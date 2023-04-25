Amazon's Top Sunscreens Under $25

(Photo: Amazon) We're supposed to be wearing sunscreen every single day, even during the winter and on rainy days. If you're outside in the sun and sweating a lot, dermatologists recommend that you reapply your sunblock every two hours. That can really add up, but if you're buying sunscreen on Amazon, you can get some pretty big savings. Every sunscreen in this article is under $25, and most of them cost less than $15. Top Amazon deals on sunscreen: Aveeno Protect + Hydrate moisturizing body sunscreen lotion, $22 (lowered from $27)

Neutrogena Clear Face SPF 50 liquid lotion sunscreen, $11 (originally $12)

The affordable cost of these sunscreens doesn't mean you're sacrificing quality here. Many of the brands we found offer sun protection with reef-friendly or mineral-based ingredients. If you have sensitive or oily skin, we've got something for that. We found sunscreen sticks, sunscreen sprays and broad-spectrum SPF sunscreen lotions. So, there's really no excuse to not wear sunscreen, especially at prices like these. If you still have sunscreen from last year, check the expiration date. You might need to throw it out. I buy new sunscreen every year as soon as the weather gets warmer, because I once used expired sunscreen lotion at the beach, and ended up sunburned. Don't be like me. Replenish your sunscreen supplies now, all for less than $25.

Coppertone Sport 100 SPF sunscreen
Coppertone is one of the most trusted brands of sunscreen for a reason. Its sport sunscreen boasts four-in-one performance usage, meaning that it resists sweat, heat and water and stops up to 99% of UV rays. With a powerful 100 SPF, you can enjoy the beach or pool without worrying that you're going to get a sunburn. Coppertone Sport 100 SPF sunscreen, $10

Sun Bum Original SPF 50 sunscreen lotion
Sun Bum has started to develop a bit of a cult following, with over 22,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. (Reviewers can't get enough of the smell.) The vegan, cruelty-free formula is free from oxybenzone, octinoxate, gluten, oil and parabens. It's also hypoallergenic and non-comedogenic and gives protection from both UVA and UVB rays. The sunscreen contains vitamin E, which can neutralize free radicals and help prevent premature aging. This is the SPF 50 version, but there are also SPF 15, SPF 30 and SPF 70 available. If you buy two, you'll save 40% on one. Sun Bum Original SPF 50 sunscreen lotion, $18

Solimo Sport 50 SPF sunscreen lotion
Get excited for the prices on Amazon's very own home goods brand, Solimo. The SPF from Solimo is up to snuff, too, with broad-spectrum UVA/UVB protection from the sun and a water-resistant, reef-friendly formula. Amazon is so confident in its product that it has a satisfaction guarantee: if you're not satisfied, you can get a full refund within a year of purchase. Each bottle contains a generous eight fluid ounces. Solimo Sport 50 SPF sunscreen lotion, $6

Cetaphil Sheer Mineral SPF 50 sunscreen stick
Do you prefer the convenience and ease of a sunscreen stick? The Sheer Mineral one from Cetaphil is one of your best options, and here's why. Cetaphil's sunscreen stick is mineral-based, which means it uses physical blockers, like zinc oxide and titanium dioxide, to protect your skin. It's unscented and formulated for sensitive skin. And it's totally mess-free to apply, meaning you won't be getting lotion or spray everywhere when you use it. Plus, with the sheer formula, there's no white cast on your skin. Cetaphil Sheer Mineral SPF 50 sunscreen stick, $8

Banana Boat Sport Ultra twin-pack SPF 50 sunscreen spray
This is the sunscreen spray I use on my kids, who struggle to stand still while waiting anxiously to get to the beach or pool. It's one of sunscreen brands most resistant to sweat and water, and it doesn't run in your eyes, unlike a lot of sunscreen lotions. The spray is invisible on the skin, and it's so easy to use. Each can has six ounces of spray each. Just remember to spray each area exposed to the sun for at least 10 seconds to ensure proper coverage. Banana Boat Sport Ultra twin-pack SPF 50 sunscreen spray, $13 after coupon (down from $19)

Thinkbaby SPF 50+ baby sunscreen
Babies have the most sensitive, delicate skin. It's important to use a strong sunblock made with nontoxic ingredients to protect them from sunburn. And this vegan mineral sunscreen is free from PABA, parabens, phthalates, BPA, oxybenzone, avobenzone, petroleum, gluten, dairy or toxic chemicals. It has high water resistance (up to 80 minutes in the water) and is biodegradable and safe to coral reefs. With 50+ SPF, it's a great choice for your little ones. Thinkbaby SPF 50+ baby sunscreen, $12 (lowered from $14)