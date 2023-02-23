Walmart+ is Better For Families Than Amazon Prime: Here's Why
If you're already an Amazon Prime member, you might be wondering why you would want to switch to Walmart+ or add a subscription to Walmart+ on top of it. But ever since Walmart rolled out its exclusive membership plan, it's been getting better and better. And since Amazon Fresh decided to nix their free grocery delivery for Prime members on orders under $150, Walmart+ looks more tempting than ever. You get a 30-day free trial, too, so you have nothing to lose by trying out Walmart+ today.
What are the perks of Walmart+? Not only do you get access to all of the great items at your local Walmart stores, but you can also shop the expansive online store with more popular items every day. So, yes, it is a worthy rival to Amazon Prime. Want to see even more benefits to signing up for Walmart+?
- Free grocery delivery on items from your local Walmart stores and no markup fees
- Free shipping with no order minimum from the Walmart website
- Save up to $0.10 per gallon at over 14,000 select gas stations nationwide
- Get special savings on everyday items and earn rewards
- Use your phone to scan items while shopping in-store for a totally contact-free checkout
- Get exclusive access to special deals and product releases on Black Friday and more
And perhaps best of all: Right now, when you sign up for Walmart+, you'll also get a free one-year subscription to Paramount+. Paramount+ offers family-friendly viewing options from Nickelodeon, CBS and the rest of the Paramount and Viacom library. You'll also get content from BET, Comedy Central, MTV, the Smithsonian Channel and more. Watch shows like 1883, Star Trek: Discovery, RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars, Big Nate, Tulsa King and The Stand, or enjoy exclusive movies like Jackass Forever, The In Between and Scream -- not to mention, live news and live sports.
If you're already getting delivery orders from Walmart (or, ahem, Amazon) then you can save money by signing up for Walmart+ today. You'll get Walmart's low prices at an even bigger discount when you sign up for the membership subscription. With all the perks of becoming a Walmart+ member, you really can save money and live better. Try it free for 30 days, then pay only $12.95 a month.
