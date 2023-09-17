TV Hosts Reunite for Podcast After Network Shutdown

Two of our favorite TV hosts are linking back up for a new podcast. Gina Darling and Ovilee May were among the on-air personalities for G4TV's recent reboot (before Comcast Spectacor bungled it and shuttered the operation again). Now the duo is coming together for a new project, the YouTube podcast Spill It. Episode 1 debuted on Friday via a new dedicated YouTube channel.

"Gina and Ovilee spill the tea on their chaotic lives and chat the hot topics that have been circling your minds this week," the show's description reads. "You'll never know what to expect with these two, but you know for damn sure that they're going to Spill It."

For their first episode synopsis, they poked fun at the G4 reboot's short lifespan, writing, "First Ovilee and Gina took down G4. Now they're trying to sandbag all of YouTube." In the episode itself, the pair discussed their first interactions when they met each other working at G4, tested how well they really knew each other and pitched some ideas for this new podcast. They also called up Darling's boyfriend, actor Josh Han, to "spill" some details on their relationship.

Gina Darling and Ovilee May were both standout talents on the gaming channel's revamp, each being a highlight of their respective shows. Darling was one of the co-hosts of the variety series Attack of the Show!, the co-host of the WWE game show Arena and a regular talent on the talk show Attack of the Show: Vibe Check. (She also made guest appearances on series like Name Your Price, God of Work, The Feedback and Full Screen Attack.) May's specialty is esports, and she helmed shows like Boosted and The BLEEP Esports Show.

(Photo: G4TV)

The two rarely had the chance to show off their comedic chemistry together, aside from occasional times they overlapped on G4 Beach House, AOTS! and Vibe Check. Spill It will now give fans a full dose of the duo's friendship each week.

Since G4 shut down, Darling has made cameos on plenty of streaming shows, like Mythical Kitchen's Imposter Chef, Game Grumps' 10-Minute Power Hour, and Super Beard Bros.' How Famous is Jirard?, and The Cream Team Dream Stream (hosted by fellow AOTS! alums). May, who exited G4 before the shutdown, now works with FlyQuest, hosts Crown Channel's Challengers and co-hosts the podcast Casters Couch.