verge of high-fashion fame.$240 at Amazon
Edward Bess Threads Of Silk powder
This is a skin powder infused with real silk, which sounds incredible. It's also made with light-reflecting ingredients that help to blur imperfections and give the skin a smooth, radiant glow. Use the loose powder as a highlighter or as a finishing powder. It's a a high-end beauty product that offers a luxurious and luminous finish to your face. Get it in either the Amalfi color, seen here, or the Ciao color.
Edward Bess Threads Of Silk powder, $58
Pietro Simone Skincare Essential Act 7: renewing peel
This luxurious peel is designed to exfoliate and renew the skin. The skincare product is formulated with a combination of lactic and mandelic acids as well as enzymes and antioxidants to gently remove dead skin cells and reveal brighter, smoother and more youthful-looking skin. The peel is also infused with aromatic rose hip seed oil to nourish and hydrate the skin and the brand's Italian Bella Complex, which is exclusive to the Pietro Simone Skincare brand.
Pietro Simone Skincare Essential Act 7: renewing peel, $100
L/Uniform leather purse
If you love a good fake designer bag like I do, you can upgrade to the real thing now. The L/Uniform Purse is a versatile accessory that can be dressed up or down, making it a great option for both everyday use and special occasions. The front of the purse features a customizable woven canvas front with supple calf's leather in the back. Its a compact accessory perfect for carrying your essentials, like your phone, cash, cards or keys.
The colors available are natural/Bordeaux, natural/orange, khaki/black and natural/navy. Excitingly, each purse comes with a complimentary symbol customization upon ordering.$230 at Amazon
La Perla Souple cotton sleep shorts
Yes, high-end sleepwear and lingerie for you. Made from high-quality, lightweight cotton, these shorts are designed to be soft and breathable, ensuring a comfortable night's sleep. The shorts feature a relaxed fit with an elasticated waistband and a drawstring tie to provide a customized and secure fit. There's also delicate lace detailing at the hems, which adds a touch of femininity and elegance to the design.
It's available from sizes XS to L.
La Perla Souple cotton sleep shorts, $145
Want a matching bra to match? Go for the lacy La Perla Souple non-wired bra to go with it.
La Perla Souple non-wired bra, $148
Edward Bess Wish Granted in a Bottle mascara
This mascara is your wish granted from Edward Bess. Get long, voluminous lashes with just one swipe. The formula is designed to be clump-free and smudge-proof, ensuring that your lashes look flawless all day long. The mascara wand is made with flexible bristles that evenly coat each lash from root to tip, providing maximum volume and length without any clumping or flaking. Each tube is infused with nourishing ingredients, such as panthenol and vitamin E to help condition and strengthen lashes over time.
Edward Bess Wish Granted in a Bottle mascara, $43
Mateo New York 6mm pearl studs
Everyone needs a versatile, elegant pair of handcrafted pearl studs to complete their outfit, and these feature high-quality freshwater pearls set in 14k gold. Designer Matthew Harris of Mateo New York is known for his minimalist-yet-modern approach to jewelry design, and these earrings are a great example of that.
Mateo New York 6mm pearl studs, $250
Vvardis enamel caressing wood toothbrush
A luxury toothbrush? Believe it. Made with sustainably sourced Swiss alpine beechwood, each toothbrush comes with a unique number that traces it to a single tree. The soft, tapered bristles are designed to gently clean teeth and massage gums without causing any damage to tooth enamel. The sleek, minimalist design is ergonomic, functional and aesthetically pleasing.
Choose between the soft set or the whitening set.
Vvardis enamel caressing wood toothbrush, $19
L/Uniform belt
This stylish and durable accessory made by the French brand L/Uniform is a great way to add designer clothing to your collection. Crafted from high-quality materials, such as cotton canvas and leather, this belt features a classic solid design that can be easily paired with any outfit. Its adjustable length and sturdy buckle make it a practical choice for everyday wear.$115 at Amazon