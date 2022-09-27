WWE's New Day Reunite, But Not How Fans Expected

The New Day is getting back together, but it's not going to be in a WWE ring. G4 recently announced that Kofi Kingston and Big E will battle in the monthly series Arena, which is co-hosted by Xavier Woods. Kingston and Big E will go head-to-head with a "gauntlet of chaotic, and hilarious, challenges." The New Day also got together for a skit for the G4 series Attack of the Show! where they promote a human action figure.

The New Day is one of the most successful tag teams in WWE history, but they have not been together in a WWE ring since March 2022 when Big E suffered a serious neck injury after taking an overhead belly-to-belly suplex from Ridge Holland. Big E said he suffered a broken neck with fractures to his C1 vertebrae. The good news is there was no ligament or spinal cord injury and didn't need to have surgery.

Big E recently appeared on The MMA Tour with Ariel Helawni and said he's "unsure" if he will wrestle again. "My hope is—I feel great now. And I'm grateful for that," he added, per Bleacher Report. "But to keep miles and damage on my body? That's something I have to think about, and I feel like I have a lot more to live for now than I did years and years ago. Or at least now, I have a lot of things that I want to do in my life. So that's something that I'll have to think about."

Shortly after the injury, Kingston spoke to Hot 97 and said that incident was scary for him. "It was easily the scariest night of my career," he said. "Obviously, the injury didn't happen to me, but I was on the inside of the ring. I see E go for that spear that he does, and he missed it, and he was on the outside there and then him and Ridge, go for that overhead suplex and I see them go up and they looked a little like wonky. But I never saw the impact. So I didn't really – I didn't know, you know, I went over there and I was like, 'Okay, everything looks fine,' he's down and everything and then the match goes on. After everything went down, just the ref was like yeah, I don't know if he's okay. I was like, what's going on all sudden, the paramedics and everything start coming out."