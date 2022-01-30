Freddie Prinze Jr. Reveals Surprising and Epic New TV Role

Actor Freddie Prinze Jr.’s newest role is a bit surprising for him, but undeniably epic. Last week, Prinze made a guest appearance on Invitation to Party, G4TV’s Dungeons & Dragons show. Now, some commenters are dying to see more roleplaying from Prinze, and perhaps a bigger part in the fantasy adaptation genre in general.

Prinze played Karalis Roi, the Mandible pirate king on G4TV’s Invitation to Party on Friday. He swaggered onto the stage in an elaborate costume including an embroidered cape and a cigar, delivering his lines with deep, authoritative gravitas. The role is steeped in lore from Dungeons & Dragons canonical material, but Prinze’s presence on the show may also help to make it accessible to newer fans.

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://twitter.com/G4TV/status/1487204647119077381?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Invitation to Party is live-streamed on G4TV’s Twitch channel, where commenters were shocked to see Prinze emerge. The episode was later uploaded to YouTube where it got more reactions, and highlight clips then emerged on social media where general audiences got a taste. G4 host Gina Darling tweeted: “I had no idea this was going to happen and it was such a treat to see live and in person!” Prinze himself tweeted: “Had too much fun!”

“So fun to watch you and the cast playing off of each other. Hope to see you back at some point!” one fan wrote. Another added: “You own that cape, don’t you? Lol,” while a third commented: “Someone put this man in live-action Star Wars! Stat!”

There are plenty of live-action fantasy roles that now make more sense for Prinze than ever after his turn on the DnD stage. One of the most straightforward to speculate about would be the new Dungeons & Dragons movie in the works at Paramount Pictures. The movie already has an A-list cast including Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Hugh Grant, Sophia Lillis, Chloe Coleman, Jason Wong and Daisy Head.

https://twitter.com/RealFPJr/status/1487237972621623304?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Adding Prinze to this cast would be a no-brainer, especially now that he has some clout within the fandom. Director John Francis Daley announced in August that filming was complete on the project, but there’s still time for surprise cast members to join in. Since the movie isn’t due out until March of 2023, there could even be re-shoots to finish things up.

There is little information on the plot and content of the movie so far, but it seems safe to assume that it will be set in one of DnD‘s major locations – perhaps even on the continent of Faerûn, where Prinze’s band of pirates ruled the Skullport for a brief time. Invitation to Party streams live on Twitch and YouTube on Fridays at 6 p.m., and past episodes are available to watch on YouTube and G4TV’s cable channel. The Dungeons & Dragons movie is due out on March 3, 2023.