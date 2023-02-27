Crocs Are on Sale: Refresh Your Spring Wardrobe on the Cheap
As the weather slowly gets warmer, we tend to reach for shoes that we can easily slip on and head outside for a few minutes, and that's what exactly Crocs are for. Right now, Crocs are on sale at Walmart and Amazon, in a variety of styles, colors, sizes and prices. These deals won't last forever, so shop quickly to give your spring wardrobe a refresh while you still can.
Our favorite Crocs:
- Crocs unisex classic camo clog, $40 (lowered from $55)
- Crocs men's Yukon Vista Ii Literide clogs, $30 (down from $50)
- Crocs women's Kadee flat, $28 (lowered from $35)
The days of making fun of Crocs are long gone; the love-to-hate and hate-to-love shoes have officially won. We love these shoes now, and yes, they are as comfortable as everyone says. Once you get a pair, you're hooked for life. The Crocs brand encourages you to come as you are, and once you have some of these sandals, who you are will come wearing Crocs.
Whether you want to shop at Walmart or Amazon, there are affordable options for your brand-new Crocs at each outlet. Get these Crocs shoes while they're still on sale -- because prices will probably go up as the weather gets warmer.
Crocs from Walmart
Save money by shopping fashion styles at Walmart. You'll love these shoes and these prices, and the durable, delightful Crocs are available only at Walmart.
Crocs unisex classic lined spray dye clog
If you want your feet to feel a bit warmer, a lined pair of Crocs is the way to go. With the soft textile, fuzzy footbed lining and synthetic suede bottoms with gripper pods, you'll have a great grip while standing and walking, and your feet will be positively cozy.
Crocs unisex classic lined spray dye clog, $40 (down from $50)$40 at Walmart
Also check out:
- Crocs unisex classic camo clog, $40 (lowered from $55)
- Crocs unisex classic clog, $30 (reduced from $45)
Crocs at Work unisex bistro slip resistant clog
These Crocs are bananas, b-a-n-a-n-a-s. If you have to be on your feet on slick floors all day, Crocs at Work make shoes that are extra-resistant to slipping. These grippy clog sandals come in a variety of fun prints, but we're especially bananas about this one.
Crocs at Work unisex bistro slip resistant clog, $36 (originally $50)$36 at Walmart
Also check out:
- Crocs unisex classic glitter II clog, $40 (down from $55)
- Crocs women's Kadee flat, $28 (lowered from $35)
Crocs Fun Lab kids I Am Minions clog
Kids' Crocs aren't just adorable (like these "I Am Minions" style clogs), but they're also extremely durable and less resistant to the wear and tear that other types of shoes go through. Active kids who love playing outside would definitely benefit from a pair of Crocs as the weather warms up. These are unisex and available in kids' sizes 1 through 13.
Crocs Fun Lab kids I Am Minions clog, $31 (reduced from $45)$31 at Walmart
- Crocs Kids Crocband clog sandal, $27 (originally $40)
- Crocs Kids Crocband sandal, $24 (down from $35)
Crocs from Amazon
With Amazon, you'll get great prices and free shipping if you're a member of Amazon Prime. With top deals and unique styles, you won't want to miss these Crocs on Amazon.
Crocs women's Literide 360 sandals0comments
If you haven't tried out the Crocs Literide sandals yet, you're in for a treat. The sandals offer lightweight resiliency, a thermoplastic rubber sole with a heel measuring about 1.33 inches, excellent arch support and incredibly comfortable foam insoles. They're just the thing to wear on a busy spring day.
Crocs Women's Literide 360 sandals, starting at $26$26 and up at Amazon
- Crocs unisex On the Clock slip-resistant work clog, starting at $30
- Crocs unisex classic marbled tie-dye clog, starting at $25
- Crocs women's classic clog platform shoes, starting at $30
Crocs men's Yukon Vista Ii Literide clogs
Did you know Crocs could look this good? You do now. Designed as part of Literide collection, these Crocs are half clog and half loafer. Made with rugged vegan leather, these masculine shoes are great for lounging around the house or for sitting around a campfire laughing with friends and family.
Crocs men's Yukon Vista Ii Literide clogs, $30 (down from $50)$30 at Amazon
- Crocs kids Disney Princess clogs, starting at $27
- Crocs classic lined neo puff boot, $48 (reduced from $75)
- Crocs unisex classic flip flops, starting at $35
Other great fashion guides from PopCulture:
- Walmart Has On-sale Spring Styles From The Pioneer Woman Under $40
- Amazon's Spring Fashion Styles Just Dropped: The Best Finds and Deals
- The Amazon Outlet Store Has Secret Deals That Most People Don't Know About
- Walmart+ is Better For Families Than Amazon Prime: Here's Why