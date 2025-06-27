‘The Voice’ Coach Marries Longtime Partner

Wedding bells were ringing for Delta Goodrem earlier this month!

The former The Voice Australia coach, 40, reportedly married her longtime love, Matthew Copley, 38, in a private ceremony in Malta on Monday, June 16.

Although Goodrem, who served as a coach on The Voice Australia for eight seasons from 2012 to 2020, hasn’t officially announced her reported marriage, New Idea reported that the celebrations carried out across several days. A day after saying “I do,” the newlyweds were spotted enjoying the sun, with Goodrem flashing a stunning wedding ring, and celebrating with friends Renee Bargh, Richard Wilkins, and his son Christian, as well as the singer’s mother, Lea, and her brother Trent.

The idyllic nuptials came weeks after it is believed that Goodrem and Copley, a fellow musician, legally became a married couple. The singer-songwriter and actress sparked speculation that she and Copley may have legally tied the knot in Australia earlier this year after she was spotted with what appeared to be a wedding ring during a performance at London’s St Pancras International Station last month. According to the Daily Mail, she celebrated her impending marriage with a bachelorette party in late April.

Goodrem, who rose to fame with her 2003 chart-topping album Innocent Eyes and gained further recognition for her portrayal of Nina Tucker on Neighbours, has kept her relationship mostly out of the spotlight. She and Copley are believed to have first met through mutual friends in 2017 while the “Innocent Eyes” hitmaker was touring.

“He’s my guitarist. I met him through music. It’s incredible to be on stage with him because he’s so talented. We really are a team. He’s my best friend, he’s kind and just a beautiful human being. But I learnt quite young that I enjoy keeping part of that private,” she told Women’s Weekly of her relationship with Copley and her decision to keep her romance out of the public eye. “I’ve always been so understanding that I’ve lived in the public eye since I was a teenager, but also I think it’s nice to keep some things to yourself.”

The couple took their relationship to the next level in September 2023 when Copley dropped to one knee and proposed in Malta, the very same place they tied the knot less than two years later.