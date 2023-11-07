TV Hosts Reunite to Spill 'Dirty Laundry'

Four TV personalities known for their work on G4TV's Attack of the Show! are reuniting this week. On Tuesday, four of the hosts from the rebooted AOTS! franchise will appear on Dirty Laundry, the boozy talk/game show. Gina Darling, Kassem G, Fiona Nova and Vanessa Guerrero are set to appear on the new episode (Season 3, Episode 5), which will premiere via the streaming platform Dropout on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET.

The show will feature the panel of hilarious talents joining host Lily Du and show bartender Grant O'Brien to have a few drinks and spill secrets about one another. In the Season 3 trailer, Du asked the AOTS! crew, "Who got so high they thought they were Garfield?" Elsewhere, Darling joked that, "We've probably all been inside each other at least once."

(Photo: Dropout)

On the revamped G4, which Comcast Spectacor shuttered in late 2022 after poorly managing it, Kassem G, Nova and Darling were co-hosts of Attack of the Show! alongside Kevin Pereira, Will Neff and WWE Superstar Xavier Woods (a.k.a. Austin Creed). Guerrero was a producer on the program and regularly appeared on camera. Guerrero also served as producer (with a major on-screen presence) on the AOTS! talk show spinoff AOTS: Vibe Check, which saw G4 personalities chat about random topics and participate in fun activities. The members of the crew reuniting on Dirty Laundry were also seen on other G4TV shows like Invitation to Party, Arena, The Feedback, Fresh Ink and Full Screen Attack.

Since the G4TV closure, the team has stayed busy and close, with the crew collaborating on new projects together. Kassem G and Fiona Nova launched the video podcast The Cream Dream Stream alongside Perieria and AOTS! writer/star Case Blackwell. (Nova and Blackwell also retooled The Feedback as The Backfeed.) Darling launched the video podcast Spill It! alongside fellow G4 alum Ovilee May. Guerrero now works with Game Grumps and also co-hosts the podcast Popcorn and Pixels with Emily Rose Jacobson, who worked on G4's Xplay reboot. They've all popped up in guest appearances on each others' projects and livestreams, including some particularly memorable 24-hour events.

The unofficial AOTS! reunion episode can be watched via Dropout once it goes live on Tuesday night. A subscription is required, but Dropout does offer a free trial.