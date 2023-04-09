TV's Funniest Talk Show Relaunches as Video Podcast

TV's most unhinged and hilarious talk show was abruptly canceled last year, but its spirit lives on. The hosts of Attack of the Show: Vibe Check have officially launched a spiritual successor via Twitch and YouTube. AOTS: Vibe Check was one of the most consistent and beloved shows to come out of Comcast Spectacor's bungled G4 reboot. It featured G4 talents wildly cutting up and talking about current events, but it sadly ended when G4 shuttered in late 2022. Now, network alums Kassem G, Fiona Nova and Case Blackwell rolled out the first episode of the Cream Team Dream Stream video podcast, an obvious successor to Vibe Check.

The series is an evolved form of the live Twitter Spaces/Discord podcast Kassem, Nova and Kevin Pereira have turned into a weekly event in the months since G4's end. On Thursday, the crew rolled out a video podcast version, which featured Kassem and Nova — beloved YouTube personalities who joined the Attack of Show! reboot cast — crammed into the former's vintage Airstream travel trailer. (This is the same Aistream that served as the backdrop for Kassem's YouTube series Kassem Show.) With former AOTS! writer Blackwell heading the production (in place of Vibe Check mainstay Vanessa Guerrero), the Cream Team made it clear that this was their attempt to recapture some of the same energy G4 viewers loved.

"It's our first official video podcast. With the help of our Patreon members, we were able to put a little bit of money towards trying to replicate what we used to do in the Vibe Check," Kassem said. "We got some quotes for some studio time, and we realized that.. we don't make enough money to actually be in a real studio but we make enough money to ask Case..."

Nova injected, "...beg Case to come in and help and set this up, spend four hours of his life, his own precious life to set this (up)."

It'll be interesting to see how the CTDS evolves from here. It's unclear how much Pereira, the third member of the core Cream Team trio, will be involved in the video version of the podcast, but it's always possible that he could be patched in remotely or just stop by whenever he's in Los Angeles. Regardless, the group's fans (a.k.a. Creamies) seem to be excited about the AOTS: Vibe Check successor.

"The Cream Team Dream Stream hits different in person. I can't wait to see how this evolves," one fan wrote. A second commented, "The video with the discord chat is the absolutely next level." A third added, "Great to follow along with this one live. Thanks for the laughs!"

The Cream Team Dream Stream will stream live on Twitch each week via Kassem G, Fiona Nova or Case Blackwell's channels. An edited video-on-demand version will then be shared to YouTube. Past audio-only episodes of the show can be found via the Cream Team's Patreon (with select episodes also on YouTube). Despite G4's shutdown, all episodes of Attack of the Show: Vibe Check are still free-to-watch via YouTube.