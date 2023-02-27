Best Amazon Deals in Feb. 2023 -- Don't Miss Out
We love shopping Amazon's daily deals, and for the rest of February, we found the top ones for you so that you can get big savings on household purchases. Shopping at Amazon is more convenient than shopping in a store, and with the right deals, it can be much less inexpensive.
Our favorite Amazon deals:
-
55" Samsung Neo QLED 4K smart TV, $1,098 (down from $1,398)
-
iRobot Roomba 671 robot vacuum with Wi-Fi connectivity, $270 (down from $350)
- Beats Studio3 Wireless over-ear headphones, $200 (reduced from $350)
-
MHCC 5-speed electric hand mixer, $25 (down from $60)
Whether you're looking to treat yourself or just want to go shopping for bulk household essentials, there are Amazon deals not to be missed. Don't miss out on big savings. Here are our favorite deals to shop from Amazon's February 2023 sales. March is almost here, so get these Amazon lightning deals while they're still available.
Beats Studio3 Wireless over-ear headphones
If you've been holding out to buy a pair of high-performance, name-brand noise-canceling headphones, your patience has been rewarded with these $200 headphones from Beats by Dr. Dre. It's compatible with Android and iOS, has naturally adaptive noise canceling features, has up to 22 hours of battery life, and a ten-minute charge with their Fast Fuel charging system can give you three full hours of listening time. Get a premium audio experience with these high-quality over-ear headphones. They're $150 off at Amazon right now.
Beats Studio3 Wireless over-ear headphones, $200 (reduced from $350)$200 at Amazon prevnext
Carote 10-piece white granite pots and pans kitchen cookware set
If you need (or want) an attractive cookware set, Carote has you covered. The eco-friendly white granite coating looks similar to the pricier Caraway kitchenware collection at a fraction of the cost. Right now they're on sale for less than $100. The 10-piece cookware collection comes with an 11-inch frying pan, a 9.5-inch frying pan, a 2.4-quart saucepan with a lid and steamer, a 4.3-quart casserole pot with lid, a 4.5-quart sauté pan with lid and a white silicone turner utensil.
Carote 10-piece white granite pots and pans kitchen cookware set, $90 after $10 off coupon (originally $150)$90 at Amazon prevnext
The Legend Of Zelda: Skyward Sword for Nintendo Switch
This beloved Legend of Zelda game was originally released in 2011 and has now been updated and optimized for Nintendo Switch, promising a smoother motion control and added button controls. Discover the earliest story in the Zelda universe as Link travels back into a cloud realm in search of Princess Zelda in this epic adventure game. Right now, the video game is $15 off.
The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword for Nintendo Switch, $45 (down from $60)$45 at Amazon prevnext
ZMLM 10-inch LCD magic doodle board tablet
A doodle board LCD tablet is just the think to keep your child entertained, and unlike other electronic tablets, this one is less than $20. This doodle tablet can be reused up to 120,000 times, is erasable, and comes with stickers and a backup battery. There's no radiation, glare, or blue light from the screen so it can be used safely for hours, like on long car rides.
ZMLM 10-inch LCD magic doodle board tablet, $14 (down from $30)$14 at Amazon prevnext
Prettygarden women's puff sleeve crop top blouse and long palazzo pants set
It looks like a one-piece jumpsuit, but don't worry, it's actually a two-piece set of palazzo pants and puff sleeves that you'll look great in. Depicted here in army green, this set comes in a total of 15 color options. Available in sizes S to XXL.
Prettygarden women's puff sleeve crop top blouse and long palazzo pants set, $37 after 5% off coupon$37 at Amazon prevnext
Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus and $100 Amazon gift card bundle
If someone you love needs a new smartphone, gift them the new Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus mobile phone, and you'll get a $100 Amazon gift card to go with it. The phone is available in cream, lavender, green and phantom black. The 512GB phone is $1,120, but the 256GB version is $1000. New features of Samsung's latest Galaxy phone include high-quality photos and videos in low lighting, longer battery life and the fastest mobile processor on the market -- perfect for mobile gamers. Get this launch deal now.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus 512GB cell phone and $100 Amazon gift card bundle, $1,120 (reduced from $1,220)$1,120 at Amazon prevnext
MHCC 5-speed electric hand mixer with whisk, dough hooks and beaters
Yes, an electric hand mixer with all the attachments for $25. On Amazon. Right now. You get beaters, a whisk attachment, and two dough hook attachments -- which isn't common in most hand mixer sets. This is almost 60% off right now, so don't delay. Get an affordable electric hand mixer from Amazon and start baking and cooking up something delicious this weekend.
MHCC 5-speed electric hand mixer with whisk, dough hooks and beaters, $25 (down from $60)$25 at Amazon prevnext
Apple AirPods Pro 2 wireless earbuds
You can get the best price of the year on second-generation Apple AirPods Pro at Amazon now. The next-level audio experience has active noise cancellation, customizable fit silicone tips in four sizes and spatial audio that can detect how you move in order to provide customized sound experience. This second generation model stays charged for 33% longer than the first generation Apple AirPods Pro.
Apple AirPods Pro 2 wireless earbuds, $229 (down from $250)$229 at Amazon prevnext
iRobot Roomba 671 robot vacuum with Wi-Fi connectivity
If you haven't yet tried a Roomba robot vacuum, dive in and get this model that's on sale now. You can control it with the iRobot app or your own voice assistant, such as Alexa. The Roomba loosens, lifts, and suctions without you ever needing to to touch it, and it senses and eliminates dirt automatically. It's smart enough to navigate around stairs, furniture and along edges safely.
iRobot Roomba 671 robot vacuum with Wi-Fi connectivity, $270 (down from $350)$270 at Amazon prevnext
Zinus 12-inch ultra cooling gel memory foam mattress
Don't worry, mattress sales aren't over yet. Get a 12-inch, full-size gel memory foam mattress for around $350, and enjoy waking up feeling refreshed, Twin, full and queen sizes are available, and if 12 inches is too all for you, there are also mattress options at eight inches and 10 inches. If you don't like the mattress, you can return it for a full refund within the first 100 days.
One reviewer wrote, "I did not know where to begin when buying one of these mattresses in a box! HOWEVER, thank you to GOD I landed on this one. It is definitely cooling, which I wanted, but usually with any switch in my sleeping arrangement I get back pain... well, the first night sleeping on this, I had ZERO back pain."
Zinus 12-inch ultra cooling gel memory foam mattress, full, $353 (down from $579)$353 at Amazon prevnext
Teeho smart deadbolt lock
Get passcode entry to your home with a smart deadbolt lock. It's easy to install, and offers up to 20 different access codes for family use as well as a temporary security code for single-use guest entry. The temporary code will automatically delete after being used one time. Oh, and you can set the door to lock automatically or even You'll be alerted when the battery is running low, too.
Teeho smart deadbolt lock, $38 after 5% coupon (reduced from $50)$38 at Amazon prevnext
Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet (64 GB)
Get a great Amazon Fire tablet at a great price. This 2020 model features an 8-inch HD display, a 2.0 GHz processor, all-day battery life (up to 12 hours), 2GB of RAM and 64GB of memory. (The more recent 2022 model is available for $100.)
Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet (64GB), $60 (down from $120)$60 at Amazon prevnext
Instant Pot Instant Vortex Plus four-quart air fryer oven
Instant Pot makes some of the best time-saving kitchen gadgets on the market, and this six-in-one air fryer oven is no exception: It's capable of air frying, broiling, roasting, dehydrating, baking and reheating food. There's almost no preheating time, and you can quickly cook certain recipes instantly with their one-touch smart programs. You can download the Instant Pot app and get access to over 100 recipes for use with the Instant Vortex Plus.
Instant Pot Instant Vortex Plus 6-in-1 four-quart air fryer oven, $90 (down from $130)$90 at Amazon prevnext
Blink Mini plug-in indoor smart security camera bundle
Staying secure inside your home is even easier with smart security cameras, like these Blink Minis that pair with Alexa and Blink video doorbells. Get a set of three in this bundle, which also includes a 30-day free trial to the Blink Subscription Plan that allows you to save and share clips. But you can also plug in your cameras and watch live with the free Blink Home Monitor app. This bundle includes three Blink Mini cameras, three mounting kits with stands, three USB cables and three power adapters.
Blink Mini plug-in indoor smart security camera bundle, $85 (down from $100)$85 at Amazon prevnext
Sunny Health and fitness magnetic rowing machine with extended slide rail
This rowing machine can accommodate taller and larger rowers, thanks to its extended slide rail. There are eight levels of magnetic resistance and a digital monitor so you can watch all your cardio and movement stats. And with transportation wheels, you can easily move the rower when needed.
Sunny Health and fitness magnetic rowing machine with extended slide rail, $225 (reduced from $399)$225 at Amazon prevnext
Samsonite lumbar support pillow
Unlike other back support pillows, this mesh one from Samsonite promises to never flatten, providing you with the kind of lumbar comfort you may need. Neither too firm nor too soft, the lumbar support pillow can improve sitting posture. Plus, it's a cinch to clean and you can transport it with you to the office, your car or your home with ease.
Samsonite lumbar support pillow, $20 (down from $30)$20 at Amazon prevnext
TurboTax Deluxe 2022 tax software
TurboTax Deluxe, the most popular tax filing software, will maximize your deductions. It includes federal and your choice of state taxes. It's on sale for $25 off, so get it now -- TurboTax software will likely get more expensive as the April tax filing deadline approaches.
TurboTax Deluxe 2022 tax software, $56 (down from $70)$56 at Amazon prevnext
Amazon Kindle Scribe essentials bundle
This Kindle Scribe bundle is perfect for the writer in your life. This comes with the 64GB Kindle Scribe in a paperwhite display, allowing people to easily read and write on one tablet. Included is the Amazon Premium digital pen, a leather folio Kindle cover and a power adapter.
Amazon Kindle Scribe essentials bundle, $480 (down from $520)$480 at Amazon prevnext
Jiasifu HD monocular telescope with smartphone adapter
Whether you're a stargazer, a hunter, a birdwatcher or just an outdoorsy person who wants the best look of all that nature has to offer, a monocular telescope can make all the difference. This one offers 40 times magnification and a 60mm object lens diameter so you can see clear, bright images at every available field of view. Attach it to your smartphone -- it's compatible with all of them -- to share your sights with friends and loved ones. It even offers a good view in low light. And it's over $100 off, so what do you have to lose?
Jiasifu HD monocular telescope with smartphone adapter, $39 (down from $150)$39 at Amazon prevnext
Fimei indoor electric grill
Maybe it's still a bit too chilly to grill, or maybe you're an apartment-dweller without an outdoor grill at your disposal. No problem -- you can get this indoor electric grill with nonstick removable grill plates for less than $50. Get the delicious taste of grilled meats and veggies at home without worrying about smoke or needing to oil the grills. This easy-to-clean indoor grill comes with seven gear temperature adjustments, so you can change up your heat levels easily.
Fimei indoor electric grill, $45 after $5 off coupon$45 at Amazon prevnext
Zesica women's long sleeve soft knit cardigan sweater
The perfect winter-to-spring transition item, this open-front cardigan pairs well with any outfit. It's thin enough for you to wear an extra jacket over it on colder days and comfortable and cozy enough for daily wear when it starts to warm up. It's available in 42 colors and patterns and comes in sizes S through XXL.
Zesica women's long sleeve soft knit cardigan sweater, $44 (down from $50)$44 at Amazon prevnext
55" Samsung Neo QLED 4K smart TV
A brand-new smart TV can make a big difference when you're watching the latest hit shows, your favorite sports or new movie releases on Amazon Prime Video. The Samsung Neo offers quality sound from Dolby Atmos and exquisite color and contrast with its mini LED high-definition resolution settings. Plus, it's $300 off right now.
55" Samsung Neo QLED 4K smart TV, $1,098 (down from $1,398)$1,098 at Amazon prevnext
Wanai 3.5-feet free-standing deep freezer
If you want a deep freezer but don't have a ton of space, this chest deep freezer is perfect for you, and it's on sale from Amazon now. It has a removable storage basket so you can stack food toward the top or bottom as needed and seven different thermostat settings for your particular deep freezer needs. It's a smart way to save money -- you can bulk freeze food items when they're on sale.
Wanai 3.5-feet free-standing deep freezer, $170 after coupon (down from $290)$170 at Amazon prevnext
Cabtick sunrise alarm clock
The sunrise alarm clock from Cabtick is also a speaker, a radio and a lamp. It simulates the sunrise and sunset with natural lighting that's better for you than most artificial lighting, and it uses Bluetooth 5.0 technology so you can play your favorite music or listen to the FM radio. There are 20 levels of brightness in 12 color spectrums, so the alarm clock can be your reading light, bedside light or nightlight and can provide ambient lighting for any mood. And it comes with a USB charger and a lithium battery that stays on for 15 hours even if it comes unplugged. Oh, and if you have trouble sleeping, the sunrise alarm clock comes with 11 gentle white noise settings.
Cabtick sunrise alarm clock, $45 after coupon (down from $60)
Luxblingz rhinestone bling 20-ounce tumbler
This beautiful bib tumbler is designed with crystals so that you can have an elegant drinking experience on-the-go. Stay hydrated in style with this BPA-free travel cup. it comes from Luxblingz, a Black-owned small business. Check out more Black-owned businesses on Amazon here.
Luxblingz rhinestone bling 20-ounce tumbler, $36 with applied 10% off coupon (down from $40)$36 at Amazon prevnext
Wildone stainless steel mixing bowl set with lids and grater attachments
These nesting metal mixing bowls should be in every home cook's kitchen. There are five bowls in total (in five-quart, three-quart, two-quart, one-quart and 0.63-quart sizes), and they all come with colorful lids and non-slip bottoms. They resist dents and rust, and three grater attachments come with, which is easier than using a box grater. Quarts and liters are marked clearly inside the bowls for easier measuring. If you don't like the multicolor lids and bottoms, the mixing bowl set also comes in black, gray and khaki at the same price.
Wildone stainless steel mixing bowl set with, $39 after coupon (down from $45)$39 at Amazon prevnext
Vitamix Explorian professional-grade 48-ounce blender
If you don't have a Vitamix blender yet, you should know that it's a gamechanger. Its 10 pulse speeds can make hearty stews, chunky salsa, velvety smoothies or smooth purees. The hardened stainless steel blades can handle tough ingredients, and the blender is easy to clean with water and a drop of soap -- just blend for 30 to 60 seconds and then rinse out. This is the ultimate blender, and it's $50 off its listing price right now.
Vitamix VM0197 Explorian professional-grade 48-ounce blender, $300 (down from $350)$300 at Amazon prevnext
Skin1004 Zombie pack treatment masks, set of eight
This treatment mask is an eight-in-one facial. Skin1004 claims its Zombie Beauty packs can reduce fine lines, visibly lift your skin, clear small breakouts, tighten enlarged pores, deeply hydrate your skin, gently remove dead skin cells and improve your skin's texture, balance your skin's pH level and brighten your complexion. Just combine the powder and the activator and apply to your skin, leave on for 15 minutes, then rinse off.
Skin1004 Zombie pack treatment masks (8 pc.), $17 (down from $90)$17 at Amazon prevnext
Teabloom assorted flowering teas, 12-count
Get six varieties of flowering teas in this sampler from Teabloom. You get 12 unique tea flavors per package, and each tea flower can be refused three times to make 20 cups of tea with each use. These flowers bloom in hot water and look best in a glass teapot. The flavors included are heart bouquet, jasmine lover, golden oasis, floral passion, sunset love, fairy lily, eternal love, rising spring, shooting star, fireplace bloom, dancing leaves and enchanting beauty.
Teabloom assorted flowering teas (12 ct.), $16 after coupon (down from $20)$18 at Amazon
Teabloom petite cherry blossom glass teapot and flowering tea gift set, $36 (down from $40)$36 at Amazon prev