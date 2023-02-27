Best Walmart Deals of Feb. 2023: Last Chance to Save
Walmart is already known for its low prices, but you can save even more money if you pay attention to Walmart's monthly deals. Every day, there are rollbacks and flash picks on sale at even lower prices than usual. And with hot-ticket sales items paired with Walmart's big savings, the deals are especially tempting... but if you wait until March, they might be gone.
Top Walmart items on sale now:
- Gateway Notebook 11.6-inch touchscreen laptop, $159 (originally $199)
- Beautiful 6-quart programmable slow cooker, $50 (down from $69)
Shark EZ robot vacuum with self-emptying base, $329 (down from $399)
Apple AirPods with charging case, $99 (down from $119)
We found deals on Roombas, smart TVs, Apple products, and other big tech items. But that's not all: We also found great discounts on the popular The Pioneer Woman line, with home and kitchen essentials you won't want to miss.
Most items on the Walmart website ship in two days. Walmart+ subscribers can opt for free same-day local delivery with a $35 order minimum. In many cases, you can buy online and pick up at your local Walmart store, also the same day.
If you want the latest deals on electronics, fashion, homeware, auto items, grocery products and more, keep reading to see our list of the best offers at Walmart right now.
Gateway Notebook 11.6-inch touchscreen laptop
Yeah, we really can't believe the deal on this Gateway Notebook either. Get an 11.6-inch touchscreen laptop that comes with Windows 10 and Microsoft 365 Personal already downloaded. You'll also get 64GB of storage, up to 8.5 hours of battery life, Bluetooth 4.0. and built-in speakers, microphone, and a front-facing camera. And it's less than $200 at Walmart right now, so don't miss this deal.
Gateway Notebook 11.6-inch touchscreen laptop, $159 (originally $199)
Apple smart keyboard for iPad
If you have an iPad, you might miss having a keyboard from time to time. Luckily, Apple has a solution: their smart keyboard. It fits many iPad, iPad Pro and iPad Air models. This full-size keyboard doesn't need to pair or charge, and when you're done using it, the Apple smart keyboard will fold into a lightweight cover for your iPad, helping to keep it safe
Apple smart keyboard for iPad, $139 (reduced from $159)
Spider-Man stripes kids 2-piece solid reversible twin/full comforter and sham bedding set
Looking for for a new comforter or bedding set for your Spider-Man loving child? Walmart is offering this bedding set for nearly half-off right now. The comforter is reversible -- you can have Spider-Man and stripes, or a solid blue. It comes with a pillow sham, too. And it can work for either a twin-sized bed or full-sized bed. Plus, it's all made of microfiber to boot, ensuring your kid will be extra comfy and cozy. Swing into this deal and catch it before it's gone.
Spider-Man stripes kids 2-piece solid reversible twin/full comforter and sham bedding set, $28 (down from $46)
Apple AirPods with charging case
Apple AirPods are on sale at Walmart now (with the charger case) and they're compatible with all your favorite music streaming platforms and all of your Apple devices. You can control the headphones just by saying "Hey Siri," so listening to music really can be a totally hands-free experience.
Apple AirPods with charging case, $99 (down from $119)
Reebok men's and big men's pull-on active pants
Get a part of these comfortable pull-on pants from the one and only Reebok. And while the pants are technically men's pants, anyone can wear them. The adjustable drawstring waistband will give you a customized fit, and the taped fit with an ankle-zip opening look flattering on everybody. There are also reflective side panels in case you're going to be walking, jogging, running or cycling in the dark. The pants are available in sizes S through 3XL.
Reebok men's and big men's pull-on active pants, $18 (originally $25)
Shark EZ robot vacuum with self-emptying base
You know you've always wanted a robot vacuum. Luckily, this one from Shark is on sale at Walmart right now. It can get your entire home clean with incredible suction and will return to its base to empty out the dust and dirt. The base can hold up to 30 days' worth of dirt from around your home. It cleans row by row, room by room, and can be controlled via Google, Alexa or an app on your phone. And with spinning side brushes, it even gets edges and corners.
Shark EZ robot vacuum with self-emptying base, $329 (down from $399)
Evenflo Omni Plus modular travel system with LiteMax rear-facing infant car seat
A stroller is one of those big-ticket items that new parents desperately need, but it's usually one of the priciest items on the list. No worries -- this infant travel system holds up to 50 pounds and can be converted in six different ways, so it can be used from the newborn days to well into toddlerhood. And when we say everything is included, we mean it -- even the rear-facing car seat is part of this extensive Evenflo Omni Plus travel system. It really does have it all.
Many items like this can go for up to $500 or more, but it's on sale at Walmart right now for less than $200. Check out more from the Walmart Baby Days sale here.
Evenflo Omni Plus modular travel system with LiteMax rear-facing infant car seat, $179 (down from $229)
Apple TV HD with 32GB
Apple TV HD combines with your other favorite Apple products to bring you the best of shows, movies, sports and even live TV. You can control everything with the included Siri remote and pair it with AirPods, Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness, Apple Music and of course, Apple TV+. Right now, it's $20 off the asking price at Walmart.
Apple TV HD with 32GB, $79 (down from $99)
Beautiful 6-quart programmable slow cooker
We love Drew Barrymore's Beautiful line at Walmart, so we're extra excited to tell you about this deal on her programmable slow cooker. The touchscreen (which only lights up while in use) makes it so you can program your food to cook exactly as long as you need before shifting to the "warm" setting. And this sleek design really can't be beat.
Beautiful 6-quart programmable slow cooker, $50 (down from $69)
Pokémon Violet
If you haven't played these Pokémon games for Nintendo Switch yet, now's a good a time as any because it's on sale. Catch and battle Pokémon, play with up to three other players, explore the regions of this Spain-inspired terrain, and trade Pokémon with your friends who have Pokémon Scarlet, since certain Pokémon are exclusive to each version.
Pokémon Violet for Nintendo Switch, $55 (down from $60)
10.2-inch Apple iPad with 64GB storage
In need of a new tablet? This Apple iPad is on sale for less than $500. The 10.2-inch display comes with true tone technology for the optimal display and has up to 10 hours of battery life. It comes with a lightning charger and a whopping 256GB of storage in this Apple iPad option which is on sale.
10.2-inch Apple iPad with 256GB storage, $399 (down from $479)
Fitbit Inspire 2 fitness tracker
The black Fitbit Inspire 2 is currently almost 50% off at Walmart, and it comes with a one-year free trial for the Fitbit app on your phone. Stay on top of your exercise resolutions with the Fitbit Inspire 2 and a year of Fitbit Premium.
Fitbit Inspire 2 fitness tracker, $56 (reduced from $100)
65" LG Class 4K OLED smart TV with Dolby Vision
The self-lit OLED pixels of an LG Class smart TV offer over a billion colors and ideal contrast for watching your favorite films and TV shows. The Dolby features offer premium screen enhancement, and true cinema buffs can watch content in a customized Filmmaker Mode and see the latest movies the way the director intended. It also comes with features specifically for sports fans and gamers, so your LG TV experience can be customized to your entertainment preferences and needs.
65" LG Class 4K smart TV with Dolby Vision, $1,599 (down from $3,786)
65" Samsung Class S95B OLED 4K smart TV
This Samsung OLED 4K smart TV features millions of colors in ultra-fine precision and a 4K processor with AI technology to upscale the resolution of your favorite TV shows and movies. It's been reduced to just about half its original price.
65" Samsung Class S95B OLED 4K smart TV, $1,779 (down from $3,500)
55" LG Class 4K UHD smart TV
This smart TV from LG offers ultra high-definition picture at a lower price point. It supports all your favorite streaming platforms and comes with a 4K processor to create sharp colors and contrasts. Gamers will enjoy LG's game optimizer and dashboard settings, and sports fan can enable alerts to remind them to watch their favorite games. And it's all less than $400.
55" LG Class 4K UHD smart TV, $358 (down from $448)
Gap Home upholstered wood base sofa
Good looking furniture at Walmart? Believe it. You can get a great deal on this 4.1-star-rated sofa by Gap Home. It measures 84" x 35" x 36" and includes matching throw pillows.
Says one reviewer: "Love, love, love this couch! Love the color and how super comfy it is. I wasn't expecting it to be as thick and big as it is, but it makes me think the cushions will last a long time."
Gap Home upholstered wood base sofa, $500 (down from $635)
Roku Smart Home 2-pack indoor camera SE
Home monitoring can be even easier if you install these indoor cameras from the Roku Smart Home collection around your house. Watch live on your Roku Smart Home mobile app while you're out of the house. And yes, they'll even work at night, too. The indoor cameras come with motion detectors that blast 80 decibels on a siren to deter intruders, but you can set up customized motion detection zones to reduce false alerts. Oh, and the cameras detect smoke and carbon monoxide as well, so you have even more increased peace of mind.
Roku Smart Home 2-pack indoor camera SE, $38 (down from $50)
Dyson V8 Fluffy cordless vacuum
Get a head start on spring cleaning with the Dyson V8 Fluffy cordless vacuum with superior deep-cleaning suction that only Dyson can offer, on sale now. You can easily switch between deep carpet cleaning and hardwood floor settings with the push of a button, and because it's cordless, it easily switches to a handheld vacuum to make it easier to clean hard-to-reach spaces.
Dyson V8 Fluffy cordless vacuum, $280 (reduced from $450)
The Pioneer Woman folk geo deluxe bird feeder
Spring will be here soon, and you can get a glimpse of those early birds in your backyard or front lawn with an easy-to-clean deluxe bird feeder from Ree Drummond's Walmart brand, Pioneer Woman. The folk geo design is durable, easy to fill with bird seed, has multiple ports for birds to eat from, and most importantly, it will look attractive wherever you put it.
The Pioneer Woman folk geo deluxe bird feeder, $25 (down from $28)
Style2 seven-piece mix and match reversible bed in a bag
Can't make up your mind about the kind of bedroom décor you want to have? Style2 has mix and match seven-piece bed sets available in five different colors and styles. The sets are reversible, so you can change the designs based on your mood. Included is a comforter, two pillow shams, two pillowcases, one flat sheet and one fitted sheet. And it all comes in a convenient-to-store single bag, so update your bedroom today for only $25.
Style2 Alfie gray seven-piece mix and match reversible bed in a bag, $25 (down from $40)
Aicok 5.5-quart stand mixer with double hook
It's not everyday you get a stand mixer for under $100, but that's exactly what Walmart is offering right now. This 5.5-quart model comes with double dough hooks to emulate two kneading hands, making your breads and dough come out better than ever. There are also whisk and paddle beater attachments. The Aicok stand mixer comes in six speeds so you can mix, beat, cream. whip, whisk, knead, and more.
Aicok 5.5-quart stand mixer with double hook, $90 (down from $185)
Soundcore Flare 2 portable speaker
The Flare 2 is waterproof, has a 12-hour playtime, uses a USB-C charging system and has multiple light modes for exciting visuals. Plus, the portable speaker comes with BassUp technology, which can deliver 100% more bass than ordinary Bluetooth portable speakers.
Soundcore Flare 2 portable speaker, $59 (reduced from $79)
Sealy Cool & Clean 10" gel memory foam mattress
You can get great furniture at Walmart. Right now, you can get a new gel memory foam queen mattress for less than $600. The gel-infused memory foam layer is available in 8-inch, 10-inch and 12-inch heights, and the mattress comes in twin, twin XL, full, queen and king sizes.
Sealy Cool & Clean 10" gel memory foam mattress (queen), $598 (down from $700)
Gotrax Edge hoverboard
You probably think that hoverboards are quite expensive, but this Gotrax Edge from Walmart is on sale for less than $100. It has a max speed of 6.2 MPH and can go up to 2.5 miles. It's a self-balancing scooter with 6.5-inch wheels and LED headlights for added safety. It comes in five different color options too, all at the same price.
Gotrax Edge hoverboard, $98 (down from $128)
Fujifilm Instax Link Wide smartphone printer bundle with film
Have you ever wished that you could print out the photos right from your smartphone? With the Fujifilm Instax Link Wide smartphone printer, you can. Simply download the Instax Link Wide app and connect the printer to your phone, edit your photos, add text, apply a filter or more, and then print a 3" by 5" photo from the printer. It also comes with a 10-pack of Fujifilm film to start with. The features on this smartphone printer and app are truly endless, and it's the easiest way to get hard photo copies of all the memories captured with your phone.
Fujifilm Instax Link Wide smartphone printer bundle with film, $117 (down from $149)