It’s Fourth of July in the U.S. and viewers are celebrating the holiday the only way we Americans can: watching action flicks and movies that contain too much poop.

Not only is the doc Trainwreck: Poop Cruise still in the top 5, there’s also an Adam Sandler movie that I remember having a memorable (non-complimentary) poop joke scene.

Continue on to see the Netflix top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Friday (July 4, 2025). Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included if you want to learn more about the films.

5. Trainwreck: Poop Cruise

Play video

Official Synopsis: “It was supposed to be a luxury cruise: a four day round trip from Galveston, Texas to Cozumel, Mexico. But for the 4,000 passengers and crew on board, the reality proves catastrophically different. After an engine room fire destroys electrical cables supplying the entire ship, the boat is left drifting with no power for propulsion, refrigeration, lighting, air-conditioning or… worst of all, flushing toilets.

“Soon raw sewage leaks out all over the ship, food supplies start dwindling and passengers begin to revolt. As the cruise company races to control the fallout, a media frenzy ensues. Soon everyone is talking about ‘The Poop Cruise.’”

4. Trainwreck: The Cult of American Apparel

Play video

Official Synopsis: “In the early 2000s, American Apparel becomes one of the United States’ most successful fashion brands, known for its colourful casual clothing, ethical production and its sexually provocative advertising campaigns. For young staffers it’s an exciting time; a chance to be part of a cult-like company revolutionising the fashion industry, and an opportunity to learn from American Apparel’s charismatic CEO and founder, Dov Charney.

“But as the brand quickly expands, the young employees begin to realise that American Apparel’s shiny surface is hiding a darker reality. Charney’s chaotic management starts to hit the company’s finances, and he is accused of sexual harassment by female employees. As problems mount and the company begins to implode, staff members are forced to come to terms with the toxic work environment Charney has created.”

3. Grown Ups 2

Play video

Official Synopsis: “The all-star comedy cast from Grown Ups returns with some exciting new additions! After moving his family back to his hometown to be with his friends and their kids, Lenny (Adam Sandler) finds out that between old bullies, new bullies, wild bus drivers, cops on skis and 400 costumed party crashers, sometimes crazy follows you.”

2. Kpop Demon Hunters

Play video

Official Synopsis: “When they aren’t selling out stadiums, Kpop superstars Rumi, Mira and Zoey use their secret identities as badass demon hunters to protect their fans from an ever-present supernatural threat. Together, they must face their biggest enemy yet – an irresistible rival boy band of demons in disguise.”

1. The Old Guard 2

Play video

Official Synopsis: “Andy (Charlize Theron) and her team of immortal warriors are back, with a renewed sense of purpose in their mission to protect the world. With Booker (Matthias Schoenaerts) still in exile after his betrayal, and Quynh (Veronica Ngô) out for revenge after escaping her underwater prison, Andy grapples with her newfound mortality as a mysterious threat emerges that could jeopardize everything she’s worked towards for thousands of years. Andy, Nile (KiKi Layne), Joe (Marwan Kenzari), Nicky (Luca Marinelli) and James Copley (Chiwetel Ejiofor) enlist the help of Tuah (Henry Golding), an old friend who may provide the key to unlocking the mystery behind immortal existence.”