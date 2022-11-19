'Girls Next Door' Star Bridget Marquardt Reveals Spooky Experience at Winchester Mystery House

Bridget Marquardt recently shared an interesting story from her time in a world-famous mansion, and we're not talking about the Playboy Mansion. Nowadays, Marquardt spends less time in pads like the late Hugh Hefner's famous abode, and instead opts for spookier estates. The Girls Next Door alum recently had the chance to spend two nights by herself in the Winchester Mystery House. The San Jose, California, property was the home of widow Sarah Winchester around the turn of the 20th century and features tons of strange architectural choices, such as doors and staircases leading to nowhere.

There is loads of lore surrounding the tourist attraction, most of which attribute paranormal occurrences to the home. Marquardt discussed some of these stories in her Jungo+ special Bridget's Haunted Tours: Winchester Mystery House, but she detailed a personal experience in the home while promoting the program on an October episode of Attack of the Show: Vibe Check. As the Playboy Playmate explained to co-hosts Gina Darling and Kassem G, while trying to set up a spooky effect for the cameras, something actually freaky occurred.

"The show is more about the history and the ghost stories of it (the home). It's not about paranormal investigating, but I did have something happen," Marquardt recalled. "We were doing the scene where I come in the front door and we have to – you know how it goes; you have to do it like several different times – and we wanted the door to shut behind me. So we have a producer out there that's pulling it and shutting it behind me. No ghosts.

"Except one time, I went to go back outside to do it again, and I started to open the door, and it pulled back on me. And I thought it was the producer out there, so I opened it up, and I'm like 'Miguel?' and he wasn't out there. He was around the corner hiding still because he didn't realize we were done with the scene. So something pulled the door from my hand."

Bridget's Haunted Tours: Winchester Mystery House is streaming now on Jungo+. You can keep up with more of Marquardt's spooky exploits on her podcast, Ghost Magnet. She also co-hosts a Girls Next Door podcast titled Girls Next Level with her former co-star Holly Madison. As for Vibe Check, the show was sadly canceled due to Comcast shuttering G4TV. However, all episodes are still available to watch on YouTube.