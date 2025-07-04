2 Movies and TV Series Coming to Netflix This Weekend (July 4)

After watching Fourth of July fireworks, Netflix subscribers can kick back and relax this July 4th weekend with a round of new streaming titles.

This weekend, the streamer is adding two more titles from the July 2025 content list, joining other TV shows, movies and Netflix originals already stocked this month like The Old Guard 2, Portlandia Season 1 through 8, and Friday Night Lights.

All the Sharks

Premiere Date: Friday, July 4

Type: Netflix Sports Documentary

Synopsis: “All the Sharks is a thrilling new competition series where four teams of passionate shark experts embark on the ultimate adventure to find and photograph the most sharks. Racing against time – and each other – teams dive deep into the world’s most spectacular shark habitats, all in hopes of winning a $50,000 prize for their chosen marine charity. Over six action-packed episodes, they’ll travel from the crystal-clear Caribbean waters to the mysterious depths of the Pacific where they’ll come face to toothy face with incredible species like the critically endangered Great Hammerhead and the remarkable walking Epaulette Shark. Blending breath-taking visuals, “fin-tastic’ shark facts, and stunning underwater encounters, All the Sharks is a fun, fast-paced journey into the misunderstood world of sharks —showcasing why these incredible creatures are more vital to our planet now more than ever.”

The Summer Hikaru Died

Premiere Date: Saturday, July 5

Type: Netflix Anime

Synopsis: “Two best friends living in a rural Japanese village: Yoshiki and Hikaru. Growing up together, they were inseparable… until the day Hikaru came back from the mountains, and was no longer himself. “Something” has taken over Hikaru’s body, memories, feelings… and everything they know begins to unravel.”

What’s leaving Netflix this weekend?

This weekend, two more titles will join the already lengthy list of July 2025 Netflix departures.

Leaving 7/4/25

80 for Brady

Leaving 7/5/25

The Addams Family

What was added this week?

Avail. 7/1/25

17 Again

Annie (1982)

Blow

Born on the Fourth of July

Captain Phillips

The Deer Hunter

Friday Night Lights

Here Comes the Boom

The Hitman’s Bodyguard

The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard

Horrible Bosses

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible II

Mission: Impossible III

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation

Mom: Seasons 1-8

The Notebook

Pacific Rim

PAW Patrol Seasons 2-3

Portlandia: Seasons 1-8

The Sweetest Thing

Tangerine

V for Vendetta

White Chicks

Yellowjackets: Season 2

Zathura: A Space Adventure

Attack on London: Hunting The 7/7 Bombers (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Trainwreck: The Cult of American Apparel (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 7/2/25

The Old Guard 2 — NETFLIX FILM

Tour de France: Unchained: Season 3 (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 7/3/25

Countdown: Taylor vs. Serrano — NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES

Mr. Robot: Seasons 1-4

The Sandman: Season 2 Volume 1 — NETFLIX SERIES