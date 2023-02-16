The Amazon Outlet Store Has Secret Deals That Most People Don't Know About
If you've ever been shopping at an outlet mall before, you know that you can get great deals there on clothing, furniture, electronics, home essentials and more. But did you know that Amazon has its own outlet store? We found some deeply discounted on-sale products for you, and we're sharing them below.
There are big savings on items in almost every Amazon category. These overstock products are up to 50% off, so your money goes a long way at the Amazon Outlet online store.
Some of these sales items go quickly, and once they're gone, they're gone.
Rockland Melbourne Hardside expandable spinner wheel two-piece luggage set
Rockland's luggage is made from a material that is both durable yet lightweight, which is perfect for travel. It comes with a basic upright suitcase and a carry-on upright suitcase. The charcoal set is $141, but the champagne set pictured here is just $105. Either way, you'll pay a lot less than the original $400 asking price.
Want even more personal luggage solutions? Get an Oakley backpack, like this one, to carry on as your personal item while towing your Rockland luggage behind you. This stealth backpack has a side access sleeve for laptops up to 17 inches. There's room for water bottles, shoes, and other forms of media as well.
Calvin Klein women's Pure Ribbed natural lift unlined bralette
Those who love a minimalist bra approach can get a Calvin Klein bralette starting at only $10. This excellent deal gives you a bra with ribbed fabric that's extra soft and feels silky smooth on your skin. And even though it's a bralette, it will still retain its shape after being washed. It comes in 12 different color options from sizes XXS to XL. (The Amazon clothing outlet store has even more great deals, too.)
Want an equally cozy, comfortable pair of leggings to go with your new Calvin Klein bra? A denim legging from Lyssé will go with it and anything else you want to wear. It's available in eight colors from size XS to XL.
And we aknow just the boots to wear with your new bralette and denim leggings: a fierce pair of Doc Martens. You've probably always wanted some, and this pair in the color black vintage smooth will look great in every outfit. No, really.
Calvin Klein men's packable full-zip hooded jacket
There's not just Calvin Klein for women, of course. This men's hooded jacket from the retailer has a stand collar, a nylon drawstring and long sleeves perfect for a winter-to-spring look. It comes in three different colors and is available in sizes S to XXL. Get this and more from the Amazon clothing outlet store.
You'll also want a pair of classic Calvin Klein underwear of course, too. Not only are these made with recycled, organic cotton but they have the famous Calvin Klein logo, come in four different colors, and are available in sizes S to XL. And prices start at only $10.
It's still cold outside, too. So while you're getting discounted luxury retailer items from the Amazon Outlet store, you can get a three-in-one Timberland gift set. You'll get a double-layer scarf, a cuffed beanie, and magic touchscreen gloves all from the esteemed Timberland brand. Stay warm -- one size fits most.
Pyle portable Bluetooth karaoke speaker system
Yes, you can even get electronics and other wireless needs at Amazon's outlet store. For instance, this speaker system functions as a Bluetooth speaker to play all your favorite music and comes with a microphone so you can sing loud enough for everyone to hear. It also has flashing lights to keep your party hopping. It has a rechargeable battery, so it's portable too.
There are a lot of expensive headphones out there, but Sennheiser offers quality without the cost. This particular pair is priced under $100.
Convenience Concepts Tucson console table with shelf
This console table would look refined in your hall or entryway, and offer space for decorations and lighting without taking up too much room. It comes in 12 color options or as a set with end tables for an additional charge. Display your favorite knick-knacks with this elegant piece of furniture, one of the many available at Amazon's furniture and home outlet store.
Another thing you might be looking for is a new office chair. This mesh one from Smug is ergonomic, stylish, and isn't too bulky. It gives excellent lumbar support with a mesh backing that has great airflow usually not offered by other kinds of desk chairs.
Bella single-serve coffee maker
With brew options available in six ounces, 10 ounces and 15 ounces, you can make yourself the perfect cuppa in any size. This single-serve coffee maker is compatible with all K-cup capsules, and the water stream will adjust automatically to get the maximum amount of flavor in each cup. Get this and more at the Amazon kitchen outlet store.
Are you looking for more food storage solutions? These airtight plastic storage containers are perfect for pantry organization. They come with lock lids and labels. And, they're all free of BPA. Organize your kitchen with food storage containers from Chef's Path.
Vera Wang 3.4-ounce eau de parfum
This is a feminine and subtle scent from Vera Wang that smells of irises, lilies and sandalwood. A delicate and floral scent only from Vera Wang, it's half-off on Amazon right now along with many other items from the Amazon beauty outlet store.
Need a new hair straightener? You can get a professional from Chi on sale now. Its ceramic plates are 11 inches so you can straighten a lot of your hair at once, and it comes with a heat protection pad to avoid burning.
Asus Rog Falchion wireless mechanical gaming keyboard
Asus Rog has one of the highest-rated gaming laptops available. With an interactive touch panel and mid-height keycaps to reduce key wobble, a gamer can expect up to 450 hours of battery life on this backlit wireless keyboard.
If you're going to get your gaming PC a keyboard, you might as well give it an equally good wireless gaming mouse from Razer that's on sale now. It's one of the most lightweight wireless mice ever created. Razer's HyperSpeed technology makes the connection 25% faster than other wireless tech available, according to the manufacturer.
Chemical Guys car cleaning kit
Car enthusiasts will love a car cleaning kit from Chemical Guys. It comes with Mr. Pink car wash soap, citrus wash and gloss, an after wash drying agent, a heavy-duty detailing bucket with lid, a dirt trap bucket insert, a microfiber towel and a scratch-free car wash mitt. It's currently more than 50% off.
When your car is clean on the outside, you'll probably want to clean and organize your car on the inside, too. This car trunk organizer is great for SUVs or minivans and hangs over the backseat for easy storage, helping to save space.
(There's more where this comes from at the Amazon Outlet automotive store.)